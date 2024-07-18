Best vacuum cleaner for home: Top 7 picks that are efficient, affordable and perfect for every household

Gone are the days when one in a family always stayed at home and took on the role of a homemaker. Running a household was neatly divided between the provider and the nurturer. Managing the home was largely the job of the nurturer and cleaning was a vital area of work at home. However, in recent times, with both partners often working, coupled with the non availability of house helps, home appliances like vacuum cleaners have become an absolute must to ensure our homes remain clean at all times. Changing household profiles demand efficient and time-saving cleaning solutions and vacuum cleaners is one such useful device. Opt for one of the vacuum cleaners from our curated list and keep dirt and dust at bay.(Pexels)

Vacuum cleaners ensure thorough cleaning, removing dust and allergens, and maintaining a healthy environment. They save time and effort, allowing families to focus on other important tasks. In today's fast-paced lifestyle, having a vacuum cleaner is a must for maintaining cleanliness and hygiene effortlessly.

Online e-commerce platforms have become a favoured place to shop, even for large household devices. We have put together a list of some of the best vacuum cleaners available on Amazon. Do check them out here and if you like any, add it to your cart straightaway.

The Eureka Forbes Quick Clean DX Vacuum Cleaner offers a powerful 1200-watt suction control, ensuring efficient cleaning. It comes with three free reusable dust bags worth ₹500, reducing ongoing costs. The vacuum includes multiple accessories, enhancing its versatility for different cleaning needs. A dust bag full indicator ensures timely maintenance, preventing overfilling. The compact design, in a stylish red colour, fits well in any home. Easy to install and convenient to handle, this vacuum cleaner is portable and user-friendly. It's an excellent choice for those seeking quality, usefulness, and ease of use in their cleaning routine.

Specifications of Eureka Forbes Quick Clean DX Vacuum Cleaner

1200-watt powerful suction

Three free reusable dust bags

Multiple accessories included

Dust bag full indicator

Stylish red design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful suction for thorough cleaning Cord length may be short for larger spaces Reusable dust bags reduce ongoing costs Slightly noisy operation

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers appreciate the vacuum cleaner's quality, usefulness, and portability, noting its effectiveness and ease of installation. However, issues like heating, noise, wheel malfunction, and occasional performance problems are reported.

Why choose this product?

Pick this product as it is an efficient, versatile, and cost-effective device, ideal for maintaining a clean home effortlessly.

The Eureka Forbes Fast Clean Vacuum Cleaner boasts an 1150-watt powerful suction, ensuring efficient cleaning. It features a reusable dust bag and includes five accessories for versatile use. Compact and lightweight, this vacuum cleaner is easy to manoeuvre and store. It comes in an attractive red and black design and is backed by a one-year warranty. Ideal for maintaining a spotless home, this vacuum cleaner is user-friendly and perfect for those seeking quality and convenience.

Specifications of Eureka Forbes Fast Clean 1150 Watts powerful suction vacuum cleaner

1150-watt powerful suction

Reusable dust bag

Includes 5 accessories

Compact and lightweight design

1-year warranty

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient cleaning with strong suction Limited dust capacity Easy to manoeuvre and store May not be suitable for large spaces

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers appreciate the vacuum's quality, ease of use, and portability. It’s effective and easy to handle, but some report heating, noise issues, and problems with the wheels and overall performance.

Why choose this product?

Choose this vacuum cleaner as it is an efficient, versatile, and easy to use. It is perfect for quick and thorough home cleaning.

Also read: Eureka Forbes vs Xiaomi vacuum cleaner: Which robot vacuum cleaner is better for you? Comparison and top picks

The Philips PowerPro FC9352/01 is a compact bagless vacuum cleaner designed for powerful home cleaning. With 1900 watts of suction power, it efficiently removes dirt and dust. Featuring PowerCyclone 5 technology and a MultiClean nozzle, it ensures thorough cleaning on both carpets and hard floors. The vacuum cleaner is lightweight and easy to manoeuvre, enhancing usability. It comes with a generous 2-year warranty, providing peace of mind for long-term use. Ideal for homes seeking efficient, hassle-free cleaning solutions, the Philips PowerPro FC9352/01 combines powerful suction with innovative technology to maintain cleanliness effectively.

Specifications of Philips PowerPro FC9352/01-Compact Bagless Vacuum Cleaner for Home

1900 watts powerful suction

Bagless design

PowerCyclone 5 technology

MultiClean nozzle for various surfaces

2 years warranty

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful suction for effective cleaning May be noisy during operation Lightweight and compact, easy to manoeuvre Bagless design requires frequent emptying

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers praise the vacuum's quality, ease of use, long cord, appearance, and strong suction. Mixed opinions are noted on its portability.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this product as it is an efficient and powerful, ideal for thorough home cleaning with innovative technology and a reliable warranty.

