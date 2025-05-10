Menu Explore
Best vacuum cleaner for carpets: 7 models to keep dirt and debris away from your interior pieces

ByBoudhaditya Sanyal
May 10, 2025 11:00 AM IST

Tired of dirty carpets? Here are our top recommendations for best vacuum cleaner for carpets. Check out the top models and buy one today. 

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Philips PowerPro FC9352/01-Compact Bagless Vacuum Cleaner for Home |1900Watts for Powerful Suction |Compact and Lightweight| PowerCyclone 5 Technology and MultiClean Nozzle |2 Years Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹9,195

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dyson V11 Absolute Pro Cord-Free Vacuum Cleaner, Blue, Cartridge, 0.54 Litre, 1 Count View Details checkDetails

₹37,899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dyson V15 Cartridge Detect Intelligent Cord-Free Vacuum Cleaner, Yellow View Details checkDetails

₹65,899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Eureka Forbes Quick Clean DX Vacuum Cleaner with 1200 Watts Powerful Suction Control, 3 Free Reusable dust Bag worth 500, comes with multiple accessories, dust bag full indicator (Red), standerd View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AGARO Rapid Vacuum Cleaner, 1000W, Wet & Dry, for Home Use, Blower Function, 10L Tank Capacity, 16.5 kPa Suction Power, Plastic Body, Red. View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bosch GAS 15 PS Heavy Duty Corded Electric Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner, 1,100W, 270 mbar, 10 Litre Tank , 6 kg + Nozzle & Accessories, 1 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹14,049

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AGARO Ace Wet & Dry View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

Imagine yourself sitting with your balcony door open, enjoying the evening breeze. But on turning around, you are greeted with a dirty and dusty carpet. Not all vacuum cleaners can get the fine dirt, dust and debris out. Constant and rigourous vacuuming might also ruin the fabric of your carpet. So what should one do? Choose from the best vacuum cleaners for carpets. How does one choose? Its not very tough, go through this article, see our recommendations and pick one that meets your style, budget and requirements. 

Keep your carpets clean with the best vacuum cleaner for carpets.
Keep your carpets clean with the best vacuum cleaner for carpets.

Loading Suggestions...

This is a powerful and compact vacuum ideal for deep carpet cleaning. The 1900W motor ensures strong suction while the PowerCyclone 5 tech maximizes airflow for efficient dust removal. Bagless design makes maintenance hassle-free and perfect for homes with high footfall and soft flooring.

Specifications

Suction Power
370W
Dust Capacity
1.5L
Filter
EPA10 washable filter
Cord Length
6m
Technology
PowerCyclone 5

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Excellent suction on carpets

affiliate-tick

Easy-to-clean dustbin

affiliate-tick

Washable filter

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

No blower function

affiliate-cross

Limited attachments

Click Here to Buy

Philips PowerPro FC9352/01-Compact Bagless Vacuum Cleaner for Home |1900Watts for Powerful Suction |Compact and Lightweight| PowerCyclone 5 Technology and MultiClean Nozzle |2 Years Warranty

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the powerful suction and ease of cleaning. Most users find it perfect for cleaning due to consistent performance and long cord. Some wish it came with more accessories.

Why choose this product?

It’s a strong, no-fuss bagless option perfect for daily carpet maintenance without spending big.

Loading Suggestions...

This cordless powerhouse is built for deep carpet cleaning. Intelligent sensors auto-adjust suction based on floor type, and the torque drive head lifts embedded dirt from thick carpet piles. With a swappable battery, it ensures uninterrupted long cleaning sessions. 

Specifications

Run Time
Up to 60 mins
Suction Power
185AW
Dustbin Capacity
0.76L
Filtration
Advanced HEPA filter
Motor
Dyson Hyperdymium

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Powerful suction with carpet-detection

affiliate-tick

Cordless convenience

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Expensive

affiliate-cross

Smaller bin capacity

Click Here to Buy

Dyson V11 Absolute Pro Cord-Free Vacuum Cleaner, Blue, Cartridge, 0.54 Litre, 1 Count

What are buyers saying on Amazon? 

