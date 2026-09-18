Vacuum cleaners under ₹10,000: 10 picks with powerful suction, versatile cleaning and useful features for every home
Compare 10 vacuum cleaners below ₹10,000, with options for wet and dry cleaning, cordless use, compact designs and everyday household needs.
Our Picks
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
BISSELL® Portable Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner|Heatwave Technology removes Curry & Tough Stains|Deep Cleans Carpet, Sofa, Curtains, Mattress, Refreshes Garments|2 Yrs Warranty|Cleaning Formula inclView Details
₹8,990
PHILIPS PowerPro FC9352/01-Compact Bagless Vacuum Cleaner for Home |1900Watts for Powerful Suction |Compact and Lightweight| PowerCyclone 5 Technology and MultiClean Nozzle |2 Years WarrantyView Details
₹9,398
AGARO Regal 800 Watts Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, for Home Use, Dry Vacuuming, 6.5 kPa Suction Power, Lightweight, Lightweight & Durable Body, Small/Mini Size (Black)View Details
₹1,898
AGARO Ace Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner for Home, 1600 Watts, 21.5 kPa Suction Power, 21 litres Tank Capacity, for Home Use, Blower Function, Washable 3L Dust Bag, Stainless Steel Body (Black, Red, Steel)View Details
₹6,970
SEZNIK Vacuum Cleaner for House | Floor Mopping & Wet Spills + Dry Vacuuming | Turbo Sweep 3-in-1 Handheld Vacuum Cleaner | Vacuum & Mop | Corded, 600W, 20kpa Suction | 200ml Water Tank (SZ-V07)View Details
₹4,298.98
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
With over 28 years of writing and editing experience across various domains, I now specialise in gadgets, electronics, and appliances. I provide readers with valuable insights to help them make informed purchase decisions.Read moreRead less
Vacuum cleaners under ₹10,000 can offer practical cleaning features for everyday Indian homes without a premium price tag. Advantages include compact designs, useful attachments, strong suction for dust and debris, and options suited to floors, furniture and carpets. Many models also offer washable filters and easy-to-store builds.
However, disadvantages can include shorter power cords, smaller dust containers and higher noise levels on some models. Cordless options may also have limited battery runtime, while budget models may lack advanced filtration or smart controls.
Comparing suction power, dust capacity, filtration, accessories and warranty coverage can help buyers choose a suitable model.
1. BISSELL® Portable Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner|Heatwave Technology removes Curry & Tough Stains|Deep Cleans Carpet, Sofa, Curtains, Mattress, Refreshes Garments|2 Yrs Warranty|Cleaning Formula incl
This portable wet and dry vacuum cleaner is designed for convenient cleaning across different surfaces and household areas. Its versatile functionality helps tackle everyday spills, dirt and stains on carpets, sofas, curtains and mattresses. The compact build supports easier storage and handling, while multiple accessories help adapt cleaning to different tasks. It can also assist with garment refreshing, making it a practical option for varied household cleaning needs.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Wet and dry cleaning
Multiple cleaning applications
Reason to avoid
Limited heavy-duty cleaning
Accessories need storage
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate its versatility for cleaning upholstery, carpets, mattresses and everyday household spills.
Why choose this product?
Choose it for versatile wet and dry cleaning across multiple household surfaces.
2. PHILIPS PowerPro FC9352/01-Compact Bagless Vacuum Cleaner for Home |1900Watts for Powerful Suction |Compact and Lightweight| PowerCyclone 5 Technology and MultiClean Nozzle |2 Years Warranty
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This compact bagless vacuum cleaner is designed for convenient everyday cleaning around the home. Its powerful motor supports efficient dust and dirt removal, while the compact build makes storage easier. A multi-surface nozzle helps clean different floor types and household areas. The bagless design simplifies dust disposal, while the filtration system helps capture fine particles. Its lightweight construction also supports easier handling during regular cleaning tasks.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Powerful suction performance
Compact, lightweight design
Reason to avoid
Corded operation
No wet cleaning
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers highlight its suction performance, compact design and convenient everyday cleaning.
Why choose this product?
Choose it for compact bagless cleaning with powerful suction and convenient everyday handling.
3. AGARO Regal 800 Watts Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, for Home Use, Dry Vacuuming, 6.5 kPa Suction Power, Lightweight, Lightweight & Durable Body, Small/Mini Size (Black)
This handheld vacuum cleaner is designed for quick, everyday dry cleaning around the home. Its compact and lightweight body makes it convenient to handle and store between cleaning sessions. The suction power helps remove dust, crumbs and everyday debris from various household surfaces. Its handheld format is suitable for spot cleaning and smaller areas, offering a practical option for routine cleaning tasks where portability and easy operation are useful.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Compact handheld design
Easy spot cleaning
Reason to avoid
Dry cleaning only
Limited suction power
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate its compact build, portability and convenience for quick everyday cleaning.
