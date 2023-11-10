Salman Khan 'ready' to start filming for Shah Rukh-starrer Tiger vs Pathaan; calls bike chase in Tiger 3 toughest scene

Salman Khan's Tiger 3 releases in India on Diwali. The actor, who has been busy with his upcoming spy film's promotions, opened up about 'the most challenging aspect of the Tiger 3 shoot and what was the most fun' in a new interview with Variety. Salman also responded, when asked about the timeline on Tiger vs Pathaan – when he starts filming for the movie, and when is it due. Also read: Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Tiger vs Pathaan to be directed by Siddharth Anand Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan will soon be seen together in Tiger Vs Pathaan.

Salman reveals most challenging part of Tiger 3 shoot

The actor told the portal, “The bike chasing scene was the toughest – I think! It was a massive block of shoot and it had to be impactful so Maneesh [director Maneesh Sharma] and I discussed this at length and then collectively we all have all worked towards achieving this. I quite enjoyed shooting for Leke Prabhu Ka Naam in Cappadocia. It is a dance track that I personally love. Katrina Kaif and I have been fortunate to have chartbusters that have entertained people across the world and now, Leke Prabhu Ka Naam is another track added to that list.”

Tiger 3 features Salman Khan as superspy Tiger and Katrina Kaif as Zoya.

Salman on filming for Tiger vs Pathaan

He said, "Tiger is always ready – so whenever things are locked – I will be there!" Tiger Vs Pathaan will have Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan having a face-off in their titular avatars. It will reportedly be directed by Siddharth Anand. In September, a report by Pinkvilla had said that the script for the film had been locked and the shooting will start around March next year.

More about Tiger vs Pathaan

The portal had quoted a source as saying, “The script was narrated to Shah Rukh Khan and Salman separately in different meetings by Aditya Chopra and it has been an instant thumbs up for both the giants. Tiger Vs Pathaan will unleash a different dynamic of two super spies, Tiger and Pathaan, and both Salman and Shah Rukh are excited for a face-off in this Siddharth Anand directorial.”

“With things being locked on the paper, the team of Tiger Vs Pathaan will start the prep work from November this year, after the release of Tiger 3 in Diwali. It’s going to be a prolonged 5-month prep for the film, before taking it on floors in March 2024,” the source had added.

A trade source had told Deadline in a report a few months ago, “Siddharth is getting a dream cast of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan coming together for their first full-fledged film since Karan Arjun and Siddharth will also be given all the support he needs to mount Tiger Vs Pathaan as the biggest film that India has ever produced.”

