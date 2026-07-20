FIFA World Cup halftime show: Justin Bieber, Madonna, Shakira, BTS, Burna Boy, Coldplay perform - Watch

The first-ever FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show took place at MetLife Stadium during the Argentina vs Spain final on Sunday. The FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and Spain is underway. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press vi)

Curated by Coldplay's Chris Martin, the 11-minute show featured performances by Madonna, Shakira and Burna Boy, Justin Bieber, BTS, Gustavo Dudamel, and the PS22 Chorus with Coldplay. Sesame Street and Muppets characters also made special appearances.

Performances Madonna opened the FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show with her 2000 hit "Music." She was joined by Brazilian football legends Ronaldo and Ronaldinho.

The performance began with a pre-recorded roller rink sequence before Madonna entered MetLife Stadium on a dune buggy, singing, “Music, makes the people come together.”

Venezuelan conductor Gustavo Dudamel then led an orchestra in a performance of “Seven Nation Army” y The White Stripes, with Animal and other Muppets joining the fun.

BTS brought high energy to the field with "Dynamite," while Shakira and Burna Boy performed their World Cup anthem "Dai Dai."

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