Need quick daily cleaning? 5 cordless vacuum cleaners for dust, hair and easy upkeep

Best cordless vacuum cleaners to buy in India. (Amazon) By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less Keeping your home clean can quickly turn into a chore, especially when you have to deal with dust, hair, and crumbs scattered across different parts of the house. While traditional cleaning methods are often not enough to keep up with pace of cleaning required, traditional vacuum cleaners, despite being effective, prove to be less convenient to use owing to their big and bulky design. This is where cordless vacuum cleaners can make a practical difference.

These vacuum cleaners are designed for grab-and-go cleaning. This design not only eliminates the need to plug in and move a power cable from one room to another, but it makes them easy to use, especially when it comes to cleaning hard to reach corners of the house. Furthermore, their attachments make it easier for users to clean floors, sofas, corners, stairs and other hard-to-reach areas.

That said, not every cordless vacuum cleaner is equally suited to daily use. Suction power, battery runtime, dustbin capacity, weight, filtration and ease of maintenance can significantly affect the experience. A model that looks powerful on paper may not necessarily be comfortable for quick everyday cleaning. So, if you are looking for a cordless vacuum cleaner for regular home maintenance, we have shortlisted five options worth considering for you. But before that, let's take a look at the top factors you need consider while buying a cordless vacuum cleaner.

Factors to consider while buying a cordless vacuum cleaner - Runtime: Look for cordless vacuum cleaners of a runtime of least 30–40 minutes on standard or eco mode for small to medium homes, or of 60 or more minutes for larger spaces. Also check how long the vacuum lasts under high suction.

- Battery: Also check if the model that you selected comes with removable batteries or of it lets you purchase a spare to double battery as that will let you clean without waiting for a recharge that can take 2.5 to 5 hours.

- Suction Power: Look at Air Watts or AW rather than just wattage. A solid cordless stick vacuum generally offers 100 to 150+ AW for effective cleaning across floors and rugs.

- Floor Type: Soft roller heads excel at picking up fine dust and large debris on tile or hardwood without scratching. Motorized brush rolls with stiff bristles are essential for pulling hair and dirt out of deep carpets. Look for these attachments based on your cleaning requirements.

- Anti-Tangle Technology: This technology is ideal for homes with pets or long hair as it prevents hair from wrapping tightly around the roller mechanism.

- Special Attachments: Also look for crevice tools, mini-motorized upholstery brushes, and dusting brushes for versatility.

- Dustbin Capacity and Emptying Mechanism: Typical capacities range from 0.4L to 0.8L. Ensure it features a hands-free or point-and-shoot emptying mechanism to keep dust off your hands.

- Filtration: Look for HEPA filter as it is essential for people who suffer from allergies and pet owners.

- Washable Filters: Check if the pre-filters and post-motor filters are washable to lower ongoing replacement costs.