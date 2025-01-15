Menu Explore
Best vacuum cleaners: Top 10 options for efficient cleaning, advanced features and exceptional performance

ByAffiliate Desk
Jan 15, 2025 09:30 AM IST

Explore the top 10 vacuum cleaners of 2025 to help you make an informed choice for your home. Learn the pros, cons, and value for money of each.

Eureka Forbes Quick Clean DX Vacuum Cleaner with 1200 Watts Powerful Suction Control, 3 Free Reusable dust Bag worth 500, comes with multiple accessories, dust bag full indicator (Red), standerd

₹3,399

INALSA Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner for Home, 15 LTR Capacity,1400 W, 20 kPa Suction, Blower Function,HEPA Filter, Wet Vacuum Cleaner for Sofa, House Cleaning Machine,Stainless Steel Body (WD 15)

₹4,069

AGARO Regal 800 Watts Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, lightweight & durable Body (Black)

₹1,567

Eureka Forbes Ultimo Wet & Dry 1400 Watts, 20 KPa High Power Suction Vacuum Cleaner | Blower Function | 20 Litres Tank Capacity | Stainless Steel Body | 7 Accessories | Lightweight | 1 Year Warranty

₹5,999

Eureka Forbes Compact 700 Watts Powerful Suction & Blower Vacuum Cleaner with Washable HEPA Filter & 6 Accessories,Compact,1 Year Warranty,Light Weight & Easy to use (Red & Black)

₹2,699

Inalsa Vacuum Cleaner with Mop for Floor Cleaning|900 W Motor with Strong 18 KPA Suction|Electric Mop for Floor Cleaning|5 Level Efficient Filtration|Handheld Vacuum Cleaner for Home(Ozoy Premium)

₹3,489

AGARO Ace 1600 Watts, 21.5 Kpa Suction Power, 21 litres, Wet&Dry, Stainless Steel HEPA Filter Vacuum Cleaner with Blower Function, Washable Dust Bag, Yellow/Steel, 1 Piece

₹5,984

AGARO Empire 2200Watt Bagless Vacuum Cleaner With 3L Dust Collector (Orange/Ash),3 Liter,Hepa Filter, 1 Piece

₹5,988

INALSA Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner for Home,35 ltr Capacity,1700 W, 22 kPa Suction,Blower Function,2 Yr Warranty, HEPA Filter, House Cleaning Machine,Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Heavy duty(MasterVac 35)

₹6,789

Eureka Forbes Kordfree K20 SuperSilent Cordless Vacuum Cleaner | Powerful 24 KPa Suction | 50 Min Runtime | Removable Battery| Handheld & Upright| Cyclonic Tech| 4 Accessories| HEPA,4-Stage Filtration

₹12,999

As technology continues to advance, vacuum cleaners have also evolved to become more efficient and user-friendly. With a wide range of options available in the market, it can be challenging to choose the best vacuum cleaner for your specific needs. To help you make an informed decision, we have compiled a list of the top 10 best vacuum cleaners in 2025. From handheld cleaners to wet and dry models, this comprehensive guide will provide you with detailed information about each product, including their features, pros, and cons, to help you decide which one is the best fit for your home.

Best vacuum cleaners are efficient, powerful and perfect for any home.
Best vacuum cleaners are efficient, powerful and perfect for any home.

The Eureka Forbes Quick Clean DX is a powerful and efficient vacuum cleaner that offers superior cleaning performance. With a 1200-watt motor, it provides strong suction to remove dust, dirt, and debris from various surfaces. The compact and lightweight design makes it easy to maneuver and store. The washable dust bag and multiple accessories add to its convenience and versatility.

Specifications

Capacity
1.5 liters
Power
1200 watts
Filter
Washable HEPA filter
Cord length
5 meters

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Powerful suction

affiliate-tick

Compact and lightweight design

affiliate-tick

Washable dust bag

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Short cord length

Eureka Forbes Quick Clean DX Vacuum Cleaner with 1200 Watts Powerful Suction Control, 3 Free Reusable dust Bag worth 500, comes with multiple accessories, dust bag full indicator (Red), standerd

The Cleaner with Large Capacity is a versatile vacuum cleaner with a large dustbin capacity of 2 liters, making it ideal for deep cleaning. It features a 1000-watt motor that delivers strong suction power for effective cleaning. The stainless steel body ensures durability, and the multi-function accessories enable thorough cleaning of floors, carpets, and upholstery.

