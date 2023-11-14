Tom Hiddleston says Shah Rukh Khan can play a variant of Loki: ‘He would be great’

What Tom Hiddleston said

Talking to Bollywood Hungama in a recent interview, Tom was asked who he would like to see in the role if given an option. To this, the actor immediately said, “Shah Rukh Khan. He would be great. He is a good variant, I think.”

Tom Hiddleston on watching Devdas

In the same interview, he also talked about watching Shah Rukh's film Devdas. Describing it as an extraordinary experience, Tom added, “I remember it was quite a long time ago now. I remember going to see Devdas. I mean that's quite an old film. I remember going to see that at my local cinema, and it was such an extraordinary. I would say I have never seen anything like that. So, yeah I remember that very much.”

About Loki

The season finale of Loki Season 2 aired a few days ago, to positive reviews. Season 2 of Loki began its premiere on Disney+ on October 6. The synopsis of the second season reads, "Loki Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15 and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose."

About Shah Rukh's recent films

Shah Rukh has delivered two of the biggest blockbusters of the year. He first returned to the big screen with Pathaan, which released during Republic Day. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Aditya Chopra under his banner, Yash Raj Films. It also stars Deepika Padukone with John Abraham as the antagonist and has Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles.

Shah Rukh next had Jawan, which released on September 7. Directed by Atlee, Jawan also had Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles. Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt appear in special roles in the film. He will be next seen in Raj Kumar Hirani's Dunki, which is set to release on December 22.

