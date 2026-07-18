FIFA World Cup 2026: From prize-money pool to trivia and predictions, here's all ahead of the biggest night of football

It’s time for a face-off between the untouchable Spain and the unbeatable Argentina in the FIFA World Cup final today. Here’s everything to know, from the prize money pool to unbelievable trivia about the trophy and match predictions by influencers Argentina takes on Spain in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final on July 19.

Show me the money: The $871 million ( ₹ 8,386 crore) prize pool How it splits $655 million is performance-based prize money and $216 million is guaranteed qualification/preparation money for all participating teams.

Base guarantee for each of the 48 teams: $10 million (qualification) + $2.5 million (preparation) = $12.5 million minimum, regardless of result.

Performance-based payouts by finish Champion: $50 million + $2.5 million (preparation) = $52.5m

Runner-up: $33 million+ $2.5 million (preparation)= $35.5m

Third place: $29 million + $2.5 million (preparation)= $31.5m

Round of 32 exit : $11 million + $2.5 million (preparation)= $13.5m

Round of 16: $15 million + $2.5 million (preparation)= $17.5m

Group stage exit (33rd–48th): $9 million + $2.5 million (preparation)= $11.5m

Notably, the winner’s payout this year is $11.5 million more than Argentina received in 2022.

Awards with no cash, but prestige Golden Boot: Recognises the tournament’s top scorer across group and knockout stages. Silver and Bronze Boot go to the second and third top scorers; ties are broken first by assists, then by fewest minutes played.

Golden Ball: For the tournament’s best overall player, shortlisted by FIFA’s Technical Study Group and voted on by media representatives.

Golden Glove: For the tournament’s best goalkeeper.

FIFA Young Player Award: For the best player aged 21 or under at the start of the tournament year.

FIFA Fair Play Trophy: For the team with the best disciplinary record through the knockout rounds.

Super Bowl-style rings: For the first time, FIFA will award custom championship rings to the winning players and coaching staff. Only a total of 2,026 rings are being made, with 30 custom-made for the team with the crest of the winning team, and 1,996 replicas for fans and collectors to purchase.