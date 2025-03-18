Best cordless vacuum cleaners in March 2025: Top 10 picks from Dyson, Eureka Forbes, Kent and more

Cordless vacuum cleaners have revolutionised home cleaning with their convenience, portability, and powerful performance. Whether you need to tackle dust, pet hair, or everyday messes, these vacuum cleaners offer hassle-free operation without the restriction of cords. Leading brands like Dyson, Eureka Forbes, and Kent provide advanced models with strong suction, long battery life, and smart features to make cleaning more efficient. Top cordless vacuum cleaners for effortless and powerful cleaning.

From lightweight designs for quick touch-ups to high-performance options for deep cleaning, there's a cordless vacuum for every need. Here’s a curated list of the top 10 cordless vacuum cleaners to help you choose the best one.

The Dyson V8 Absolute is a lightweight, cordless vacuum designed for powerful, whole-home cleaning. With a HEPA filter and advanced filtration, it captures allergens and expels cleaner air. Its direct-drive cleaner head ensures deep cleaning, while the compact, ergonomic design allows easy access to high places and tight spaces. Ideal for homes with pets, it features a specialised tool to de-tangle hair.

Specifications Runtime 40 minutes Bin Capacity 0.54 litres Power 115 Air Watts Weight 2.6 kg Reasons to buy Powerful suction with advanced filtration Lightweight and ergonomic for easy handling Reasons to avoid Small dustbin requires frequent emptying Higher price compared to competitors Click Here to Buy Dyson V8 Absolute Cord-Free Vacuum Cleaner, Grey

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the vacuum’s quality, strong suction, and ease of use. It cleans various surfaces efficiently, but some find the battery life and weight less satisfactory.

Why choose this product?

This vacuum offers effective cleaning with motorised tools, easy dust disposal, and versatile use, making it a solid choice for hassle-free home maintenance.

The Eureka Forbes Kordfree K10 Lite is a 2-in-1 cordless vacuum cleaner designed for efficient home cleaning. Powered by cyclonic technology, it delivers powerful suction of up to 11 KPa. It features two vacuuming modes—low and high—to cater to different cleaning needs. With a detachable battery offering up to 45 minutes of runtime, a motorised floor brush with LED lights, and multiple accessories, it ensures hassle-free cleaning on all surfaces, including carpets, wood, tiles, and marble.

Specifications Suction Power 11 KPa Runtime 45 minutes Battery Capacity 2000 mAh Filtration System 4-stage HEPA filtration Accessories Floor brush, crevice tool, 2-in-1 combination tool Reasons to buy Lightweight and easy to manoeuvre LED-lit motorised brush for dark areas Reasons to avoid Suction power may not be sufficient for deep cleaning Additional battery comes at extra cost Click Here to Buy Eureka Forbes Kordfree K10 Lite Cordless Vacuum Cleaner | 2-in-1 Handheld & Upright | 11 KPa Suction Power | 45 Min Runtime | Removable Battery | Cyclonic Tech| 3 Accessories | HEPA,4-Stage Filtration

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its ease of use, quality, and value for money. It’s effective for floors and delicate tasks, though opinions on suction power vary.

Why choose this product?

This vacuum is lightweight, easy to assemble, and ideal for domestic cleaning, offering a balance of convenience, quality, and affordability.

The Lifelong 600W vacuum cleaner is a powerful yet lightweight 2-in-1 vacuum that can be used as both a handheld and stick cleaner. It delivers strong suction power of 16 KPa, making it effective for cleaning dirt, dust, and pet hair. Its bagless design ensures easy disposal, while a 4.5-metre cord provides extended reach. Equipped with multiple attachments, including a crevice nozzle and dry floor brush, this vacuum is ideal for floors, sofas, upholstery, and other household surfaces.

Specifications Power 600W Suction Power 16 KPa Cable Length 4.5 metres Filter Type HEPA Attachments Dry floor brush, telescopic tube, crevice nozzle Reasons to buy Powerful motor for deep cleaning Bagless design for hassle-free maintenance Reasons to avoid Corded design limits mobility No adjustable suction levels Click Here to Buy Lifelong Vacuum Cleaner for Home| 600W, 16Kpa Suction, Hand Held & Stick Vaccum Cleaner with 3 Attachments|Hepa Filter, Corded Vacuum Cleaner for Cleaning House Floor, Sofa & Bed,Red

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its strong suction, lightweight design, and useful attachments. It’s considered a high-end product, though some are disappointed with its functionality.

Why choose this product?

