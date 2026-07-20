FIFA World Cup 2026 prize money: How much will Spain and Argentina take home after the final?

Spain are the new FIFA World Cup champions after beating Argentina 1-0 in the 2026 final at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The victory gave Spain their biggest football prize and also a record financial reward from FIFA. Argentina missed the chance to defend the title they won in Qatar four years ago but still walked away with a huge runners-up payout. FIFA World Cup 2026 prize money: Spain and Argentina earnings revealed. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY (REUTERS)

According to the FIFA Council announcement made in December 2025 under FIFA president Gianni Infantino, the 2026 tournament offered the biggest prize fund in World Cup history, with every team receiving a share based on where they finished.

FIFA World Cup 2026 prize money: Spain, Argentina and final payouts Spain will receive $ 50 million for winning the FIFA World Cup 2026. It is the biggest winner’s prize ever offered at the men’s World Cup and is $ 8 million more than Argentina earned after winning the 2022 title.

Argentina, who finished as runners-up after the 1-0 defeat, will receive $ 33 million. That is $ 3 million more than France received for finishing second at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The prize money does not stop with the finalists. England, who finished third, will receive $ 29 million, while fourth-placed France will take home $ 27 million.

According to the FIFA Council’s announcement from December 2025, the total prize pool for the FIFA World Cup 2026 stands at $ 655 million, which is 50 per cent higher than the total prize fund for the 2022 tournament.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup enthusiasm may have cost US economy $11.7 bn loss; here's why

FIFA World Cup 2026 total prize fund and prize money breakdown FIFA has also confirmed the prize money for every finishing position in the tournament.

Champions (Spain): $ 50 million

Runners-up (Argentina): $ 33 million

Third place (England): $ 29 million

Fourth place (France): $ 27 million

Fifth to eighth place: $ 19 million

Ninth to 16th place: $ 15 million

17th to 32nd place: $ 11 million

33rd to 48th place: $ 9 million Spain reached the top after a hard-fought 1-0 win over Lionel Messi’s Argentina in the final. The European champions, led by young star Lamine Yamal, completed their campaign by lifting football’s biggest trophy.

Argentina fell one step short of defending the title they won in 2022, but the team still secured one of the biggest financial rewards in World Cup history.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026: From prize-money pool to trivia and predictions, here's all ahead of the biggest night of football

The prize money reflects FIFA’s decision to significantly increase rewards across the tournament, with every qualified nation receiving a larger payout than in previous editions.

While Spain celebrated another historic World Cup triumph, teams across the competition also benefited from the record-breaking prize fund announced before the tournament.