Highly rated for its deep-clean capabilities and user-friendly design. Buyers love the suction and design, though note the price is steep. Carpet cleaning is frequently cited as excellent.

Why choose this product?

A high-end, intelligent vacuum that tackles carpets effortlessly and looks sleek while doing it.

Loading Suggestions...

Ideal for homes with deep carpets and pets, the V15 Detect uses laser technology to uncover micro-dust on surfaces. It automatically boosts suction on carpets and provides real-time particle count for a scientific clean. This loosk futuristic and is a great option for having something aesthetic to keep your carpets clean. 

Specifications

Run Time
60 mins
Suction
230AW
Dustbin
0.77L
Sensor
Piezo sensor with laser
Filtration
Whole-machine HEPA

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Laser dust detection

affiliate-tick

Auto suction boost for carpets

affiliate-tick

Excellent battery life

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Premium pricing

affiliate-cross

Overkill for small apartments

Click Here to Buy

Dyson V15 Cartridge Detect Intelligent Cord-Free Vacuum Cleaner, Yellow

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers are amazed at the laser feature and how much dirt it picks up from carpets and other surfaces. A few users find it slightly bulky but praise its effectiveness and advanced tech.

Why choose this product? 

A luxury-level vacuum with the smartest carpet-cleaning tech on the market.

Loading Suggestions...

An affordable choice for everyday carpet cleaning, this canister vacuum is compact yet powerful. It comes with suction control and multiple attachments to target dust and debris on carpets effectively. A solid entry-level model for homes with small carpeted areas.

Specifications

Power
1200W
Dust Bag
1L reusable
Filter:
Dust filter
Cord Length
5m
Attachments
3 multipurpose tools

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Lightweight and portable

affiliate-tick

Budget-friendly

affiliate-tick

Good suction for its size

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Not for heavy-duty use

Click Here to Buy

Eureka Forbes Quick Clean DX Vacuum Cleaner with 1200 Watts Powerful Suction Control, 3 Free Reusable dust Bag worth 500, comes with multiple accessories, dust bag full indicator (Red), standerd

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the price-to-performance ratio. Many highlight its ease of use and efficiency on low-pile carpets. However, some note the build quality could be better.

Why choose this product?

Perfect for budget-conscious buyers needing basic carpet vacuuming.

Loading Suggestions...

The Agaro Rapid Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner is a versatile cleaning solution for homes with high-traffic carpeted areas. Its dual functionality tackles both liquid spills and embedded dry dust with ease. With powerful suction, a durable build, and a blower feature to loosen stubborn debris, it’s perfect for deep-cleaning carpets and handling unexpected messes efficiently.

Specifications

Power
1000W
Capacity
10L
Blower
Yes
Function
Wet and dry
Accessories
Multi-surface tools

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Handles both wet and dry waste

affiliate-tick

Blower for deep cleaning

affiliate-tick

High-capacity bin

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Slightly noisy

Click Here to Buy

AGARO Rapid Vacuum Cleaner, 1000W, Wet & Dry, for Home Use, Blower Function, 10L Tank Capacity, 16.5 kPa Suction Power, Plastic Body, Red.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its versatility and suction strength. It's widely praised for cleaning wet carpet messes, though a few mention noise as a drawback.

Why choose this product?

A reliable and versatile cleaner for households needing both wet and dry carpet care.

Loading Suggestions...

The Bosch GAS 15 Professional Vacuum Cleaner is built for heavy-duty performance, ideal for thick carpets and stubborn dirt. With strong suction power, a large 15-litre dust capacity, and an efficient blower function, it tackles both wet and dry messes. Its sturdy design and reliability make it a top choice for professional spaces or high-maintenance homes.

Specifications

Power
1100W
Capacity
15L
Hose Length
3m
Function:
Wet & Dry
Blower
Yes

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Professional-grade suction

affiliate-tick

Blower and wet/dry use

affiliate-tick

Durable body

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Heavy unit

affiliate-cross

Basic attachments

Click Here to Buy

Bosch GAS 15 PS Heavy Duty Corded Electric Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner, 1,100W, 270 mbar, 10 Litre Tank , 6 kg + Nozzle & Accessories, 1 Year Warranty

What are buyers saying on Amazon? 