With powerful suction, a compact design, and easy handling, this vacuum is perfect for quick, efficient cleaning while offering good value for money.

The KENT Zoom Plus is a cordless, bagless vacuum cleaner designed for efficient cleaning on various surfaces, including floors, carpets, and curtains. With a powerful 150W motor and Cyclone5 technology, it effectively picks up dust of all sizes. The washable HEPA filter helps capture fine particles, ensuring a cleaner indoor environment. It comes with four attachments—crevice tool, extension handle, brush crevice tool, and nozzle—to reach every corner of your home, making cleaning more thorough and convenient.

Specifications Power 150W Filter Type Washable HEPA filter Design Bagless Accessories Crevice tool, extension handle, brush crevice tool, nozzle Technology Cyclone5 for better suction Reasons to buy Compact and easy to store Washable HEPA filter for long-term use Reasons to avoid Battery life may not last for extended cleaning No wet cleaning functionality Click Here to Buy KENT Zoom Plus Vacuum Cleaner | 150W | Battery Operated, Rechargeable, Cordless & Hoseless | Bagless Design | Cyclone5 Technology | Washable HEPA Filter | Multi Nozzle Operation

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its efficient cleaning, lightweight cordless design, and ease of use. However, opinions vary on battery life, value for money, quality, and suction power.

Why choose this product?

Its cordless convenience, easy handling, and effective cleaning make it a great choice for hassle-free home cleaning, though battery life may vary for some users.

The Laresar Elite S6 is a powerful 450W brushless motor cordless vacuum cleaner with 33KPa suction power, designed for whole-house cleaning, tackling dirt, debris, and pet hair with ease. It features an advanced colourful animated display that shows real-time vacuum status, battery life, and alerts. With 55 minutes of battery life, a detailed anti-tangle brush, and a five-stage filtration system (including a scented filter), this vacuum cleaner ensures an efficient, hygienic, and fresh-smelling cleaning experience.

Specifications Suction Power 33KPa Motor Power 450W brushless motor Battery Runtime Up to 55 minutes Charging Time 4+ hours Filtration System 5-stage filtration Display Colourful animated screen Reasons to buy Strong suction power for deep cleaning HEPA filter improves air quality Reasons to avoid Requires a power source, limiting mobility Slightly noisy operation Click Here to Buy Laresar Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, 33 Kpa/450 W Wireless Vacuum Cleaner with Colourful Screen, 55 Minutes Running Time, Anti Tangle Brush Roll Vacuum Cleaner for Floors, Carpets, Pet (Elite S6)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its strong suction, effective cleaning, and build quality. Many find it valuable, but some have mixed opinions on battery life.

Why choose this product?

With powerful suction and good performance, it’s a reliable choice for effective home cleaning. Its dust visibility feature adds convenience, though battery life varies for some.

The AGARO Supreme is a powerful 2-in-1 cordless vacuum cleaner that can switch between handheld and stick modes for versatile cleaning. With a 400W brushless DC motor, it provides up to 25 KPa suction power and three adjustable modes to tackle different surfaces. The rechargeable 2000 mAh battery offers up to 60 minutes of runtime in low mode. Its flexible 270-degree head and motorised multi-floor rolling brush ensure efficient cleaning of carpets, hard floors, and pet hair.

Specifications Power 400W Suction Power 25 KPa Battery Capacity 2000 mAh Runtime Up to 60 minutes Dustbin Capacity 0.5 litres Reasons to buy Adjustable suction modes for different cleaning needs Long battery life with fast recharging Reasons to avoid Limited runtime on high suction mode Slightly heavy for prolonged handheld use Click Here to Buy AGARO Supreme Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner,2In1 Handheld&Stick,400W Motor,25 Kpa Suction Power,3 Adjustable Suction Modes,Adjustable Head,Bagless Dry Vacumming,Red|Hepa Filter,0.5 Litre,1 Count

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its strong suction, ease of use, and lightweight design. However, opinions on battery life are mixed.

Why choose this product?

This vacuum cleaner offers powerful suction and a user-friendly design, making it an excellent choice for efficient home cleaning.

The AGARO Elegant is a lightweight, rechargeable vacuum cleaner with two suction modes and a powerful 150W copper motor. Designed for dry vacuuming, it delivers up to 9 KPa suction power, making it suitable for hard floors, carpets, beds, curtains, and even keyboards. The motorised brush head efficiently removes dirt and pet hair, while the 0.5-litre bagless dustbin allows easy emptying. It offers a runtime of up to 32 minutes on low mode and 22 minutes on high mode.