Why choose this product?
Choose it for lightweight handling and convenient spot cleaning around the home.
4. AGARO Ace Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner for Home, 1600 Watts, 21.5 kPa Suction Power, 21 litres Tank Capacity, for Home Use, Blower Function, Washable 3L Dust Bag, Stainless Steel Body (Black, Red, Steel)
This wet and dry vacuum cleaner is designed for versatile household cleaning, handling both dry debris and liquid spills. Its powerful suction supports efficient removal of dirt, while the blower function adds flexibility for different cleaning tasks. The stainless steel body provides a sturdy construction, and the large tank supports longer cleaning sessions. A washable dust bag helps simplify maintenance, making this vacuum suitable for regular household cleaning.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Wet and dry cleaning
Powerful suction performance
Reason to avoid
Bulky for storage
Corded operation
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate its suction power, sturdy build and versatile wet and dry cleaning.
Why choose this product?
Choose it for powerful suction, wet and dry cleaning and a large-capacity tank.
5. SEZNIK Vacuum Cleaner for House | Floor Mopping & Wet Spills + Dry Vacuuming | Turbo Sweep 3-in-1 Handheld Vacuum Cleaner | Vacuum & Mop | Corded, 600W, 20kpa Suction | 200ml Water Tank (SZ-V07)
This 3-in-1 handheld vacuum cleaner is designed for everyday floor cleaning, combining vacuuming and mopping functions. Its suction power helps remove dust and debris, while the water tank supports wet cleaning and spill management. The compact handheld design allows easier handling around different areas of the home. Its corded operation provides continuous power during use, making it suitable for routine cleaning of floors and other household surfaces.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Vacuum and mop
Strong suction power
Reason to avoid
Small water tank
Corded operation
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate its convenient vacuuming and mopping functions for everyday floor cleaning.
Why choose this product?
Choose it for combined vacuuming and mopping in a compact handheld design.
6. Eureka Forbes Cyclo Vac -24 kPa High Suction Vacuum Cleaner|Cyclonic Technology |Bagless |Compact, Lightweight & Easy to Use |6 Multipurpose Accessories |HEPA Filter |Vario Power |Auto Cord Winding
This bagless vacuum cleaner is designed for convenient everyday cleaning across different household surfaces. Its high suction power helps remove dust and debris, while cyclonic technology supports efficient cleaning performance. The compact and lightweight design makes it easier to handle and store. A HEPA filter helps with filtration, while multiple accessories provide flexibility for different cleaning tasks. The auto cord-winding feature also helps keep storage neat after use.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
High suction power
HEPA filtration system
Reason to avoid
Dry cleaning only
Requires storage space
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate its suction performance, compact build and convenient accessories for household cleaning.
Why choose this product?
Choose it for strong suction, HEPA filtration and convenient bagless cleaning.
7. KARCHER Wd 3 V Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner, 23 kPa Suction Power, 17L Tank, 1000W Blower Function, Cartridge Filter & Fleece Filter Bag, for Home, Car & Furniture Cleaning, German Tech
This wet and dry vacuum cleaner is designed for everyday cleaning across floors, furniture and vehicles. Its high suction power helps remove dust, dirt and liquid spills, while the blower function adds flexibility for different cleaning tasks. The durable construction supports regular use, and the filter system helps manage collected debris. Its practical design makes it suitable for household cleaning as well as selected car and furniture cleaning applications.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Wet and dry cleaning
Useful blower function
Reason to avoid
Bulky for storage
Corded operation
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate its suction power, sturdy build and versatility across household and vehicle cleaning tasks.
Why choose this product?
Choose it for wet and dry cleaning, strong suction and practical blower functionality.
8. Eureka Forbes Kordfree K10 Lite Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, 2-in-1, 11 kPa, 45-Min Runtime
This cordless vacuum cleaner is designed for convenient everyday cleaning across different household surfaces. Its 2-in-1 design allows use as both a handheld and upright vacuum, while cyclonic technology supports efficient dust removal. The cordless format offers greater freedom of movement during cleaning. A removable battery provides up to 45 minutes of runtime, while the HEPA four-stage filtration system helps capture fine particles and maintain cleaner airflow during use.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Cordless cleaning convenience
45-minute runtime
Reason to avoid
Lower suction power
Battery charging required
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate its cordless design, convenient handling and versatility for everyday household cleaning.
