Messi cries after Spain beat Argentina: Will he play in 2030 World Cup? Is he retiring?

The Argentina captain was seen in tears as he collected his runners-up medal. The heartbreaking moment went viral on social media.

Lionel Messi was overcome with emotion after Argentina's defeat to Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

Is Messi retiring? Messi has not announced his retirement from international football. The 39-year-old has also not ruled out playing at the 2030 FIFA World Cup, though he has yet to confirm whether he will return for another tournament.

When asked about Lionel Messi's future with Argentina beyond Sunday's World Cup final against Spain, head coach Lionel Scaloni said he had no answers.

“I don't know. What do I know? I have no idea. I don’t know. I don’t know what to tell you,” Scaloni said at a press conference on Friday. "He never stops surprising."