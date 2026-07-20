Golden Boot, Golden Ball, Golden Glove and Best Young Player winners: Who won the 2026 FIFA World Cup awards?
Spain lifted the 2026 FIFA World Cup trophy after defeating Argentina in the final.
Spain lifted the 2026 FIFA World Cup trophy after defeating Argentina in the final. Attention now turns to the tournament’s individual awards. Kylian Mbappé of France emerged as the leading contender for the Golden Boot with 10 goals, while Lionel Messi of Argentina remained among the favorites for the Golden Ball after another standout World Cup campaign.
Winners
Ferran Torres wins the FIFA World Cup Final Man of the Match award.
Pau Cubarsí wins the Best Young Player Award at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Unai Simón wins the Best Goalkeeper Award at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Rodri wins the Best Player award at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
(This is a developing story)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKhushi Arora
Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between.Read More