Mahesh Babu not taking remuneration for SS Rajamouli's SSMB 29, both might share in film's profits: Report

Actor Mahesh Babu recently starred in Guntur Karam. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the film was released worldwide on January 12 as a Sankranti festival offering and initially received negative feedback. However, by the end of the evening shows, the response became mixed. While some criticized the film for not being up to the mark, others praised it as a family-oriented movie. (Also Read | Republic Day 2024: Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Mahesh Babu, Richa Chadha wish fans) Mahesh Babu will work with SS Rajamouli in his next film.

About Guntur Karam

Despite the mixed reactions, Guntur Karam performed exceptionally well at the box office. It has reportedly grossed over ₹250 crore, driven largely by Mahesh Babu's popularity.

Mahesh Babu's film with SS Rajamouli

Meanwhile, there is growing interest in Mahesh Babu's upcoming movie SSMB 29, directed by the renowned SS Rajamouli. Since the confirmation of this collaboration, there has been significant buzz around the film. Rumours suggest that the movie will be in the vein of the popular Hollywood adventure series Indiana Jones and will feature a story related to the character Hanuman. This speculation has further heightened expectations.

Mahesh Babu's remuneration for Rajamouli's film

Regarding Mahesh Babu's remuneration, he typically charges between ₹60 to ₹80 crore per film. For Rajamouli's project, analysts expected him to receive an even higher fee. However, contrary to these expectations, there are reports that Mahesh Babu hasn't taken any remuneration for this movie. Instead, both he and Rajamouli might share in the film's profits, which could potentially be more lucrative.

About SSMB 29

The movie team has yet to confirm these reports. It's also noted that the script for SSMB 29, rumoured to have a budget of around ₹1000 crore, is already completed, as confirmed by writer Vijayendra Prasad. Additionally, it's been reported that Mahesh Babu travelled to Germany for this project.

Currently, pre-production work for SSMB 29 is underway, and there are numerous rumours about the potential lead actor (female). An official announcement is awaited to confirm these details.