Users say it’s built like a tank and perfect for carpeted floors in large homes. Performance is applauded, but portability is a concern due to weight.

Why choose this product?

If you want rugged, industrial-level cleaning power for carpets, this is it.

Loading Suggestions...

The AGARO Ace Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner is a versatile all-rounder built for homes with carpets, tiles, and hardwood floors. Its powerful suction and large 20-litre dust tank make quick work of both dry dust and wet spills. With multiple attachments and a blower function, it’s a complete solution for deep, efficient, and hassle-free home cleaning.

Specifications

Power
1600W
Tank Capacity
21L
Blower
Yes
Suction
21 kPa
Cord
5m

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Massive dust capacity

affiliate-tick

Powerful suction

affiliate-tick

Great value for money

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Bulky design

affiliate-cross

Loud operation

Click Here to Buy

AGARO Ace Wet & Dry

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Highly rated for its performance and affordability. Buyers say it cleans carpets very well and works great for homes with pets and kids. Few comments on its size and noise.

Why choose this product?

Best for users wanting high performance at a reasonable price for all-around home and carpet cleaning.

Do I need a wet & dry vacuum for carpet cleaning?

Yes, if your carpets are prone to spills or pet messes—wet & dry vacuums handle both liquid and dry debris.

Is suction power the most important feature for carpets?

Absolutely. Strong suction helps lift dirt embedded deep within carpet fibers for a thorough clean.

Should I choose a bagless vacuum cleaner?

Bagless vacuums are easier to maintain and more eco-friendly, making them a convenient choice for most users.

Corded or cordless—which is better for carpeted homes?

Cordless vacuums offer flexibility, but corded ones typically provide stronger, uninterrupted suction, better for deep cleaning larger carpet areas.

Top features of the best vacuum cleaner for carpets

ModelSuction PowerCord/CordlessSpecial FeatureBest Use For
Philips 3000 Series PowerCyclone 51900WCordedBagless, PowerCyclone 5 techDeep carpet cleaning, easy maintenance
Dyson V11 Absolute ProHigh (Cordless Equivalent)CordlessSwappable battery, intelligent suctionPremium deep carpet cleaning
Dyson V15 DetectVery HighCordlessLaser dust detectionDetecting hidden dust on carpets
Eureka Forbes Quick Clean DXModerateCordedLightweight, budget-friendlyRegular carpet upkeep
Agaro Rapid Wet & Dry1600W+CordedWet spill cleaning, blowerCarpets with spills/stains
Bosch GAS 15 Professional1200WCordedBlower function, large tankThick carpets, heavy-duty cleaning
Agaro Ace Wet & Dry1600W+CordedMulti-floor use, large dust tankLarge carpeted areas, all-surface cleaning

FAQs

  • Can vacuum cleaners damage carpet fibers over time?

    Not if you use the right setting and brush type. Most quality vacuums come with adjustable height or suction settings to protect delicate carpet fibers.

  • How often should I vacuum my carpet?

    Ideally 2–3 times a week in high-traffic areas, and at least once a week in low-traffic areas to maintain cleanliness and prolong carpet life.

  • What attachments are best for carpet cleaning?

    A motorized brush roll or turbo brush is most effective, as it agitates carpet fibers to lift embedded dirt and pet hair.

  • Do HEPA filters matter for carpet vacuums?

    Yes, especially for allergy sufferers. HEPA filters trap fine dust and allergens released from carpets during vacuuming.

  • How do I maintain suction power over time?

    Regularly empty the dustbin/bag, clean or replace filters, and check for blockages in hoses or brush rolls to ensure consistent performance.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Unmissable Offers in Amazon Sale (May 2025) Grab amazing deals on summer appliances, laptops, large & kitchen appliances, gadgets and more in Amazon Great Summer Sale (2025).
Follow Us On