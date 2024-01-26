 Republic Day 2024: Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Mahesh Babu, Yash wish fans | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Republic Day 2024: Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Mahesh Babu, Yash, Richa Chadha wish fans

Republic Day 2024: Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Mahesh Babu, Yash, Richa Chadha wish fans

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jan 26, 2024 01:35 PM IST

Indian celebrities extend heartfelt wishes on the occasion of the 75th Republic Day. Here's what Amitabh Bachchan, Mammootty, Kamal Haasan and others said.

Republic Day 2024: On India's 75th Republic Day, celebrities from various film industries, such as Akshay Kumar, Jr NTR, Yash, Suniel Shetty and many others, shared their heartfelt wishes for fans on social media. While Yash spoke about 'honouring the past', veteran actor Mohanlal spoke about 'the legacy of our rich heritage'. Also read: Hina Khan says she gets 'goosebumps' every time the National Anthem is played

Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan and other celebrities wish fans on India's 75th Republic Day.
Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan and other celebrities wish fans on India's 75th Republic Day.

Actor Sidharth Malhotra shared a message about 'freedom, unity, and diversity of our great nation'. Veteran actor Kamal Haasan said he was 'proud to be an Indian citizen'. Mammootty shared a picture of various heritage sites in Delhi and tweeted, "Happy Republic Day." Ahead, a look at how Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and others celebrated Republic Day 2024.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Akshay Kumar says 'our time has come'

He shared a video with Tiger Shroff. The actors were seen running in slow motion with the tricolour in their hands. With the clip, Akshay tweeted, "New India, new confidence, new vision... our time has come. Happy Republic Day. Jai Hind…Jai Bharat."

Mohanlal talks about future with 'unity and progress'

Mohanlal tweeted, “Standing tall with pride as we mark the grand occasion of India's 75th Republic Day. Today, let's cherish the legacy of our rich heritage, salute the sacrifices of our heroes, and look forward to a future where unity and progress reign supreme. Jai Hind!”

Amitabh Bachchan shares video

Amitabh Bachchan shared a video of himself with some specially-abled children as they performed the national anthem. With it, he tweeted, "T 4901 - Happy Republic Day."

Yash says 'let's honour the past'

Sharing a painting of the tricolour, Yash tweeted, “Wishing all my fellow Indians a very Happy Republic Day. Let's honour the past, take pride in the present and strive towards an even brighter future...”

Kamal Haasan is 'proud to be an Indian citizen'

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan took to X and wrote in Tamil, "India is celebrating its 75th year of being a Republic, a pioneer in proclaiming to the world the great democratic philosophy of a government by the people, for the people. Heart is proud to be an Indian citizen. Happy Republic Day to all."

Mahesh Babu spoke about India's 'diversity'

He tweeted, "Saluting the spirit of unity, diversity, and resilience, on the occasion of India's 75th Republic Day!"

Jr NTR spoke about the Indian Constitution

Jr NTR tweeted, “Saluting our democracy and the glory of the Indian Constitution. Happy 75th Republic Day!”

Suniel Shetty shares a pic of himself

The actor took to X to share a photo of himself with the Indian flag, and wrote in Hindi, "Of all the places in the world, our India is the best."

Richa Chadha said we must 'protect' the constitution

The actor tweeted, 'Happy Republic Day India! We fought long and hard for this freedom, to no longer be enslaved by the British! Our values of freedom are enshrined in the constitution! We must protect it, because it protects us, the common citizens. That is why it is the most important. Jain Hind. Jai Bhim."

Sidharth Malhotra spoke about India's unity

He tweeted, "Happy Republic Day! Let us celebrate the freedom, unity, and diversity of our great nation."

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On