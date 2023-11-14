Tiger 3 box office collection day 2: Salman Khan film crosses 100 crore mark, performs better than Jawan

Tiger 3 box office collection day 3: Salman Khan and YRF have a big reason to celebrate. On its second day itself, Tiger 3 has crossed the ₹100 crore mark at the domestic box office. (Also read: Tiger 3 movie review: Salman Khan's stardom goes underutilised in inconsistent but entertaining actioner) Tiger 3 box office collection day 2: Salman Khan plays agent Tiger in the movie.

Best second day ever

As per a Sacnilk report, the film ended the Monday with a haul of ₹57.52 crore. On Sunday, it had collected ₹44.5 crore. This takes its two day collection to ₹102 crore. The second day figures are even higher than second day collection of the year's biggest hit so far, Jawan.

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan released on a Thursday and made ₹74.5 crore on day 1. However, on day 2, it made ₹53 crore. The film went on to make ₹1100 crore at the worldwide box office.

International figures

Internationally, Tiger 3 made ₹94 crore at the ticket windows on day 1. Worldwide day 2 figures are awaited. "#Tiger3 is the BIGGEST OPENER EVER in the international markets… Day 1 [including previews]: USD 5,000,530 [ ₹41.66 cr]..." film trade expert Taran Adarsh said on X.

As per the same Sacnilk report, Tiger 3 had an overall 48.62% Hindi occupancy, 26.43% Telugu and 29.91% in Tamil. on Monday.

About Tiger 3

Tiger 3 is sequel to the 2017 film Tiger Zinda Hai and a part of the studio's ambitious spy universe that will see characters from Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Hrithik Roshan-led War criss-crossing in future stories.

The advance booking for the film opened on November 5. Set after the events of Pathaan. Tiger 3 sees Salman's titular spy race against time to save both his family and country. It marks the fifth film in the YRF Spy Universe.

The last Hindi film to register global blockbuster opening was Shah Rukh's September release Jawan, which earned ₹129.6 crore worldwide. The actor's spy universe title Pathaan, which came out in January, made ₹106 crore worldwide on the first day of its release.

