Best vacuum cleaner for carpets: 7 models to keep dirt and debris away from your interior pieces

Imagine yourself sitting with your balcony door open, enjoying the evening breeze. But on turning around, you are greeted with a dirty and dusty carpet. Not all vacuum cleaners can get the fine dirt, dust and debris out. Constant and rigourous vacuuming might also ruin the fabric of your carpet. So what should one do? Choose from the best vacuum cleaners for carpets. How does one choose? Its not very tough, go through this article, see our recommendations and pick one that meets your style, budget and requirements. Keep your carpets clean with the best vacuum cleaner for carpets.

Loading Suggestions...

This is a powerful and compact vacuum ideal for deep carpet cleaning. The 1900W motor ensures strong suction while the PowerCyclone 5 tech maximizes airflow for efficient dust removal. Bagless design makes maintenance hassle-free and perfect for homes with high footfall and soft flooring.

Specifications Suction Power 370W Dust Capacity 1.5L Filter EPA10 washable filter Cord Length 6m Technology PowerCyclone 5 Reasons to buy Excellent suction on carpets Easy-to-clean dustbin Washable filter Reasons to avoid No blower function Limited attachments Click Here to Buy Philips PowerPro FC9352/01-Compact Bagless Vacuum Cleaner for Home |1900Watts for Powerful Suction |Compact and Lightweight| PowerCyclone 5 Technology and MultiClean Nozzle |2 Years Warranty

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the powerful suction and ease of cleaning. Most users find it perfect for cleaning due to consistent performance and long cord. Some wish it came with more accessories.

Why choose this product?

It’s a strong, no-fuss bagless option perfect for daily carpet maintenance without spending big.

Loading Suggestions...

This cordless powerhouse is built for deep carpet cleaning. Intelligent sensors auto-adjust suction based on floor type, and the torque drive head lifts embedded dirt from thick carpet piles. With a swappable battery, it ensures uninterrupted long cleaning sessions.

Specifications Run Time Up to 60 mins Suction Power 185AW Dustbin Capacity 0.76L Filtration Advanced HEPA filter Motor Dyson Hyperdymium Reasons to buy Powerful suction with carpet-detection Cordless convenience Reasons to avoid Expensive Smaller bin capacity Click Here to Buy Dyson V11 Absolute Pro Cord-Free Vacuum Cleaner, Blue, Cartridge, 0.54 Litre, 1 Count

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Highly rated for its deep-clean capabilities and user-friendly design. Buyers love the suction and design, though note the price is steep. Carpet cleaning is frequently cited as excellent.

Why choose this product?

A high-end, intelligent vacuum that tackles carpets effortlessly and looks sleek while doing it.

Loading Suggestions...

Ideal for homes with deep carpets and pets, the V15 Detect uses laser technology to uncover micro-dust on surfaces. It automatically boosts suction on carpets and provides real-time particle count for a scientific clean. This loosk futuristic and is a great option for having something aesthetic to keep your carpets clean.

Specifications Run Time 60 mins Suction 230AW Dustbin 0.77L Sensor Piezo sensor with laser Filtration Whole-machine HEPA Reasons to buy Laser dust detection Auto suction boost for carpets Excellent battery life Reasons to avoid Premium pricing Overkill for small apartments Click Here to Buy Dyson V15 Cartridge Detect Intelligent Cord-Free Vacuum Cleaner, Yellow

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers are amazed at the laser feature and how much dirt it picks up from carpets and other surfaces. A few users find it slightly bulky but praise its effectiveness and advanced tech.

Why choose this product?

A luxury-level vacuum with the smartest carpet-cleaning tech on the market.

Loading Suggestions...

An affordable choice for everyday carpet cleaning, this canister vacuum is compact yet powerful. It comes with suction control and multiple attachments to target dust and debris on carpets effectively. A solid entry-level model for homes with small carpeted areas.

Specifications Power 1200W Dust Bag 1L reusable Filter: Dust filter Cord Length 5m Attachments 3 multipurpose tools Reasons to buy Lightweight and portable Budget-friendly Good suction for its size Reasons to avoid Not for heavy-duty use Click Here to Buy Eureka Forbes Quick Clean DX Vacuum Cleaner with 1200 Watts Powerful Suction Control, 3 Free Reusable dust Bag worth ₹500, comes with multiple accessories, dust bag full indicator (Red), standerd

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the price-to-performance ratio. Many highlight its ease of use and efficiency on low-pile carpets. However, some note the build quality could be better.

Why choose this product?

Perfect for budget-conscious buyers needing basic carpet vacuuming.

Loading Suggestions...

The Agaro Rapid Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner is a versatile cleaning solution for homes with high-traffic carpeted areas. Its dual functionality tackles both liquid spills and embedded dry dust with ease. With powerful suction, a durable build, and a blower feature to loosen stubborn debris, it’s perfect for deep-cleaning carpets and handling unexpected messes efficiently.

Specifications Power 1000W Capacity 10L Blower Yes Function Wet and dry Accessories Multi-surface tools Reasons to buy Handles both wet and dry waste Blower for deep cleaning High-capacity bin Reasons to avoid Slightly noisy Click Here to Buy AGARO Rapid Vacuum Cleaner, 1000W, Wet & Dry, for Home Use, Blower Function, 10L Tank Capacity, 16.5 kPa Suction Power, Plastic Body, Red.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its versatility and suction strength. It's widely praised for cleaning wet carpet messes, though a few mention noise as a drawback.

