Kick streamer Jolly breaks silence after Thailand bungee jump, responds to ‘death’ comments: ‘I think I got…’

Jolly was filming the bungee jump for her Kick audience when the livestream stopped at the most alarming point. Viewers heard her scream, but the video did not continue, leaving no immediate explanation of what happened after she left the platform.

Kick streamer Jolly has confirmed she is safe after her Thailand bungee jump livestream suddenly ended during the jump on August 18. The cut came just after viewers heard her scream, leaving some people worried she had been seriously hurt. Jolly later said her phone connection had died. She added that her arm and neck were hurting and that she thought she had whiplash. She also reacted angrily after seeing online comments from people celebrating the possibility that she had died. Jolly said she was alive and able to respond, but did not report any other serious injury.

Some social media users believed the stream may have been stopped because Jolly had been badly hurt. She later rejected that idea and said the issue was her phone connection.

“I’m good, I’m not dead; my arm and neck just hurt. I think I got whiplash, BUT I see some of the reactions and realize some of y’all AINT S*IT,” Jolly wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Also Read: xQc's new stream sparks buzz, streamer slams pro player's 1v6 clutch as 'over-hyped cheese'

What did Jolly say about the comments celebrating her death? Jolly later shared a video in which she addressed comments she had seen while viewers were unsure about her condition. She said some people were celebrating her possible death and pointed to comments using “W” and “L.”

“I didn’t die, but I’ve seen all that bullshit that some of you are saying. I saw some interesting comments; I saw some ‘good ridances and W, W, W, L, L,” the streamer said.

She then directly addressed people who had said they would not care if she died.

Also Read: Why is Clavicular switching to multistreaming? Streamer names Twitch and X, leaving Kick’s future unclear

“Every single one of you who has been happy and said ‘W my death’ or ‘nobody would give a f*ck if she died,’ I’m using all that anger and hatred, and I’m casting f**king voodoo spells on every one of you.

What did Jolly said about her condition after Thailand jump? Jolly’s gave anupdate on her condition after the jump. She said her arm and neck were hurting and that she believed she had whiplash, but she did not say she was in critical condition or report another serious injury.

The scare came mainly from the sudden end of the livestream. Once Jolly explained that her phone connection had failed, the earlier fears about a hidden accident were not backed by her own account.