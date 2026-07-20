Messi cries after Spain beat Argentina: Will he play in 2030 World Cup? Is he retiring?
Lionel Messi was seen in tears as he collected his runners-up medal. The heartbreaking moment went viral on social media.
Lionel Messi was overcome with emotion after Argentina's defeat to Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.
The Argentina captain was seen in tears as he collected his runners-up medal. The heartbreaking moment went viral on social media.
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Is Messi retiring?
Messi has not announced his retirement from international football. The 39-year-old has also not ruled out playing at the 2030 FIFA World Cup, though he has yet to confirm whether he will return for another tournament.
When asked about Lionel Messi's future with Argentina beyond Sunday's World Cup final against Spain, head coach Lionel Scaloni said he had no answers.
“I don't know. What do I know? I have no idea. I don’t know. I don’t know what to tell you,” Scaloni said at a press conference on Friday. "He never stops surprising."
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What happened in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final?
Spain claimed their second World Cup title with a hard-fought 1-0 extra-time victory over defending champions Argentina on Sunday night.
In a tense, low-scoring final, neither side found the net in 90 minutes. Spain created the better chances and saw a Nico Williams goal controversially disallowed in the first period of extra time.
Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez delivered a heroic performance with a record 11 saves.
The breakthrough came in the 106th minute when substitute Nico Williams headed the ball back across goal from the byline, allowing Ferran Torres to slam home a close-range finish.
Argentina were reduced to 10 men late in regulation after Enzo Fernández’s second yellow card.
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2026 FIFA World Cup awards
Kylian Mbappé won back-to-back Golden Boots. The French star topped the 2026 FIFA World Cup scoring charts with 10 goals. He edged out Lionel Messi, who finished with 8 goals. Messi could not score or assist in the final against Spain.
Golden Boot: Kylian Mbappé (France)
Golden Glove: Unai Simón (Spain)
Golden Ball: Rodri (Spain)
Young Player of the Tournament: Pau Cubarsí (Spain)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.Read More