Specifications Power 150W Suction Power 9 KPa Battery Capacity 2200 mAh Runtime Up to 32 minutes Accessories Crevice nozzle, motorised floor brush, wall mount Reasons to buy Lightweight and easy to manoeuvre Ideal for multi-surface cleaning Reasons to avoid Not suitable for wet vacuuming Moderate suction compared to high-end models Click Here to Buy AGARO Elegant Stick Vacuum Cleaner, Dry Vacuuming, 2 Suction Modes, 9 kPa Suction, Rechargeable, Motorised Brush Head, for Home, Office, Hard Floor, Carpet

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its affordability, strong suction, and versatility for floors, cars, and pet hair. However, some have mixed opinions on battery life.

Why choose this product?

This vacuum cleaner is a budget-friendly option with powerful suction, making it ideal for pet owners and versatile home cleaning.

The Tineco S5 Combo is a premium cordless vacuum cleaner designed for both wet and dry cleaning. Its smart 2-in-1 design allows it to function as both a floor washer and a handheld vacuum. With iLoop dust sensor technology, it automatically detects dirt levels and adjusts suction power accordingly. The self-cleaning feature ensures effortless maintenance, while the exclusive brush head design provides enhanced edge and corner cleaning, leaving floors streak-free and dry within minutes.

Specifications Technology iLoop dust sensor Functionality Wet and dry cleaning Self-Cleaning Yes LCD Display Yes Edge Cleaning Enhanced design Reasons to buy Smart dust detection for optimal performance Self-cleaning mechanism reduces maintenance effort Reasons to avoid Expensive compared to regular vacuums Slightly bulkier due to dual functionality Click Here to Buy Tineco S5 Combo, World No 1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, Wet & Dry Automatic Floor Washer & Handheld Cordless Vacuum for All Corners of Home, with LCD Display (Tineco S5 Combo)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its effective cleaning and mopping, ease of use, and intuitive design. Many appreciate the long battery life, allowing whole-house cleaning in one charge.

Why choose this product?

This vacuum cleaner offers powerful cleaning with mopping functionality, a user-friendly experience, and a long-lasting battery, making it a great value-for-money choice.

The Laresar Ultra 7 is a high-powered cordless vacuum featuring a 550W motor and an impressive 45 KPa suction power. Equipped with an LED smart touch display, it allows easy control over suction modes and battery status. The V-shaped rolling brush prevents hair tangling, while the self-standing design ensures convenient storage. Offering up to 60 minutes of runtime, it effectively cleans hardwood floors, carpets, and pet hair, making it an excellent choice for deep cleaning tasks.

Specifications Power 550W Suction Power 45 KPa Battery Runtime Up to 60 minutes Display LED smart touch Brush Type V-shaped anti-tangle Reasons to buy Extremely powerful suction for deep cleaning Long battery life with fast charging Reasons to avoid Expensive compared to standard models Slightly heavier than other cordless vacuums Click Here to Buy Laresar Ultra 7 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner 550W/45Kpa Stick Vacuum Cleaner with Touch Screen, Up to 60 Mins Runtime, Lightweight Handheld Vacuums for Hardwood Floor Carpet Car Pet Hair, Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its strong suction power, efficient cleaning, and solid build quality. Many appreciate its dust visibility and overall utility, though some have mixed views on battery life.

Why choose this product?

This vacuum cleaner delivers powerful suction, effective performance, and durable build quality, making it a reliable option for those seeking value for money.

The Tefal X-Force 8.60 is a versatile, high-performance cordless vacuum with a 185W motor. It features FLEX technology for better reach and an animal kit with specialised tools for pet hair removal. The boost trigger provides extra suction when needed, while the 99% filtration system captures dust and allergens. With up to 45 minutes of runtime and a 0.55-litre dustbin, it offers powerful, flexible cleaning for homes with pets and various floor types.

Specifications Power 185W Runtime 45 minutes Dustbin Capacity 0.55 litres Technology FLEX for enhanced reach Filtration 99% dust removal Reasons to buy Specialised tools for pet hair removal Boost trigger for extra power when needed Reasons to avoid Moderate suction power compared to premium models Longer charging time than some competitors Click Here to Buy Tefal X- Force 8.60 Cordless Multipurpose Vacuum Cleaner | Powerful Suction | Flexible Cleaning Performance | 45 Minutes of Running Time | Animal Kit | LED Light | 10 Years of Repairability | Grey

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the vacuum cleaner’s powerful suction, lightweight design, and maneuverability. Many appreciate its efficiency for cleaning various surfaces, though some report issues with battery availability and service support.