Why choose this product?

A reliable and versatile cleaner for households needing both wet and dry carpet care.

Loading Suggestions...

The Bosch GAS 15 Professional Vacuum Cleaner is built for heavy-duty performance, ideal for thick carpets and stubborn dirt. With strong suction power, a large 15-litre dust capacity, and an efficient blower function, it tackles both wet and dry messes. Its sturdy design and reliability make it a top choice for professional spaces or high-maintenance homes.

Specifications Power 1100W Capacity 15L Hose Length 3m Function: Wet & Dry Blower Yes Reasons to buy Professional-grade suction Blower and wet/dry use Durable body Reasons to avoid Heavy unit Basic attachments Click Here to Buy Bosch GAS 15 PS Heavy Duty Corded Electric Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner, 1,100W, 270 mbar, 10 Litre Tank , 6 kg + Nozzle & Accessories, 1 Year Warranty

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users say it’s built like a tank and perfect for carpeted floors in large homes. Performance is applauded, but portability is a concern due to weight.

Why choose this product?

If you want rugged, industrial-level cleaning power for carpets, this is it.

Loading Suggestions...

The AGARO Ace Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner is a versatile all-rounder built for homes with carpets, tiles, and hardwood floors. Its powerful suction and large 20-litre dust tank make quick work of both dry dust and wet spills. With multiple attachments and a blower function, it’s a complete solution for deep, efficient, and hassle-free home cleaning.

Specifications Power 1600W Tank Capacity 21L Blower Yes Suction 21 kPa Cord 5m Reasons to buy Massive dust capacity Powerful suction Great value for money Reasons to avoid Bulky design Loud operation Click Here to Buy AGARO Ace Wet & Dry

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Highly rated for its performance and affordability. Buyers say it cleans carpets very well and works great for homes with pets and kids. Few comments on its size and noise.

Why choose this product?

Best for users wanting high performance at a reasonable price for all-around home and carpet cleaning.

Do I need a wet & dry vacuum for carpet cleaning?

Yes, if your carpets are prone to spills or pet messes—wet & dry vacuums handle both liquid and dry debris.

Is suction power the most important feature for carpets?

Absolutely. Strong suction helps lift dirt embedded deep within carpet fibers for a thorough clean.

Should I choose a bagless vacuum cleaner?

Bagless vacuums are easier to maintain and more eco-friendly, making them a convenient choice for most users.

Corded or cordless—which is better for carpeted homes?

Cordless vacuums offer flexibility, but corded ones typically provide stronger, uninterrupted suction, better for deep cleaning larger carpet areas.

Top features of the best vacuum cleaner for carpets

Model Suction Power Cord/Cordless Special Feature Best Use For Philips 3000 Series PowerCyclone 5 1900W Corded Bagless, PowerCyclone 5 tech Deep carpet cleaning, easy maintenance Dyson V11 Absolute Pro High (Cordless Equivalent) Cordless Swappable battery, intelligent suction Premium deep carpet cleaning Dyson V15 Detect Very High Cordless Laser dust detection Detecting hidden dust on carpets Eureka Forbes Quick Clean DX Moderate Corded Lightweight, budget-friendly Regular carpet upkeep Agaro Rapid Wet & Dry 1600W+ Corded Wet spill cleaning, blower Carpets with spills/stains Bosch GAS 15 Professional 1200W Corded Blower function, large tank Thick carpets, heavy-duty cleaning Agaro Ace Wet & Dry 1600W+ Corded Multi-floor use, large dust tank Large carpeted areas, all-surface cleaning

Similar articles for you:

Best robot vacuum cleaner: Top 10 picks for easy and powerful cleaning for all floor types from renowned brands

Your guide to the best vacuum cleaners under ₹10000: Powerful cleaning without the premium price

Best vacuum cleaners for home: Top 10 picks, from stick to robot, for deep cleaning, pet hair, and powerful suction

Best cordless vacuum cleaners in March 2025: Top 10 picks from Dyson, Eureka Forbes, Kent and more

Best vacuum cleaners under ₹5000: Top 10 picks from biggest brands to make cleaning easy and affordable

FAQs Can vacuum cleaners damage carpet fibers over time? Not if you use the right setting and brush type. Most quality vacuums come with adjustable height or suction settings to protect delicate carpet fibers.

How often should I vacuum my carpet? Ideally 2–3 times a week in high-traffic areas, and at least once a week in low-traffic areas to maintain cleanliness and prolong carpet life.

What attachments are best for carpet cleaning? A motorized brush roll or turbo brush is most effective, as it agitates carpet fibers to lift embedded dirt and pet hair.

Do HEPA filters matter for carpet vacuums? Yes, especially for allergy sufferers. HEPA filters trap fine dust and allergens released from carpets during vacuuming.

How do I maintain suction power over time? Regularly empty the dustbin/bag, clean or replace filters, and check for blockages in hoses or brush rolls to ensure consistent performance.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.