The BLACK+DECKER BDWD08-B1 is a versatile wet and dry vacuum cleaner with a canister body, ideal for home use. Powered by a 1000W motor, it offers powerful suction for effective cleaning of various surfaces. It features an 8L capacity, suitable for both wet spills and dry debris. The vacuum cleaner operates on 220V and comes with a 1-year manufacturer warranty for reliability. With a striking red and black design, it combines functionality with style. Perfect for households needing a robust cleaning solution, the BLACK+DECKER BDWD08-B1 ensures efficient performance and durability backed by a comprehensive warranty.

Specifications of BLACK+DECKER BDWD08-B1 Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner

Wet and dry vacuum cleaner

Canister body

1000W motor for powerful suction

8L capacity

Operates on 220V

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile for wet and dry cleaning May be bulky for storage Strong suction power Limited warranty period

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers appreciate the value, suction power, and overall quality. Mixed opinions exist on size, maneuverability, noise levels, and suction effectiveness.

Why choose this product?

Pick this vacuum cleaner as it is effective for both wet and dry cleaning needs, with strong suction power and a durable build, ideal for home use.

Also read: Best robot vacuum cleaners: Achieve a cleaner and tidier home with minimal effort; top 10 picks for you to consider

The AGARO Regal 800 Watts Handheld Vacuum Cleaner is designed for home use, specifically for dry vacuuming tasks. It boasts a suction power of 6.5 kPa, ensuring effective cleaning performance. The vacuum cleaner is noted for its lightweight and durable body, making it easy to manoeuvre around the home. Its small and mini size further enhances its convenience for storage and use in compact spaces. Ideal for quick clean-ups and regular maintenance, this model combines practicality with efficient suction capabilities, offering a reliable solution for everyday household cleaning needs.

Specifications of AGARO Regal 800 Watts Handheld Vacuum Cleaner

800 Watts handheld vacuum cleaner

For dry vacuuming

6.5 kPa suction power

Lightweight and durable body

Small/mini size, convenient for storage



Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Lightweight and easy to handle Limited suction power compared to larger models Compact size for easy storage May require frequent emptying due to smaller capacity

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers appreciate the vacuum cleaner's suction power, versatility, value, portability, and quality. It's praised for effective suction, household utility, lightweight design, and ease of use. Some note occasional heating issues.

Why choose this product?

This product is ideal for quick and convenient dry vacuuming with its lightweight, compact design, perfect for homes with limited storage space.

The INALSA Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner is a robust choice for home cleaning, featuring a generous 15-litre capacity and a powerful 1400W motor. It offers strong suction of 20 kPa, making it effective for both wet and dry vacuuming tasks. Additionally, it includes a blower function, enhancing its versatility for various cleaning needs around the house. Equipped with a HEPA filter, it ensures efficient filtration, ideal for removing dust and allergens. The vacuum cleaner's stainless steel body adds durability and ease of maintenance, making it a reliable companion for thorough cleaning of sofas and all-around house cleaning tasks.

Specifications of INALSA Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner for Home

15-litre capacity

1400W motor

20 kPa suction power

Blower function included

HEPA filter for effective dust and allergen filtration

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile for wet and dry vacuuming May be bulky for storage Durable stainless steel body Higher power consumption

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers appreciate this vacuum cleaner for its powerful blower, ease of use, and solid performance. They value its affordability, lightweight design, appearance, and strong suction, despite some noise concerns.

Why choose this product?

Pick this vacuum cleaner as it efficiently cleans wet and dry messes with powerful suction and a robust build, ideal for thorough home cleaning needs.

The AGARO Rapid Vacuum Cleaner is a versatile choice for home cleaning with its 1000W power rating, suitable for both wet and dry cleaning tasks. It features a blower function, making it handy for various cleaning applications. With a 10-liter tank capacity, it offers ample storage without frequent emptying. The vacuum boasts 16.5 kPa suction power, ensuring effective dirt and dust removal. Its durable plastic body ensures longevity and ease of handling. This model is designed to cater to household cleaning needs efficiently, combining power, versatility, and convenience in a compact and practical package.

Specifications of AGARO Rapid Vacuum Cleaner

1000W motor power

Wet and dry vacuuming capability

Blower function included

10-liter tank capacity

16.5 kPa suction power

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile for wet and dry cleaning tasks Plastic body may be less durable compared to metal Blower function useful for multiple applications Noise levels might be higher during operation

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers generally praise the AGARO Rapid Vacuum Cleaner for its durability and strong suction, capable of functioning as a blower too. It's lightweight and portable, with washable dust bags, but heats up quickly and lacks variable suction modes.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this product as it efficiently handles both wet and dry cleaning needs with strong suction and a convenient blower function, ideal for versatile home cleaning tasks.

What are the top 5 vacuum cleaners?

Currently, the top 5 vacuum cleaners in India include models from Eureka Forbes, Philips, and BLACK+DECKER. These brands offer powerful suction, efficient cleaning capabilities, and durable designs. They are popular choices for both dry and wet vacuuming needs, catering to varying preferences and budgets in the market.

Is vacuum cleaner useful for home?

Yes, vacuum cleaners are incredibly useful for homes. They efficiently remove dust, dirt, and allergens from floors, carpets, upholstery, and other surfaces. Modern models offer powerful suction, versatility in cleaning different surfaces, and often come with additional features like blower functions and HEPA filters for improved air quality. They save time and effort in cleaning, making them indispensable tools for maintaining a clean and healthy home environment.

How many watts is a good vacuum cleaner?

A good vacuum cleaner typically ranges between 1000 to 2000 watts. Higher wattage generally indicates stronger suction power, making it more effective at picking up dirt and debris from various surfaces. However, wattage alone isn't the sole indicator of a vacuum's performance; factors like airflow, design of the cleaning head, and overall efficiency also play crucial roles in determining its effectiveness in cleaning.

Top 3 features of best vacuum cleaner for home

Best Vacuum Cleaners Special Feature Filter Type Capacity Eureka Forbes Quick Clean DX Vacuum Cleaner 1200 Watts Powerful Suction Control Reusable dust bag 2 litres Eureka Forbes Fast Clean Vacuum Cleaner 1150 Watts powerful suction, 5 accessories Reusable dust bag 2 litres Philips PowerPro FC9352/01 Compact Bagless Vacuum Cleaner Compact design, Bagless technology Cyclonic 1.5 litres BLACK+DECKER BDWD08-B1 Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner Wet and dry cleaning, Cannister body Washable cloth 8 litres AGARO Regal 800 Watts Handheld Vacuum Cleaner Handheld, 800 Watts HEPA 0.8 litres INALSA Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner Wet and dry cleaning HEPA 10 litres AGARO Rapid Vacuum Cleaner 1000W, Wet & Dry cleaning HEPA 10 litres

Best value for money vacuum cleaner for home

The AGARO Regal 800 Watts Handheld Vacuum Cleaner stands out as the best value for money with its powerful suction, handheld convenience, and efficient HEPA filtration. It offers versatility for various cleaning tasks at an affordable price point, making it a practical choice for budget-conscious buyers seeking quality performance.

Best overall vacuum cleaner for home

The Eureka Forbes Quick Clean DX Vacuum Cleaner stands out as an excellent choice with its powerful 1200 Watts suction control, included reusable dust bags valued at ₹500, multiple accessories, and a convenient dust bag full indicator. It offers robust performance and practical features for effective home cleaning.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best vacuum cleaners for home:

Suction power: Ensure the vacuum has adequate suction power, typically measured in watts or air watts, to effectively clean carpets and floors.

Filtration system: Look for models with HEPA filters to trap dust and allergens, ideal for allergy sufferers and maintaining indoor air quality.

Versatility and accessories: Choose a vacuum that offers versatility with attachments for different surfaces, such as carpets, hardwood floors, and upholstery.

Bagged vs. bagless: Decide between bagged models for easier disposal or bagless for cost savings and convenience.

Build quality and durability: Opt for reputable brands known for durable construction and reliable performance to ensure longevity and value for money.

FAQs

What type of vacuum cleaner is best for homes with pets?

Opt for a vacuum cleaner with strong suction power and specialized pet hair attachments or brushes. Look for models with HEPA filters to effectively capture pet dander and allergens.

How often should I replace vacuum cleaner bags or clean bagless containers?

Replace vacuum bags regularly to maintain optimal suction and hygiene. For bagless models, empty and clean the dust container after each use to prevent clogging and maintain efficiency.

Are cordless vacuum cleaners suitable for home use?

Cordless vacuum cleaners offer convenience and flexibility but may have shorter battery life. They are ideal for quick clean-ups and smaller spaces where maneuverability is essential.

What features should I look for in a vacuum cleaner for hardwood floors?

Choose vacuum cleaners with adjustable suction settings to prevent scratching hardwood floors. Opt for models with soft bristles or suction-only modes to effectively clean without causing damage.

How do I maintain my vacuum cleaner for optimal performance?

Regularly clean or replace filters as recommended by the manufacturer to maintain suction power and airflow. Clear vacuum brush rolls of hair and debris, and inspect hoses and attachments for blockages to ensure efficient cleaning.



