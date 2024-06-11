Best robot vacuum cleaners: Get cleaner and tidier house with minimum efforts and labour; top 10 picks

Investing in a robot vacuum cleaner is a wise decision, especially when you want to minimise your efforts and maximise efficiency. Of course, running errands, and especially cleaning and mopping your home when you’re already getting late for your office morning call, is stressing. So, here comes the hero in cleaning your abode: robot vacuum cleaners. These AI marvels helps you in cleaning your home at just a press of a button so you can take your morning calls and accomplish your other chores stress-free. Our top 10 robot vacuum cleaners for a cleaner house(Pexels)

Equipped with sensors, it navigates around obstacles and furniture, efficiently covering various floor types such as hardwood, carpet, and tile. These devices often come with docking stations for automatic recharging, ensuring they are ready for the next cleaning cycle. Compact and low-profile, robot vacuum cleaners can reach under furniture and into corners, making them a convenient addition to modern households for maintaining cleanliness with minimal effort. Moreover, the fact that these are easy to operate and does their work like a pro, have made robot vacuum cleaners a champion in the cleaning arena.

Date mein Crickit, late mein Crickit! Catch the game anytime, anywhere on Crickit. Find out how

So, if you too are planning to buy a robot vacuum cleaner to save your time for other thing important than cleaning, then here, we have rounded a list of 10 best robot vacuum cleaners for you.

The topmost contender on our list of the best robot vacuum cleaners, is the ILIFE V3s Pro Robotic Vacuum Cleaner. An efficient cleaning solution for your home, this vacuum cleaner is designed with pet owners in mind as it specializes in picking up pet hair, dirt, and debris from hard floors and low-pile carpets. With approx 100 minutes of battery life, this vacuum cleaner ensures that your home is spotless clean. Moreover, its low-profile design allows it to clean under furniture and in tight spaces. With a simple, user-friendly interface, it offers programmable cleaning schedules and automatic docking for recharging. The V3s Pro uses smart sensors to navigate around obstacles and prevent falls, ensuring thorough and safe cleaning.

Specifications of ILIFE V3s Pro Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

Dimensions: 11.8 x 11.8 x 3 inches

Weight: 4.5 pounds

Battery Life: 90-100 minutes

Charging Time: 4-5 hours

Cleaning Modes: Auto, Edge, Spot

Navigation: Infrared sensors

Dustbin Capacity: 0.3L

Noise Level: ≤ 55dB

Warranty: 1 year

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Affordable price Limited to hard floors and low-pile carpets Good for pet hair Smaller dustbin capacity Low-profile design Basic navigation system Easy to use and schedule Longer charging time

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate the ILIFE V3s Pro for its pet hair cleaning efficiency, affordability, and ease of use. However, some note its limitations on thicker carpets and occasional navigation issues.

Why choose this product? Choose the ILIFE V3s Pro for its excellent value, pet-friendly cleaning capabilities, and ease of use, making it an ideal choice for budget-conscious pet owners.

If there is one robotic vacuum cleaner that performs both the tasks-sweeping and mopping, that has to be the ECOVACS DEEBOT U2 PRO robotic vacuum cleaner. This one is a versatile 2-in-1 robotic vacuum cleaner, providing a comprehensive cleaning solution for various floor types. With its powerful suction and specialized pet care kit, it effectively captures pet hair and fine dust. The U2 PRO features smart navigation for efficient path planning and multiple cleaning modes to adapt to different cleaning needs. Its large dustbin and water tank ensure extended cleaning sessions, while the app control and voice assistant compatibility add convenience to your cleaning routine.

Specifications of ECOVACS DEEBOT U2 PRO 2-in-1 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

Dimensions: 12.9 x 12.9 x 3.1 inches

Weight: 6.7 pounds

Battery Life: 110 minutes

Charging Time: 4-5 hours

Cleaning Modes: Auto, Edge, Spot, Max

Navigation: Smart Move Technology

Dustbin Capacity: 0.42L

Water Tank Capacity: 0.3L

Noise Level: 66dB

Warranty: 1 year

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 2-in-1 vacuuming and mopping Slightly heavier Powerful suction for pet hair Longer charging time App control and voice assistant compatible Relatively loud operation Large dustbin and water tank May struggle with high-pile carpets

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers love the DEEBOT U2 PRO for its versatility in vacuuming and mopping, effective pet hair cleaning, and convenient app control. Some users, however, mention its noise level and occasional difficulty on thick carpets.

Why choose this product? Choose the DEEBOT U2 PRO for its dual functionality, powerful suction, and smart features, making it perfect for homes with pets and varied flooring.