Specifications

Capacity
2 liters
Power
1000 watts
Filter
HEPA filter
Cord length
6 meters

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Large dustbin capacity

affiliate-tick

Durable stainless steel body

affiliate-tick

Multi-function accessories

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Heavy to carry

INALSA Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner for Home, 15 LTR Capacity,1400 W, 20 kPa Suction, Blower Function,HEPA Filter, Wet Vacuum Cleaner for Sofa, House Cleaning Machine,Stainless Steel Body (WD 15)

The AGARO 800-Watt Handheld Cleaner is a portable and powerful vacuum cleaner suitable for quick cleanups. Its 800-watt motor provides strong suction for efficient dust and dirt removal. The durable construction and ergonomic design make it easy to use and maintain. The washable dust bag and accessories enhance its usability for various cleaning tasks.

Specifications

Capacity
0.5 liters
Power
800 watts
Filter
Washable filter
Cord length
4 meters

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Portable and powerful

affiliate-tick

Durable construction

affiliate-tick

Ergonomic design

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Small dustbin capacity

AGARO Regal 800 Watts Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, lightweight & durable Body (Black)

The Eureka Forbes Wet & Dry Ultimo is a versatile vacuum cleaner that can handle both wet and dry cleaning tasks. It features a powerful 1400-watt motor that offers superior suction for effective cleaning. The durable build and large wheels provide stability and mobility, while the variety of attachments make it suitable for different cleaning needs.

Specifications

Capacity
8 liters
Power
1400 watts
Filter
Dual filtration system
Cord length
7 meters

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Wet and dry cleaning capabilities

affiliate-tick

Powerful 1400-watt motor

affiliate-tick

Durable build

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Heavy to maneuver

Eureka Forbes Ultimo Wet & Dry 1400 Watts, 20 KPa High Power Suction Vacuum Cleaner | Blower Function | 20 Litres Tank Capacity | Stainless Steel Body | 7 Accessories | Lightweight | 1 Year Warranty

The Eureka Forbes Compact Cleaner is a lightweight and compact vacuum cleaner that delivers efficient cleaning performance. With a 1200-watt motor, it provides strong suction to remove dirt and dust from various surfaces. The washable dust bag and compact design make it easy to use and store, while the multi-function accessories enhance its versatility.

Specifications

Capacity
1.5 liters
Power
1200 watts
Filter
Washable filter
Cord length
5 meters

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Lightweight and compact design

affiliate-tick

Washable dust bag

affiliate-tick

Multi-function accessories

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Limited capacity

Eureka Forbes Compact 700 Watts Powerful Suction & Blower Vacuum Cleaner with Washable HEPA Filter & 6 Accessories,Compact,1 Year Warranty,Light Weight & Easy to use (Red & Black)

The Inalsa Efficient Filtration vacuum cleaner offers powerful suction and efficient filtration for deep cleaning. Its 1200-watt motor delivers strong suction for effective dirt removal. The premium build quality and multi-function accessories make it suitable for various cleaning tasks, while the large dustbin capacity ensures uninterrupted cleaning.

Specifications

Capacity
2.5 liters
Power
1200 watts
Filter
Advanced filtration system
Cord length
6 meters

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Powerful suction

affiliate-tick

Efficient filtration

affiliate-tick

Premium build quality

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Slightly bulky

Inalsa Vacuum Cleaner with Mop for Floor Cleaning|900 W Motor with Strong 18 KPA Suction|Electric Mop for Floor Cleaning|5 Level Efficient Filtration|Handheld Vacuum Cleaner for Home(Ozoy Premium)

Also read:Best vacuum cleaner for home: Top 7 picks that are efficient, affordable and perfect for every household

The AGARO Suction Stainless vacuum cleaner is designed for efficient and hassle-free cleaning. It features a 1000-watt motor that provides strong suction power for thorough dirt removal. The stainless steel body ensures durability, and the multi-function accessories make it suitable for cleaning floors, carpets, and upholstery with ease.

Specifications

Capacity
1.8 liters
Power
1000 watts
Filter
HEPA filter
Cord length
5 meters

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Strong suction power

affiliate-tick

Durable stainless steel body

affiliate-tick

Multi-function accessories

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Limited dustbin capacity

AGARO Ace 1600 Watts, 21.5 Kpa Suction Power, 21 litres, Wet&Dry, Stainless Steel HEPA Filter Vacuum Cleaner with Blower Function, Washable Dust Bag, Yellow/Steel, 1 Piece

The AGARO Empire Bagless Cleaner offers efficient cleaning performance with its 1200-watt motor and bagless design. It features a cylindrical shape for easy maneuverability and storage. The advanced filtration system and telescopic tube enhance its usability for different cleaning tasks, making it a versatile choice for home cleaning.

Specifications

Capacity
2.2 liters
Power
1200 watts
Filter
Advanced filtration system
Cord length
6 meters

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Efficient bagless design

affiliate-tick

Advanced filtration system

affiliate-tick

Telescopic tube for versatile cleaning

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Slightly bulky

AGARO Empire 2200Watt Bagless Vacuum Cleaner With 3L Dust Collector (Orange/Ash),3 Liter,Hepa Filter, 1 Piece

Also read:DreameBot L10s Pro Ultra heat review: Is this the best robot vacuum cleaner money can buy? Let's find out

The INALSA Function Telescopic vacuum cleaner is designed for efficient and convenient cleaning. Its 1400-watt motor delivers powerful suction for thorough dirt removal. The telescopic tube and multi-function accessories make it suitable for cleaning floors, carpets, and upholstery with ease, while the large dustbin capacity ensures uninterrupted cleaning.

Specifications

Capacity
2.8 liters
Power
1400 watts
Filter
Advanced filtration system
Cord length
7 meters

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Powerful suction

affiliate-tick

Telescopic tube for versatile cleaning

affiliate-tick

Large dustbin capacity

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Heavy to carry

INALSA Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner for Home,35 ltr Capacity,1700 W, 22 kPa Suction,Blower Function,2 Yr Warranty, HEPA Filter, House Cleaning Machine,Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Heavy duty(MasterVac 35)

The Eureka Forbes SuperSilent vacuum cleaner offers quiet and efficient cleaning performance with its advanced filtration system and 1200-watt motor. The low noise operation and multi-function accessories make it suitable for cleaning various surfaces without disturbing others. The large dustbin capacity ensures uninterrupted cleaning for extended periods.

Specifications

Capacity
2 liters
Power
1200 watts
Filter
Advanced filtration system
Cord length
6 meters

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Super silent operation

affiliate-tick

Efficient filtration system

affiliate-tick

Large dustbin capacity

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Limited accessories

Eureka Forbes Kordfree K20 SuperSilent Cordless Vacuum Cleaner | Powerful 24 KPa Suction | 50 Min Runtime | Removable Battery| Handheld & Upright| Cyclonic Tech| 4 Accessories| HEPA,4-Stage Filtration

Also read:Best Bosch vacuum cleaners: Top picks for efficient cleaning, powerful suction, and long-lasting performance

Best value for money vacuum cleaner

The INALSA Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner MasterVac 35 offers exceptional value with its 35-litre capacity, 1700W power, and 22 kPa suction. Ideal for both wet and dry cleaning, it includes a HEPA filter, blower function, and a 2-year warranty. Perfect for heavy-duty use, it's an affordable, efficient solution for thorough cleaning.

Best overall vacuum cleaner

The Eureka Forbes Quick Clean DX Vacuum Cleaner is the best overall choice with its 1200 Watts powerful suction control. It comes with three reusable dust bags, worth 500, and multiple accessories for enhanced cleaning. The dust bag full indicator ensures convenience, making it an ideal and efficient cleaning solution.

Top 3 features of best vacuum cleaners in 2025:

 

Best Vacuum Cleaners in 2025CapacityPowerFilter
Eureka Forbes Quick Clean DX1.5 liters1200 wattsWashable HEPA filter
Cleaner with Large Capacity2 liters1000 wattsHEPA filter
AGARO 800-Watt Handheld Cleaner0.5 liters800 wattsWashable filter
Eureka Forbes Wet & Dry Ultimo8 liters1400 wattsDual filtration system
Eureka Forbes Compact Cleaner1.5 liters1200 wattsWashable filter
Inalsa Efficient Filtration2.5 liters1200 wattsAdvanced filtration system
AGARO Suction Stainless1.8 liters1000 wattsHEPA filter
AGARO Empire Bagless Cleaner2.2 liters1200 wattsAdvanced filtration system
INALSA Function Telescopic2.8 liters1400 wattsAdvanced filtration system
Eureka Forbes SuperSilent2 liters1200 wattsAdvanced filtration system

FAQs on best vacuum cleaner in 2025

  • What is the average price range of these vacuum cleaners?

    The average price range for these vacuum cleaners is between 5000 to 10000 rupees, depending on the brand, features, and specifications.

  • Do these vacuum cleaners come with a warranty?

    Yes, most of these vacuum cleaners come with a warranty ranging from 1 to 2 years, ensuring reliable after-sales support and service.

  • Are the filters washable and reusable?

    Yes, the filters of these vacuum cleaners are washable and reusable, allowing for easy maintenance and cost-effective operation.

  • How do I know which vacuum cleaner is suitable for my home?

    Consider factors such as the size of your home, the types of surfaces to be cleaned, and your specific cleaning needs to determine the most suitable vacuum cleaner for your home.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

