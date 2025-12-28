These 2-in-1 robot vacuum cleaners, starting at ₹12000 surprised me with the cleaning features and advanced technology
Published on: Dec 28, 2025 08:00 am IST
The best 2-in-1 robot vacuum cleaners simplify daily floor care by combining vacuuming and mopping with smart navigation for consistent home cleanliness.
Our Pick
BEST OVERALL
VALUE FOR MONEY
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
BEST OVERALLILIFE V20 Robot Vacuum Cleaner with SoF Laser Navigation, 5000Pa Suction, 2-in-1 Vacuum & Mop, Customized Cleaning, Ideal for Pet Hair and All Floor Types, App, Alexa, Google Home & Remote Control View Details
|
₹13,900
|
|
|
DREAME F10 Black 2 in 1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner & Mop, 13,000Pa Suction, 300min Runtime, Smart LiDAR Navigation, 2-in-1 Cleaning & Voice Control with App View Details
|
₹17,999
|
|
|
ECOVACS Deebot N30 PRO Omni 2 In 1 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner & Mop,10000 Pa Suction,3500+ Sq.Ft,Self-Emptying Omni-Station,Truedge Mopping,Zerotangle 2.0,Hot Air-Drying,Auto-Lift Mop On Carpet,320 Mins View Details
|
₹54,999
|
|
|
EUREKA E10s 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum with bagless eco Station, auto dust draining, 4000 Pa Suction, 180-min runtime, LiDAR Navigation & Obstacle Avoidance—Ideal for pet Hair, Carpets & Hard Floors. View Details
|
₹28,999
|
|
|
KENT RoboKlean R1 Black 2-in-1 AI Robotic Vacuum Cleaner & Mop, 8500Pa Suction, 5200mAh Battery, 3D Mapping, Laser Navigation, Wet & Dry Cleaning, 260 Minutes Run-Time, Floor & Carpet, Anti Fall View Details
|
₹21,999
|
|
|
VALUE FOR MONEYAGARO Alpha Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Brush, Dry Vacuum & Wet Mop, Automatic Cleaning, Upto 3200Pa Strong Suction, Rechargeable, App Control, Lidar Navigation, Editable Map to Clean, Hard Floor & Carpet View Details
|
₹16,999
|
|
|
Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo, WiFi/App/Alexa, Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with Schedule, 2 in 1 Mopping Robot Vacuum with Watertank and Dustbin, Self-Charging, Slim, Ideal for Hard Floor, Pet Hair, Carpet View Details
|
₹12,199
|
|
|
ECOVACS DEEBOT N30 White 2 in 1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner & Mop, 2025 New Launch, 10000 Pa Suction, 5200mAh Battery, Covers 3500+ Sq ft in Single Charge, Zero Tangle 2.0 Technology, Advanced TrueMapping View Details
|
₹22,999
|
|
|
realme Techlife Robot 2 In 1 Vaccum Cleaner With Mopping, 3000 Pa Powerful Suction, 5200 Mah Battery, 300+ Minutes With Advanced Lidar Navigation Technology , Compatible With: Wifi/APP/Alexa, Black View Details
|
₹12,999
|
|
|
NARWAL Freo X10 Pro Robot 2-in-1 Vacuum and Mop, 11000Pa Suction, EdgeReach Mopping, Zero Tangle Technology, Self-Emptying with De-Tangling Side Brushes (2025) View Details
|
₹69,990
|
|
View More Products