Why choose this product?

This vacuum cleaner offers strong suction, versatility, and convenience. It is easy to handle, effective on multiple surfaces, and includes useful attachments, making cleaning effortless.

Factors to consider when buying a cordless vacuum cleaner

Suction power : Higher KPa ensures effective cleaning of dust, debris, and pet hair.

: Higher KPa ensures effective cleaning of dust, debris, and pet hair. Battery life and charging time : Look for at least 30–60 minutes runtime and quick charging.

: Look for at least 30–60 minutes runtime and quick charging. Weight and design : Lightweight and ergonomic models are easier to handle.

: Lightweight and ergonomic models are easier to handle. Filtration system : HEPA filters are ideal for trapping allergens and fine dust.

: HEPA filters are ideal for trapping allergens and fine dust. Versatility and attachments : Ensure it includes tools for carpets, hard floors, and upholstery.

: Ensure it includes tools for carpets, hard floors, and upholstery. Dustbin capacity : A larger bin reduces frequent emptying.

: A larger bin reduces frequent emptying. Noise levels : Quieter models offer better user comfort.

: Quieter models offer better user comfort. Price and warranty: Consider long-term value and after-sales support.

How does battery life impact the efficiency of a cordless vacuum cleaner?

Battery life determines how long you can clean without interruptions. A vacuum with short battery life may require frequent recharges, disrupting cleaning sessions. Opt for models with at least 30–60 minutes runtime and removable batteries for extended use, especially in larger homes.

Why is suction power crucial when choosing a cordless vacuum cleaner?

Suction power, measured in KPa or Air Watts, directly affects cleaning performance. Low suction may struggle with embedded dirt, while high suction ensures theeffective removal of dust, pet hair, and debris. Adjustable suction modes allow flexibility for different surfaces, improving both efficiency and battery life.

How does battery life impact the overall user experience of cordless vacuum cleaners?

Battery life is crucial for uninterrupted cleaning sessions. A longer-lasting battery allows users to clean larger areas without frequent recharges. However, some buyers report dissatisfaction with short battery life or difficulty finding replacements, which can affect the product’s long-term usability and convenience.

Is the suction power of cordless vacuum cleaners sufficient for deep cleaning?

While many cordless vacuum cleaners offer strong suction, their performance varies across surfaces. Some buyers find them highly effective for everyday cleaning, but for deep cleaning carpets or tackling stubborn debris, corded models or more powerful units may still be preferred.

Top 3 features of cordless vacuum cleaners

Cordless vacuum cleaners Suction power Battery runtime Special features Dyson V8 Absolute 115 Air Watts 40 minutes HEPA filtration, direct drive cleaner head Eureka Forbes Kordfree K10 Lite 11 KPa 45 minutes 4-stage HEPA filtration, motorised brush Lifelong 600W Vacuum Cleaner 16 KPa 45 minutes Bagless design, HEPA filter KENT Zoom Plus 10 KPa 30 minutes Cyclone5 tech, washable HEPA filter Laresar Cordless Vacuum Cleaner 33 Kpa 55 minutes HEPA filtration, bagless AGARO Supreme 25 KPa 60 minutes 400W motor, 270° rotating brush AGARO Elegant 9 KPa 32 minutes Lightweight, motorised brush Tineco S5 Combo Smart iLoop 35 minutes Wet & dry cleaning, self-cleaning feature Laresar Ultra 7 45 KPa 60 minutes Smart LED display, V-shaped anti-tangle brush Tefal X-Force 8.60 185W motor 45 minutes FLEX technology, pet hair tool

FAQs on cordless vacuum cleaner How long should a good cordless vacuum cleaner run on a single charge? A good model should offer 30–60 minutes of runtime, depending on suction mode and battery capacity.

Do cordless vacuum cleaners work well on carpets? Yes, but higher suction power (at least 15–25 KPa) and a motorised brush improve deep carpet cleaning.

Are cordless vacuums suitable for pet owners? Yes, models with anti-tangle brush rolls and HEPA filters are ideal for handling pet hair and allergens.

How often should I clean or replace filters? Washable HEPA filters should be cleaned every 2–4 weeks and replaced as per manufacturer recommendations.

Are cordless vacuum cleaners heavy? Most are lightweight (2–4 kg), designed for easy manoeuvrability and lifting for high-reach cleaning.

