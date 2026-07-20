FIFA World Cup trophy value: How much is it worth and is it made of real gold?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 final between Spain and Argentina is underway at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, with football's biggest prize on the line. As the two teams battle for the title, many fans are also curious about the iconic FIFA World Cup trophy. Here is everything about the trophy: The FIFA World Cup trophy is made of 18-karat gold and is the only championship trophy made of real gold. (AP)

Is the World Cup trophy really made of gold? The FIFA World Cup trophy is one of the most luxurious and opulent title trophies in all of sports, and hoisting it up is one of the biggest flexes an athlete can display.

It is the only championship trophy made of real, pure gold. It is made with 18-karat gold, contains 4.93 kilograms of pure gold, according to the London Stock Exchange Group, as cited by USA Today.

The current version of the trophy was first introduced in 1974 and has remained the top prize in FIFA international football since. It sets itself apart from other sports trophies as the lone item made primarily from gold.

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How much it the trophy worth? The trophy is worth an estimated $713,000, according to London Stock Exchange Group.

However, as per The Mirror, the 18-karat gold trophy has an estimated material worth of roughly $800,000 (£600,000), as per the current global price of gold. The outlet added that its immense historical significance and cultural prestige mean its true estimated value actually surpasses $20 million (£15 million).

Does the winning team keep the original World Cup trophy? No. According to The Mirror, the winning nation does not get to keep the original FIFA World Cup trophy.

After the trophy presentation and celebrations, the champions receive a bronze, gold-plated replica to keep permanently.

FIFA continues to own the authentic trophy, which is kept at the FIFA World Football Museum in Zurich, Switzerland, when it is not being presented to the World Cup winners.

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