The dreame D9 Max Robotic Vacuum Cleaner offers an advanced cleaning experience with its powerful suction, intelligent navigation, and 2-in-1 vacuuming and mopping capabilities. Equipped with LIDAR navigation, it maps your home for efficient cleaning paths and avoids obstacles with precision. The D9 Max features a large battery for extended cleaning sessions and a substantial dustbin and water tank for less frequent emptying. With app control, customizable cleaning schedules, and voice assistant compatibility, it provides a convenient and thorough cleaning solution for modern homes. Its battery life of 150 minutes ensures that you never have to worry about its cleaning time.

Specifications of dreame D9 Max Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

Dimensions: 13.8 x 13.8 x 3.8 inches

Weight: 8.4 pounds

Battery Life: 150 minutes

Charging Time: 4-5 hours

Cleaning Modes: Auto, Spot, Edge, Mop

Navigation: LIDAR + SLAM

Dustbin Capacity: 0.57L

Water Tank Capacity: 0.27L

Noise Level: 65dB

Warranty: 1 year

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid LIDAR navigation for precise mapping Higher price point Long battery life Heavier than some competitors 2-in-1 vacuuming and mopping Slightly smaller water tank App control and voice assistant compatible Initial setup may be complex

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the D9 Max for its powerful suction, precise navigation, and long battery life, but some find the initial setup process a bit complex and the price higher compared to basic models.

Why choose this product? Choose the dreame D9 Max for its superior navigation, extended battery life, and comprehensive cleaning capabilities, ideal for tech-savvy users seeking efficiency.

Also Read: Vacuums for clean and tidy homes: Top 10 picks

Another best robotic vacuum cleaner comes from the reckoned smartphone brand-Xiaomi. The Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner is a sleek, efficient cleaning device designed to keep your home spotless with minimal effort. It features powerful suction, intelligent navigation, and multiple cleaning modes to handle various floor types and debris. The device is equipped with a large dustbin and a high-capacity battery, allowing for extended cleaning sessions. With app control, users can schedule cleanings, monitor progress, and customize settings from their smartphones. Its low-profile design enables it to clean under furniture and reach difficult spots, making it a versatile addition to any household. This 2-in1 robot vacuum cleaner can perform both the tasks of sweeping and mopping at ease.

Specifications of Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Dimensions: 13.8 x 13.8 x 3.8 inches

Weight: 7.7 pounds

Battery Life: 150 minutes

Charging Time: 3-4 hours

Cleaning Modes: Auto, Spot, Edge

Navigation: LIDAR

Dustbin Capacity: 0.42L

Noise Level: 68dB

Warranty: 1 year

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Intelligent LIDAR navigation Higher noise level Long battery life Slightly smaller dustbin App control with customizable settings Limited mopping functionality Sleek, low-profile design Setup may require some tech know-how

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate the Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner's efficient navigation, powerful suction, and user-friendly app. However, some note its higher noise level and initial setup challenges.

Why choose this product? Choose the Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner for its advanced navigation, extended battery life, and smart app control, perfect for a tech-forward cleaning experience.

The iRobot Roomba i7 (i7156) is a premium Wi-Fi connected robotic vacuum cleaner designed to deliver powerful cleaning performance with advanced features. It uses smart mapping technology to learn and adapt to your home, creating efficient cleaning paths and allowing for customizable room-specific cleaning schedules. The Roomba i7 offers strong suction and multi-surface rubber brushes to handle various floor types and pet hair. With voice assistant compatibility and app control, managing your cleaning routine is effortless. The i7 also boasts an automatic dirt disposal option, minimizing maintenance and enhancing convenience. Weighing approx 7.5 pounds, this robot vacuum cleaner is easy to transport from one room to another, making it highly portable.

Specifications of iRobot Roomba i7 (i7156) Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum

Dimensions: 13.34 x 13.34 x 3.63 inches

Weight: 7.44 pounds

Battery Life: 75 minutes

Charging Time: 2-3 hours

Cleaning Modes: Auto, Spot, Edge

Navigation: Smart Mapping Technology

Dustbin Capacity: 0.5L

Noise Level: 65dB

Warranty: 1 year

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Advanced smart mapping technology Shorter battery life compared to competitors Strong suction and multi-surface brushes Higher price point Automatic dirt disposal option Dustbin needs frequent emptying Voice assistant and app control Relatively loud operation

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers commend the Roomba i7 for its smart mapping, strong suction, and convenience features like automatic dirt disposal. Some find the battery life shorter and mention the high price.