Why choose this product?
Choose it for flexible cordless cleaning with 2-in-1 functionality and four-stage filtration.
9. Inalsa Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner for Home, 25 LTR Capacity,1700 W, 22 kPa Suction,Blower Function,1 Yr Warranty, HEPA Filter, Metal Telescopic Tube,Stainless Steel Body, Heavy Duty (Master Vac 25)
This wet and dry vacuum cleaner is designed for regular household cleaning, handling both dry debris and liquid spills. Its powerful suction supports efficient dirt removal, while the blower function adds versatility for different tasks. The stainless steel body and metal telescopic tube provide a sturdy build for regular use. A HEPA filter supports effective filtration, while the large-capacity tank allows longer cleaning sessions with fewer interruptions during everyday use.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Large 25L capacity
HEPA filtration system
Reason to avoid
Bulky for storage
Corded operation
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate its powerful suction, large tank and versatility for household wet and dry cleaning.
Why choose this product?
Choose it for high-capacity wet and dry cleaning with strong suction and HEPA filtration.
10. AGARO ICON 1600 Watts Bagless Dry Vacuum Cleaner for Home & Office, up to 24 kPa Variable Suction with Cyclonic Technology, 1.5L Bagless Bin, Multiple Accessories, Compact & Lightweight, Easy to Use
This bagless dry vacuum cleaner is designed for everyday cleaning in homes and offices. Its variable suction helps tackle dust and debris across different surfaces, while cyclonic technology supports efficient airflow. The compact and lightweight design makes it easier to move, handle and store. A bagless dust bin simplifies disposal, while multiple accessories provide flexibility for different cleaning tasks. The practical design suits routine floor, furniture and household cleaning needs.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Variable suction control
Bagless cleaning convenience
Reason to avoid
Dry cleaning only
Smaller dust bin
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate its compact design, suction control and convenient accessories for everyday cleaning.
Why choose this product?
Choose it for variable suction, bagless operation and flexible cleaning across different household surfaces.
What are the top 5 best vacuum cleaners?
The top five depend on suction, cleaning modes, filtration, capacity and budget, with wet-dry, cordless and compact models offering different benefits.
What is the cheapest but best vacuum?
A compact handheld vacuum can offer affordable everyday cleaning, particularly for quick dust removal, furniture, car interiors and smaller spaces.
Which vacuum is best for home use?
For home use, choose a vacuum with suitable suction, versatile attachments, effective filtration and convenient handling for your cleaning requirements.
Factors to keep in mind while choosing vacuum cleaners under ₹10000:
Suction power: Check suction performance to ensure effective removal of dust, dirt and debris from different surfaces.
Cleaning type: Choose between dry, wet and dry, or cordless models based on your household cleaning needs.
Filtration: Look for HEPA or multi-stage filtration if fine dust and allergens are a concern.
Dust capacity: A larger dust bin or tank reduces the need for frequent emptying during cleaning.
Accessories: Check for useful attachments for floors, furniture, corners, upholstery and other surfaces.
Portability: Compact and lightweight models are easier to move, handle and store.
Cord or battery: Consider cord length or battery runtime for convenient cleaning.
Maintenance: Check whether filters and dust containers are washable and easy to clean.
3 best features of vacuum cleaners under ₹10000
|Product
|Flexible use
|Filtration system
|Portable cleaning
|BISSELL Portable Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner
|Wet and dry
|Standard filtration
|Portable design
|PHILIPS PowerPro FC9352/01
|Multi-surface cleaning
|PowerCyclone 5
|Compact and lightweight
|AGARO Regal 800W Handheld
|Dry cleaning
|Standard filtration
|Handheld design
|Eureka Forbes Armor Wet & Dry
|Wet and dry
|Standard filtration
|Portable canister
|AGARO Ace Wet & Dry
|Wet and dry
|Washable dust bag
|Portable canister
|SEZNIK SZ-V07
|Vacuum and mop
|Standard filtration
|Handheld design
|Eureka Forbes Cyclo Vac
|Multi-surface cleaning
|HEPA filter
|Compact and lightweight
|Inalsa Master Vac 25
|Wet and dry
|HEPA filter
|Portable canister
|Eureka Forbes Kordfree K10 Lite
|Handheld and upright
|4-stage HEPA
|Cordless cleaning
|KARCHER WD 3 V
|Wet and dry
|Cartridge filter
|Portable canister
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