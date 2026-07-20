Leandro Paredes loses cool, pushes Eric Garcia and Gavi to the ground after Spain's World Cup triumph

Spain's World Cup celebrations were briefly overshadowed by heated scenes involving several Argentina players after the final whistle. The flashpoint began when Spain's players rushed towards the centre of the pitch to celebrate their title and a few of them unintentionally crossed paths with Nahuel Molina. The Argentina defender took exception to the incident, which led to Rodri stepping in before Eric Garcia became involved in a verbal exchange with Molina. As the argument escalated, Leandro Paredes arrived and the situation quickly turned physical. Spain's Gavi falls as he scuffles with Argentina's Leandro Paredes (5) and Thiago Almada after World Cup final. (AP Photo)

Paredes lost his temper after Argentina's defeat and became the central figure in the confrontation. He shoved Eric Garcia to the ground, prompting players from both teams to rush in and separate those involved. Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni stepped in to pull Garcia away and calm the situation. The altercation did not end there, as Paredes then forcefully pushed Gavi during the melee, leading to another round of shoving before teammates and officials restored order. The ugly scenes briefly interrupted Spain's celebrations after their World Cup triumph. It was a disappointing end to Argentina's campaign, with emotions boiling over after their hopes of defending the title came to an end.

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