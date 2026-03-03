Looking for a vacuum cleaner under ₹10,000? Start with these 10 picks

Dust builds up every day, whether from shoes, pets, or open windows. A vacuum cleaner can reduce that effort in minutes. If you are looking for a machine that handles dry waste, spills, or tight corners without crossing Rs. 10,000, this list brings together ten options designed for homes, cars, and small offices. Find reliable vacuum cleaners under Rs. 10,000 for everyday home and car cleaning. (Pexels) By MD Ijaj Khan Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories.

The Philips FC9352/01 PowerPro Compact Vacuum Cleaner runs on a 1900W motor and delivers 370W suction for cleaning floors, carpets, and upholstery. Its PowerCyclone 5 system separates dust efficiently to maintain steady suction during use. The MultiClean nozzle and Turbo brush help remove pet hair and debris from different surfaces. Weighing 4.5 kg, it supports easy movement and one-hand dust disposal. The Allergy H13 filter captures fine particles, making it suitable for homes that require regular dust control without using disposable bags.

2. Eureka Forbes Trendy DX Vacuum Cleaner

The Eureka Forbes Trendy DX Vacuum Cleaner features a 1150W motor with 1800 mm water lift suction. It collects dry waste and liquid spills from floors, sofas, and car interiors. A blower function helps clear corners and window tracks. It includes a 10L dust tank and an 8L water tank to reduce frequent emptying. Swivel wheels and an 8-meter cord with auto-wind allow easier movement across rooms during longer cleaning sessions.

The Kent Storm Vacuum Cleaner uses a 600W motor with suction above 14 kPa. Its detachable 1.85 kg body supports handheld use for sofas, curtains, and stairs. One-touch dust disposal keeps maintenance simple. A washable HEPA filter traps small particles. Attachments such as a crevice tool and multi-nozzle help clean narrow spaces and fabric surfaces during quick cleanups.

The Eureka Forbes Prime Robotic Floor Cleaner moves across floors using built-in sensors. It collects dust and small debris into a reusable dust container. Users can control cleaning modes through an app or remote. It runs for up to 90 minutes before returning to its dock for charging. A HEPA filter supports indoor dust control while cleaning under beds and sofas without manual effort.

The Agaro Ace Wet-Dry Vacuum Cleaner operates on a 1600W motor with 21.5 kPa suction. It manages dry dust, liquid spills, and car cleaning tasks. The 21L tank supports larger areas without repeated stops. A blower mode clears corners and balconies. Swivel wheels and multiple tools improve access to floors, edges, and furniture.

The Eureka Forbes Bold Wet-Dry Vacuum Cleaner includes a 1400W motor with 20 kPa suction. It captures solid waste and liquid spills from floors and upholstery. A 20L steel tank allows extended cleaning. Dual filters, including HEPA, help trap fine dust. Its five-meter cord and rotating wheels assist movement across rooms.

The Lifelong LLVC930 Wet-Dry Vacuum Cleaner runs on an 800W motor and supports both dry and wet cleaning. The 6L tank suits compact spaces, while Safe-Cut Buoyant Tech helps prevent overflow during liquid collection. Its four rotating wheels allow easier navigation. A HEPA filter helps capture smaller dust particles during daily use.

The Inalsa Micro WD15 Wet-Dry Vacuum Cleaner delivers 1400W power with 20 kPa suction. It handles dust, spills, and cobwebs with a blower function. The 15L steel tank reduces frequent disposal breaks. It includes extension pipes and cleaning tools for under-furniture access. The HEPA filter supports dust control during long sessions.

The Kent Vortex Plus Wet-Dry Vacuum Cleaner operates on a 1200W motor with 17 kPa suction. It collects waste from floors, cars, and stairs. Cyclone technology helps maintain airflow during use. A 12L tank and washable HEPA filter support routine maintenance. Rubber wheels assist movement across different floor types.

The Prestige CleanHome Typhoon05 Wet-Dry Vacuum Cleaner provides 1200W suction for dust and liquid spills. A 10L tank with an auto-cut float helps prevent overflow damage. It includes a floor brush, crevice tool, and absorbing brush for varied cleaning needs. Swivel wheels allow smoother movement across rooms and tight areas. Factors to consider before buying a vacuum cleaner for the home Surface Types and Cleaning Needs: Select dry-only for carpets/dust, wet-dry for spills/pets, robotic for hands-free floors to match your home's floors and mess types. Capacity and Runtime: Larger tanks (15L+) suit big homes with less emptying; cordless/robotic need a good battery (60+ min) for uninterrupted sessions. Maintenance and Filters: Prioritise bagless/HEPA/washable filters for allergies, easy-empty designs, and rust-proof tanks to cut long-term effort and costs. Portability and Storage: Lighter weight (<8kg), swivel wheels, compact size fit small Delhi apartments; blower adds versatility for cars/corners. Suction and Accessories: Higher Watts/kPa for deep clean; check nozzles, brushes, hoses for upholstery/stairs to handle diverse tasks efficiently. Top 3 features of the best vacuum cleaners under Rs. 10,000

Vacuum Cleaner Power (W) Capacity Key Features Philips FC9352/01 Bagless Dry 1900W 1.5L Turbo Brush, PowerCyclone 5, Allergy H13​ Eureka Forbes Trendy DX Wet-Dry 1150W 10L Dust / 8L Water Blower, Dual Function​ Kent Storm Handheld Bagless 600W 0.5L Cyclone5, HEPA, Detachable​ Eureka Forbes Prime Robotic N/A 0.3L Auto Navigation, App Control, HEPA​ Agaro Ace Wet-Dry 1600W 21L 21.5 kPa Suction, Blower, HEPA​ Eureka Forbes Bold Wet-Dry 1400W 20L Blower, HEPA, Swivel Wheels​ Lifelong LLVC930 Wet-Dry 800W 6L Blower, HEPA, 360° Wheels​ Inalsa Micro WD15 Wet-Dry 1400W 15L 2-in-1 Mop, Blower, HEPA​ Kent Vortex Plus Wet-Dry 1200W 12L Cyclone5, Blower, HEPA​ Prestige Typhoon05 Wet-Dry 1200W 10L Blower, HEPA, Swivel Wheels​

FAQs Can wet-dry vacuums safely handle liquids without damaging the motor? Yes, models like Agaro Ace, Eureka Forbes Trendy DX, and Kent Vortex Plus feature auto-cut float technology that shuts off suction when tanks fill, preventing water from reaching the motor. How often should I clean or replace HEPA filters in these vacuums? Washable HEPA filters in Philips FC9352/01, Kent Storm, and Prestige Typhoon05 last 3-6 months with weekly rinses; replace yearly for allergy homes to maintain 99.9% dust capture. Do robotic vacuums like Eureka Forbes Prime work on carpets? Yes, but best on hard floors; Prime's sensors avoid stairs and furniture while handling light debris, pair with manual vacuums for thick carpets or pet hair. What's the difference between dry-only and wet-dry models for Indian homes? Dry-only like Philips FC9352/01 excel on dust/carpets; wet-dry (Lifelong LLVC930, Inalsa WD15) manage spills common in kitchens—choose based on monsoon messes vs daily sweeping. How much area can a corded wet-dry vacuum cover without replugging? Most like Eureka Bold (20L) and Agaro Ace offer 5-8m cords, covering 100-150 sq ft rooms; swivel wheels aid navigation in Delhi apartments without constant outlet switches.