Tiger 3 review and release live updates: Salman Khan gives fans 'Diwali gift', first reactions flood Twitter
Tiger 3 review and release live updates: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif bring a power packed action film, a third in the Tiger franchise.
Tiger 3 review and release live updates: It's Diwali today and also the release day for Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3. The film is directed by Maneesh Sharma and also stars Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist.
- Nov 12, 2023 10:14 AM IST
Tiger 3 review: ‘All time blockbuster’
“#Tiger3Review ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ #SalmanKhan ate the show 100%. The screenplay keeps u hooked with the perfect storyline from very 1st min till end. Best Salman Khan entry in history GOOSEBUMPS GUARANTEED! #EmraanHashmi phenomenal villain, never seen before like action. #KatrinaKaif on fire mode. #Tiger3 is the best spy & action film in Indian cinema,”Nov 12, 2023 09:59 AM IST
Tiger 3 review: ‘Salman underutilized’
"#Tiger3Review ⭐️⭐️⭐️ #Tiger3 is a Decent Spy Saga which has a Below Par First Half & Good Second Half that offers some high octane action sequences. #SalmanKhan as Tiger yet again proves his mettle as the BIGGEST ACTION STAR, his god level screen presence & way he performs hand to hand combat fight is unparalleled, not only he excelled in action, his intense scenes will also win the actor lots of applause from aam janta though i feel Director Maneesh Sharma fails to present the iconic character of Tiger in its full glory, he underutilizes #SalmanKhan & fail to give elevation & high points the character required," wrote trade analyst Sumit Kadel.Nov 12, 2023 09:41 AM IST
Tiger 3 review: ‘One of the best YRF movies’
"#Tiger3Review -⭐⭐⭐⭐✨One of the best movie of #YRFSpyUniverse , Storyline is brilliant and action is like hollywood standard, Act of All actors is phenomenal, More of Surprises !#SalmanKhan A One Man Show , who prove he's the dady of Spy Universe. A Must watch," read another Twitter review.Nov 12, 2023 09:26 AM IST
Tiger 3 review: 'Salman Khan is back'
“Salman Khan is back, the one we knew, the one we loved. Tiger 3 is going to be the biggest blockbuster movie of this year and it has 10 times more action than Pathan and Jawan,” wrote a fan on Twitter.Nov 12, 2023 09:12 AM IST
Tiger 3 review: ‘Blockbuster’
“OneWordReview… #Tiger3 : BLOCKBUSTER. Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️½ Tiger is a WINNER and more than lives up to the humongous hype… #ManeeshSharma immerses us into the world of Mass Spy film, delivers a KING-SIZED ENTERTAINER A MUST WATCH,” read a review for the film on Twitter.Nov 12, 2023 09:02 AM IST
Tiger 3 release: Salman requests fans not to share spoilers
Salman posted on Istagram, "We have made #Tiger3 with a lot of passion & we are counting on you to protect our spoilers when you see the film. Spoilers can ruin the movie-watching experience. We trust you to do what is right. We hope #Tiger3 is the perfect Diwali gift from us to you!!"
