Republic Day 2024: Hina Khan says she gets 'goosebumps' every time the National Anthem is played

Nothing makes Hina Khan prouder than watching the Republic Day parade. “I’m proud to witness India’s diversity, culture and heritage, along with its achievements,” Khan gushes, as she goes on to recall moments from her school days in Lucknow and Srinagar. “I’d look forward to flag hoisting, the march-past, getting sweets and partaking other festivities. I still get goosebumps when the National Anthem is played,” she says in an exclusive shoot with HT City, adding, "I am proud of the diversity of our country. Look at Mumbai for example, if you walk around, within a few minutes you would meet a Parsi, a Gujarati, a Sindhi, a Kashmiri, a Bihari, a Punjabi and many more. In my society, I know Hindus who love to celebrate Eid. I know Muslims who love to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi.” Hina Khan posing exclusively for HT City. Photo Satish Bate/HT

The Country of Blind (2023) actor says if she is not shooting, she “makes sure” to attend local flag hoisting events, adding that her fondness for this day has also to do with the display of India’s diversity. “What’s exciting is that though we got our freedom on August 15, 1947, our Constitution came into effect in 1950, listing the duties and rights of the citizens of this diverse nation, makes it doubly special,” she says.

The actor says she feels “blessed” to have represented India at the India Day parade in New York (USA) in 2019, G20 Tourism Working Group meeting in Srinagar in 2023 and the Cannes film festival twice. “The India Day Parade was a super special moment. I now get it how cricketers and other sportspeople must feel when they represent their country,” she signs off.

Hina became a household name with her role as Akshara in the popular television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She was also a part of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, in which she played the antagonist Komolika. She also participated in television reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 8 and Bigg Boss 11.

Hina was recently seen in Country Of Blind. Country of Blind is set in the 1800s and depicts the life of a valley full of blind people. It teaches a valuable lesson about how, despite their lack of sight, they live a happy and contented existence. Besides Hina, Country of Blind also stars Anushka Sen, Shoib Nikash Shah, Namita Lal, Inamulhaq, Pradyuman Singh Mall and Jitendra Rai.