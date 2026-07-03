Welcome To The Jungle box office collection day 7: Akshay Kumar film inches closer to ₹100 crore mark despite a drop

Welcome To The Jungle box office collection day 7: Ahmed Khan's action-comedy, led by Akshay Kumar and featuring an ensemble cast, opened to mixed reviews from both critics and audiences. Despite the divided response, the film crossed the ₹100 crore mark worldwide within its first seven days and is now steadily closing in on the same milestone at the domestic box office. Welcome To The Jungle box office collection day 7: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and others star in it. (HT_PRINT)

Welcome To The Jungle box office performance According to Sacnilk, on Wednesday, Akshay Kumar's film collected ₹6.15 crore. On its seventh day and first Thursday, the film saw a 14% drop in its collection and collected ₹5.25 crore across 9,917 shows. With this, the film has ended its first week with ₹92.90 crore net collection. The film is inching closer to ₹100 crore mark at the domestic box office.

However, with Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, releasing in cinemas today (3 July), it remains to be seen whether Welcome to the Jungle can sustain its box office momentum or witness a slowdown. The film is also set to face fresh competition next week from Dhamaal 4, which arrives in theatres on 10 July. All eyes are now on whether Welcome to the Jungle can surpass the lifetime worldwide collection of Akshay Kumar's previous horror-comedy, Bhooth Bangla, which earned ₹182 crore.

About Welcome To The Jungle Helmed by Ahmed Khan, Welcome To The Jungle is the third instalment in the Welcome franchise and revolves around a group of gangsters, criminals and quirky characters whose paths cross in a jungle near the border. What begins as an operation resembling a film shoot soon turns into a series of absurd misadventures filled with crime, confusion and action-packed situations.

Apart from Akshay, The film boasts of an ensemble cast, including Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, Vindu Dara Singh, Urvashi Rautela, Hemant Pandey, Brijendra Kala, Feroze Khan (Arjun), late Pankaj Dheer, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry, Jeetu Verma, Vrihi Kodvara, Adityaa Singgh, and Bhagya Bhanushali.

Talking about the film receiving love, Akshay penned on Instagram, “If a picture is worth a thousand words, this one for me is worth millions. Badi bi sahi keh rahi hai (Badi Bi is absolutely right)... THANK YOU is very small in front of what I feel right now. While I am indebted to every single soul connected to Welcome to the Jungle, I bow down in gratitude to seniors like Farida ji and Kiran Sir. It must be their blessings which is seeing our film get such unimaginable love from all of you. Love you all from the whole team of Welcome To The Jungle. Jai Mahakal.”