FIFA World Cup Final referees: Who will assist Slavko Vinčić on VAR today? List of officials for Argentina vs Spain

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will end with a blockbuster final as Argentina face Spain at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday. While Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal will be the biggest names on the pitch, another experienced team will have the responsibility of handling the biggest match of the tournament. FIFA World Cup Final: Argentina vs Spain referees and VAR officials list . REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton (REUTERS)

FIFA has appointed Slovenian referee Slavko Vinčić to take charge of the final, making him the first referee from Slovenia to officiate a men’s FIFA World Cup final.

He will be joined by fellow Slovenians Tomaž Klančnik and Andraž Kovačič, while Jordanian officials Adham Makhadmeh and Mohammad Al-Kalaf complete the on-field team. The VAR team will be led by Germany’s Bastian Dankert.