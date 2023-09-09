Jawan box office collection day 2: Shah Rukh Khan's film enters 100 crore club in India, mints 53 cr

Jawan domestic box office collection

According to Sacnilk.com, Jawan earned ₹53 crore nett in India on its second day for all languages, as per early estimates. On Thursday, the film minted ₹74.5 crore. The film minted ₹65.5 crore in Hindi, ₹5.3 crore in Tamil and ₹3.7 crore in Telugu. So far the total collection of the film stands at ₹127.50 crore in India.

Shah Rukh pens note

Reacting to fans' positive response after watching Jawan, Shah Rukh shared a note on X (formerly known as Twitter). He wrote, "Thank you for all the love and appreciation for #Jawan!! Stay safe and happy… Please keep sending in the pics and videos of all of you enjoying at the movies…. And I will be back soon to see all of them! Until then… Party with Jawan in the theatres!! Lots of love and gratitude!"

SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu laud Shah Rukh

On Friday, filmmaker SS Rajamouli gave a shout-out to Shah Rukh after Jawan scripted history at the Indian box office. Taking to his official handle on X, he posted, "This is the reason why @IamSRK is the Baadshah of the box office. What an earth-shattering opening. Congratulations @Atlee_dir for continuing the success streak in the north too, and congrats to the team of #Jawan for the stupendous success…:)."

Replying to Rajamouli's post, Shah Rukh wrote, "Thank you so much, sir. We are all learning from your creative inputs for cinema. Please see it as and when you can. Then call me to tell me if I can be a mass hero also. Ha ha. Love and regards sir."

Mahesh Babu also praised the Jawan team on X. He wrote, "#Jawan... Blockbuster cinema… @Atlee_dir delivers king size entertainment with the King himself!! Comes up with his career's best film… The aura, charisma and screen presence of @iamsrk are unmatched… He’s on fire here !! Jawan will break his own records… how cool is that!! Stuff of the legends.”

Shah Rukh replied, “Thank you so much. Everyone is so thrilled you liked it. Big love to you and family. Very encouraging to hear your kind words. Will keep working harder now to entertain. Love you, my friend.”

About Jawan

The film released in theatres on Thursday. Jawan also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt are seen in cameo appearances.

