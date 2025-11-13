Vicky Kaushal reveals how he first met Katrina Kaif and even Sunil Grover had a major role to play

Vicky Kaushal recently appeared on Two Much with Twinkle and Kajol, where he opened up about his first meeting with his wife, Katrina Kaif, and how their relationship began. The actor revealed that they met for the first time at an award show, where he was hosting and Katrina was performing. Their mutual friend, comedian Sunil Grover, who had worked with Katrina in Bharat, introduced them backstage. Vicky Kaushal shares how he met Katrina Kaif at an award show, introduced by comedian Sunil Grover, leading to their eventual marriage on December 9, 2021.

Vicky reveals how he met Katrina

Recalling the moment, Vicky said, “The first time I met her was at an award show I was hosting. I performed Chikni Chameli with her on stage, and later, when we went backstage, Sunil Grover introduced us. Within five minutes of meeting me, Katrina started giving me a tutorial on how to host a show, even though I had already finished the hosting part. I just had to go back on stage and say goodnight!”

Their next encounter happened at another award function, where Vicky, as part of a scripted gag, jokingly proposed to Katrina on stage. “During the second award show, I asked her, ‘Why don’t you get married to a nice guy like Vicky?’ But we weren’t dating then,” he laughed. Vicky clarified that the segment required him to ask every actress the same question, but it was his interaction with Katrina that went viral, sparking speculation about their chemistry.

Vicky, Katrina's love story

What began as a lighthearted on-stage moment soon blossomed into a beautiful real-life romance. After quietly dating for a while, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif took their relationship to the next level, marrying on 9 December 2021, in a private yet grand ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan.

The wedding was attended only by close friends and family, with the couple later sharing dreamy pictures that captivated fans worldwide. Their relationship has since been a symbol of love and respect. Most recently, on 7 November 2025, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy.