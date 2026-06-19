Sunil Grover sleeps at Rishikesh Ganga ghat with other devotees, wins hearts; fans call him ‘most down-to-earth artiste’

While the exact location was not confirmed by the actor, many fans in the comments section identified it as Triveni Ghat in Rishikesh.

On Friday, Sunil took to Instagram and shared a video that showed him sleeping at a Ganga ghat under the open sky alongside other devotees. He was seen resting on a simple bedsheet, seemingly unaware that he was being recorded. Sharing the clip, he captioned it, “Taare Zameen Par.” The video featured the devotional track Jai Kaal Mahakal in the background.

Actor and comedian Sunil Grover is often lauded for his spot-on celebrity impressions and impeccable comic timing. This time, however, the actor is winning hearts for a completely different reason, his simplicity. Sunil recently shared a video of himself taking a nap on the banks of the Ganga, and the candid moment has struck a chord with fans, who cannot stop praising him for remaining grounded despite his fame.

The video has gone viral, garnering 4.7 million views within just 21 hours. Fans were quick to praise Sunil’s humility and wrote, “This is why you’re so loved.” Another commented, “Taare Zameen Par ❌ Sitare Zameen Par ✅. Huge respect, sir.” A fan wrote, “Down-to-earth Mr Gulhati sir.” Another added, “Very nice, sir. Such a grounded artiste.” One user commented, “I have only one heart — how many more times will you win it over, Guru? May Mahadev bless you with more, more and infinitely more success.”

Before this, Sunil had shared another video of himself washing clothes at a roadside hand pump. In a separate clip, he was seen sitting on the ground and making rotis on a traditional chulha (stove). He kneaded the dough, rolled it into rotis and roasted them over an open flame. Sharing the video, he wrote, “Friends, roti kha lo.”

Sunil Grover’s recent and upcoming work Sunil was last seen in The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix. The comedy show also featured Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek, with Archana Puran Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu appearing as permanent guests.

He will next be seen in Vvan: Force of the Forest. Directed by Arunabh Kumar and Deepak Kumar Mishra, the film is backed by Ektaa Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. It also stars Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anup Soni, Durgesh Kumar and Shweta Tiwari in key roles. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on August 28 and will clash with Shraddha Kapoor’s Eetha.