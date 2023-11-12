Tiger 3 movie review: Salman Khan's stardom goes underutilised in inconsistent but entertaining actioner

Cashing in on a superstar's fandom seems to be becoming Bollywood's favourite hit formula. What else explains a packed theatre for a morning show on the day of Diwali? Salman Khan returns as Tiger for the third instalment of the action franchise, and the latest outing Tiger 3 sees him recharged, refreshed and rejuvenated with more power, force and strength. (Also read: Tiger 3 movie review and release live updates: Fans share videos of cameos from first day first show of Salman Khan film) Tiger 3 movie review: Salman Khan returns as the superspy in Tiger 3

A disclaimer that I wish makers displayed in the beginning of the film: There's nothing understated in Tiger 3, and that perhaps can be called its USP. It doesn't let you blink with its over-the-top action, decent performances, mind boggling twists and a gripping screenplay. Director Maneesh Sharma packs all the elements in a manner that it makes for an intriguing watch.

While the story and broad plot of Tiger 3 is quite intricate and complex with a new twist and turn waiting to unfold every few minutes, what remains problematic is the inconsistent pace. Especially the first half is quite underwhelming with nothing that leaves you awestruck. Things gain momentum in the second half with some top-notch hand combats and unrealistic yet superbly choreographed action sequences. There are enough whistle-worthy moments that you don't complain.

Honestly, after 1.5 hours, the spy saga feels a tad stretched and you wish it wraps up soon until the much-touted cameo by Shah Rukh Khan kicks in (as promised in Pathaan), and leaves everyone asking for more. The 15-minute fight sequence showing Salman and SRK's camaraderie is too good and definitely the high point of the film, or maybe the best part about it.

Coming back to Tiger 3, just like it's two previous instalments - Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai - the film focuses on a new mission involving RA&W agent Tiger (Salman) and ISI agent Zoya (Katrina Kaif). There are some old wounds and past scores to be settled, and here comes in the antagonist Aatish Rehman (Emraan Hashmi), a disgruntled, former Deputy Director of ISI, who must avenge the death of his wife Shaheen (Ridhi Dogra) and their unborn child. Tiger brings his old colleagues onboard for a new mission, this time, not for the country but a personal one, to save his son, Junior from Aatish, who wants to take on the Pakistani government using the army, but Tiger won't let him do so. What ensues next is a war between Tiger and Aatish's force, and multiple hand combats, crossfires, bombings, leading to a fulfilling climax.

Shridhar Raghavan's screenplay is the big plus for Tiger 3 and massy dialogues by Anckur Chaudhry enhance it. There are some clever one-liners and comic punches in the most intense scenes or in-between a fight, and that leave you in splits. Capturing the beautiful locales in its full glory, Anay Goswamy's cinematography stands out though Rameshwar S. Bhagat fails to create a similar magic on the editing table as some portions look very patchy and disjointed. At two hour 36 minutes, Tiger 3 might turn to be a snoozefest at some places, but fret not, the sounds of bombs and gunshots are aplenty to keep you awake.

Leke Prabhu Ka Naam: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 song keeps the tradition alive.

Also, there's enough chest-thumping patriotism in Tiger 3 - on both the sides of India and Pakistan, and that's one trope the film doesn't underplay. At one point, when India's National Anthem is played in extremely unexpected circumstances, the entire gathering in the theatre stood up in solidarity, a sight quite moving. In fact, like countless other films made around Indo-Pak enmity, Tiger 3 also attempts to instate an ideal scenario between the rival nations, hoping to initiate peace talks and end the fear of war that looms large. Thankfully, there's no preachy monologues about the same, and the makers have kept the narrative that caters to a mass audience who are only interested in watching seeti-maar action on-screen and not care much about anything else.

Salman as Tiger is a rockstar, and carries the same swag which he showed to his fans 11 years ago with Ek Tha Tiger. He shows the same emotions, exudes the same charm and at 58, possess quite the stamina for all the action he pulls off. At times I felt the director underutilised Salman's star power in Tiger 3, but the actor doesn't give any chance to complain. Katrina has upped her game and how. Her action sequences are on par, and she performs them so effortlessly, looking so convincing while at it. The chemistry between Salman and Katrina is definitely missing in Tiger 3, or maybe the writers focused more on taking the story forward and didn't really want to build on Tiger and Zoya's love story any further. The latest entrant in the franchise, Emraan is a revelation as a baddie. The demeanour and body language he puts on for this ruthless and heartless portrayal makes his act near-perfect. The action scenes between Emraan and Salman are few, but bring a bang for your buck.

Tiger 3 is massy, masala and must watch not because it's a masterpiece, but because it's not everyday you see two superstars (Khans) sharing screen space even if that's for a little while. Else, just let the Tiger fever set in as you watch some long jumps in the air, and instead of safe landings, the hero straight going for the helicopter, because there's no fun in watching high-octane action if it isn't risky. So, go take the risk and give Tiger 3 a shot on the big screen. And sit back for a bit after the end credits and the final song, for there's a big surprise that awaits. Trust me, you won't complain.

