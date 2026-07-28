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    Why are braids back and how to style them

    From weddings to courtside seats and couture front rows, the plait is making a comeback. 

    Updated on: Jul 28, 2026, 13:45:47 IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    From bridal celebrations to rainy-day styling, braids are having a major moment. Whether you're after a sleek fishtail, a textured boho plait or a practical French braid that can withstand monsoon humidity, the right style depends on your hair type, texture and occasion. Experts share how to pick the best braid, add volume and make it last.

    Kriti Sanon and Millie Bobby Brown flaunt easy to recreate braids (Instagram)
    Kriti Sanon and Millie Bobby Brown flaunt easy to recreate braids (Instagram)

    A bridal twist

    Weddings are where the shift is most legible. Bridal hair trends this past season favoured fishtail and Dutch braids dressed up with pearls or gold thread rather than traditional updos. Actor Janhvi Kapoor recently embraced the trend at a wedding, proving that a classic braid can look just as elegant as an elaborate updo. Gauri Spratt also flaunted braids at her wedding.

    Choose by hair type

    Annette Syiemiong, Creative Lead at Looks Salon and Nisha Popat, National Technical Head at BBLUNT salon say that braids work across nearly every hair type, but the specific braid should match the texture.

    • Straight hair: Fishtail, Dutch, and French for clean, defined plaits
    • Wavy/curly hair: Loose or boho-inspired braids for natural texture
    • Curly/coily hair: Box braids and cornrows for gripped, textured braids
    • Curly hair: French and Dutch braids for easiest to execute

    Style by volume

    For volume, both stylists agree the key move is pancaking , which is pulling apart the woven sections of a finished braid to widen and loosen it.

    Best braid styles for monsoon

    For anyone braiding in the monsoon humidity, Popat recommends neat, secure stvles - a classic three-strand, French, or fishtail braid - paired with a lightweight anti-frizz serum before braiding, which controls frizz and keeps the style holding through the monsoon.

    (Written by Diya Agrawal)

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