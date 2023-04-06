Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Tiger vs Pathaan to be directed by Siddharth Anand: Report

Siddharth Anand has been roped in to direct Tiger vs Pathaan, an upcoming movie in Yash Raj Films’ spy universe, as per a new report. Tiger vs Pathaan will reportedly see Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan reprise their roles as spies Pathaan and Tiger, respectively. Tiger vs Pathaan will reportedly feature a face off between the two agents. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan talk about coming together in that hit Pathaan scene Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan were last seen together in Pathaan.

Shah Rukh Khan was seen as an agent in the action film Pathaan (2023), the biggest commercial hit of his career, while Salman Khan played a fictional RAW agent in two YRF spy films – the first film Ek Tha Tiger (2012) directed by Kabir Khan, and its sequel Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) made by filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar. Salman had a cameo role in Pathaan, also directed by Siddharth Anand. Pathaan was the first YRF film to have a crossover as it brought characters from the YRF spy universe together.

“Aditya Chopra has immense trust in Siddharth Anand to deliver a grand visual spectacle that has never been seen before with Tiger vs Pathaan,” a trade source was quoted as saying in a new Deadline report. “Siddharth is getting a dream cast of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan coming together for their first full fledged film since Karan Arjun and Siddharth will also be given all the support he needs to mount Tiger vs Pathaan as the biggest film that India has ever produced," the report further said quoting the source.

YRF’s spy universe, apart from the first two Tiger films, includes War (2019) featuring Hrithik Roshan as a RAW agent. The film also featured Tiger Shroff. The third film in the Tiger franchise, again starring Salman Khan, is scheduled for release during Diwali this year. War 2 featuring Hrithik, directed by filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, is reportedly also in the works. Shah Rukh's Pathaan was the fourth film in the YRF spy universe. The film also featured Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, and Ashutosh Rana.

In the film, Pathaan (Shah Rukh Khan), an exiled RAW agent, works with ISI agent Rubina Mohsin (Deepika Padukone) to take down Jim (John Abraham), a former RAW agent planning to spread a deadly lab-generated virus across India. Pathaan was released in theatres on January 25, 2023, around the Republic Day holiday, and received mostly positive reviews from critics and audiences. It is the highest-grossing Indian film of 2023.

