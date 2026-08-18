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    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on August 18, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Tuesday, August 18 promises loads if you wish to explore the art-culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Aug 18, 2026, 24:00:50 IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    #ArtAttack

    What: Paper and Play (Co-Curator: Priyanshi S)

    Gram it: In preparation of the upcoming Maa Mansa Puja, some artists gave some finishing touches to idols of Goddess Maa Mansa Devi, at their workshop in Gurugram. In Hindu mythology, Mansa Devi is revered as the goddess of snakes, and is traditionally regarded as the mind-born daughter of Lord Shiva, the sister of serpent king Vasuki, and the wife of sage Jaratkaru. (Photo: Sunil Ghosh/HT)
    Gram it: In preparation of the upcoming Maa Mansa Puja, some artists gave some finishing touches to idols of Goddess Maa Mansa Devi, at their workshop in Gurugram. In Hindu mythology, Mansa Devi is revered as the goddess of snakes, and is traditionally regarded as the mind-born daughter of Lord Shiva, the sister of serpent king Vasuki, and the wife of sage Jaratkaru. (Photo: Sunil Ghosh/HT)

    Where: Gallery XXL, A-277, Second Floor, Defence Colony

    When: August 18 to 22

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet & Pink Lines)

    #LitTalk

    What: The Postal Heritage of India (Speaker: S Rajendra Kumar)

    Where: Multipurpose Hall, INTACH, 71 Lodi Estate

    When: August 18

    Timing: 4.15pm

    Entry: Free (Register here)

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) & JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #CineCall

    What: Film Screenings | Stories of Co-Existence & Conservation from the North East

    Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: August 18

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #StepUp

    What: Spandana | Kuchipudi and Kathak Performances Ft Amrita Singh and her disciples (Kuchipudi) & Ritusri Chaudhuri and her disciples (Kathak)

    Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: August 18

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #LitTalk

    What: Book Discussion | The Quiet that Remains: A poetic mapping of memory and emotion [Discussants: Dr Usha Mujoo Munshi (Author), Dr Lakshmi Kannan, Mridula Garg, Sunit Tandon, Amarendra Khatua, Jayashree Misra Tripathi]

    Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: August 18

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #PlayDate

    What: Workshop | Clay Mug Painting

    Where: Breakin Brew Superlab, International Financial Centre (IFC), Golf Course Extension Road, Sector 66, Gurugram

    When: August 18

    Timing: 4pm & 5pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-66 (Rapid Metro)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Small Rooms Ft. Gaurav Kapoor

    Where: Hideout Comedy Club, 1 PVR Anupam Complex, Saket

    When: August 18

    Timing: 9pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

    For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

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    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On August 18, 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On August 18, 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
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