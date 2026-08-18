HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on August 18, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

What: Film Screenings | Stories of Co-Existence & Conservation from the North East
Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: August 18
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#StepUp
What: Spandana | Kuchipudi and Kathak Performances Ft Amrita Singh and her disciples (Kuchipudi) & Ritusri Chaudhuri and her disciples (Kathak)
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: August 18
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#LitTalk
What: Book Discussion | The Quiet that Remains: A poetic mapping of memory and emotion [Discussants: Dr Usha Mujoo Munshi (Author), Dr Lakshmi Kannan, Mridula Garg, Sunit Tandon, Amarendra Khatua, Jayashree Misra Tripathi]
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: August 18
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#PlayDate
What: Workshop | Clay Mug Painting
Where: Breakin Brew Superlab, International Financial Centre (IFC), Golf Course Extension Road, Sector 66, Gurugram