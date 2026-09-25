Don't buy an air purifier until you read this: CADR, HEPA and 5 Mistakes to Avoid (2026)

These are the best air purifiers for Indian homes. (Amazon) By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less Air quality in the Northern part of the country has started reducing. This means it's time to clean the dust off those old air purifiers and get them serviced ahead of the season or upgrade them if they are beyond repair now. That said, buying an air purifier isn't a simple task. Before finalising on a model, you don't only need to check the area that it covers or if it has good air quality sensors but you also need to compare CADR and HEPA filters and other filters that can take off the cleaning load from you.

In India, where indoor air can be affected by dust, traffic pollution, smoke and seasonal spikes in particulate matter, choosing a purifier based only on price or brand name can leave you with a device that is either underpowered or unnecessarily expensive. This is why it helps to understand a few key terms and specifications such as CADR, AQI, HEPA, ACH and more.

In this guide, we will break down the terminology you should know before buying an air purifier and highlight five common mistakes buyers should avoid.

Terms you should know before buying an air purifier - CADR: It measures the volume of clean air a purifier can deliver. A higher CADR generally means faster cleaning.

- HEPA filter: It is a high-efficiency filter that designed to capture very fine airborne particles, including PM2.5.

- PM2.5: It is the fine particulate matter measuring 2.5 micrometres or smaller. It's a key pollutant targeted by air purifiers.

- ACH: It refers to Air Changes per Hour and it indicates how many times a purifier can theoretically filter the air in a room within an hour.

- Activated carbon: It's a time of filter used in air purifiers that helps reduce certain odours and gaseous pollutants that particle filters cannot remove.

- Pre-filter: It captures larger particles such as dust, hair and lint before they reach the finer filters.

- Room coverage: The room size a manufacturer says the purifier is designed to handle. Compare this with your actual room size rather than assuming bigger coverage is always better.

- AQI: It stands for Air Quality Index and it provides an overall indication of outdoor air pollution levels.

- Filter replacement: Most filters have a limited service life. Check replacement availability and cost before buying.

Air purifier room size chart

Room size Approx. area Suggested purifier CADR Suitable for Small Up to 150 sq ft 150–200 m³/h Bedroom, study, small nursery Medium 150–250 sq ft 200–300 m³/h Bedroom, home office, kids' room Large 250–400 sq ft 300–450 m³/h Living room, large bedroom Extra large 400–600 sq ft 450–600+ m³/h Large living room, open-plan space 600+ sq ft 600+ sq ft 600+ m³/h Large/open areas; consider multiple units

Factors to consider while buying an air purifier 1. CADR: A higher CADR is generally better for larger rooms or spaces where you want faster cleaning.

2. HEPA filter: Look for a purifier with a genuine HEPA filter, particularly if your priority is reducing fine particulate matter such as PM2.5. Also check how easily the filter can be replaced and its expected replacement interval.

3. Activated carbon filter: A HEPA filter primarily targets particles, while an activated carbon filter can help reduce certain odours and gaseous pollutants. It is particularly useful if your home is exposed to cooking smells, smoke or other odours.

4. Room size: An air purifier designed for a small bedroom may struggle to clean a large living room efficiently. Measure the room before buying and choose a model with adequate CADR rather than simply selecting the model with the largest advertised coverage.

5. Filter replacement cost: The initial price isn't the complete cost of ownership. Find out the price and availability of replacement filters and how frequently they need to be changed. A cheaper purifier can become expensive if replacement filters cost significantly more.

6. Noise levels: For bedrooms and workspaces, noise matters. Check the purifier's noise rating, particularly at the speeds you are likely to use. A very loud purifier may discourage regular use.

7. Look for a PM2.5 sensor: A built-in PM2.5 sensor can show changes in indoor particulate levels and, on compatible models, automatically adjust fan speed. However, treat the displayed readings as an indication rather than laboratory-grade measurements.

5 mistakes to avoid while buying an air purifier 1. Choosing a purifier only by room coverage: One of the most common mistakes is buying a purifier based solely on the advertised room-size rating. Two models may claim to cover the same area but deliver different cleaning speeds. Check CADR in addition to checking room coverage and choose a model that can circulate enough clean air for your actual room size.

2. Assuming every HEPA filter is the same: In addition to checking HEPA label, check the filter specifications, particularly if your primary concern is PM2.5 and fine particulate pollution.

3. Ignoring replacement-filter costs: An air purifier is a long-term appliance, not a one-time purchase. A model may look affordable initially but become expensive if its replacement filters are costly or difficult to find. Check the filter price and expected replacement interval before buying.

4. Buying too many features instead of enough CADR: Wi-Fi, app controls, air-quality displays and multiple operating modes can be useful, but they shouldn't take priority over basic cleaning performance. When comparing comparing two models, prioritise CADR, filtration and room suitability first, then consider smart features.

5. Buying one purifier for a large open space without checking airflow: A purifier rated for a particular room size may not perform the same way in a large open-plan area with high ceilings, open doors or frequent airflow between rooms. For larger spaces, consider higher CADR or multiple strategically placed units rather than assuming one purifier will clean the entire home.