Why choose this product? Choose the iRobot Roomba i7 for its advanced features, powerful cleaning, and convenience, ideal for users seeking premium performance and smart home integration.

Also Read: Top 10 handheld vacuum cleaners for effortless cleaning

The Eureka Forbes Lvac Voice Nuo is a high-tech robotic vacuum cleaner that combines powerful cleaning performance with smart features. Designed for modern homes, it offers voice control compatibility and app-based management for seamless operation. The Lvac Voice Nuo features strong suction and a variety of cleaning modes to tackle different floor types and debris. Its intelligent navigation system ensures efficient coverage and avoids obstacles. With a compact design, it easily reaches under furniture and tight spaces. The vacuum also includes a HEPA filter to trap allergens, making it a great choice for households with allergy sufferers. Additionally, its great battery life of 120 minutes makes this one a worthy pick to do the cleaning in time.

Specifications of Eureka Forbes Lvac Voice Nuo Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

Dimensions: 12.6 x 12.6 x 3.6 inches

Weight: 6.6 pounds

Battery Life: 120 minutes

Charging Time: 4-5 hours

Cleaning Modes: Auto, Spot, Edge, Max

Navigation: Smart Navigation System

Dustbin Capacity: 0.5L

Noise Level: 60dB

Warranty: 1 year

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Voice control and app-based management Longer charging time Strong suction power Slightly heavier HEPA filter for allergen trapping Higher noise level Compact design for tight spaces Initial setup can be complex

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate the Lvac Voice Nuo's powerful suction, smart features, and effective allergen filtration. Some mention the longer charging time and initial setup complexity.

Why choose this product? Choose the Eureka Forbes Lvac Voice Nuo for its smart features, strong suction, and HEPA filtration, perfect for tech-savvy users and allergy sufferers.

Also Read: Best handheld vacuum cleaners: 10 options for effortless cleaning

The MILAGROW Seagull Prime Robot Vacuum Cleaner offers a powerful and efficient cleaning solution with its advanced features. Designed for thorough cleaning, it provides strong suction and multiple cleaning modes to handle various floor types and debris. The Seagull Prime features intelligent navigation to avoid obstacles and cover your home efficiently. Its long battery life allows for extended cleaning sessions, and the large dustbin minimizes the need for frequent emptying. With app control and voice assistant compatibility, managing your cleaning schedule is convenient and easy.

Specifications of MILAGROW Seagull Prime Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Dimensions: 13 x 13 x 3.7 inches

Weight: 7.2 pounds

Battery Life: 150 minutes

Charging Time: 3-4 hours

Cleaning Modes: Auto, Spot, Edge

Navigation: Intelligent Navigation System

Dustbin Capacity: 0.6L

Noise Level: 62dB

Warranty: 1 year

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Strong suction power Heavier than some competitors Long battery life Higher price point Large dustbin capacity Limited mopping functionality App control and voice assistant compatible Initial setup may be complex

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the Seagull Prime for its powerful suction, long battery life, and smart features. Some note the higher price and initial setup challenges.

Why choose this product? Choose the MILAGROW Seagull Prime for its powerful suction, extended battery life, and smart features, ideal for thorough and convenient cleaning.

The ILIFE A20 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner is designed to deliver efficient and thorough cleaning with minimal effort. It features powerful suction and multiple cleaning modes to tackle various floor types and debris. The A20 uses smart navigation to avoid obstacles and ensure comprehensive coverage of your home. With a large dustbin and long battery life, it provides extended cleaning sessions without frequent interruptions. The A20 is easy to control with its remote and app, offering programmable schedules and real-time monitoring for added convenience.

Specifications of ILIFE A20 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

Dimensions: 12.2 x 12.2 x 3.1 inches

Weight: 5.7 pounds

Battery Life: 120 minutes

Charging Time: 4-5 hours

Cleaning Modes: Auto, Spot, Edge, Max

Navigation: Smart Navigation

Dustbin Capacity: 0.45L

Noise Level: 60dB

Warranty: 1 year

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful suction power Longer charging time Smart navigation system Limited mopping functionality Large dustbin capacity May struggle with high-pile carpets Remote and app control No voice assistant compatibility

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate the ILIFE A20 for its strong suction, smart navigation, and ease of use. Some mention its longer charging time and limited mopping features.

Why choose this product? Choose the ILIFE A20 for its efficient cleaning performance, smart navigation, and ease of use, making it ideal for hassle-free home maintenance.

The AGARO Alpha Robot Vacuum Cleaner is designed to provide a comprehensive and efficient cleaning solution for your home. Featuring powerful suction and a variety of cleaning modes, it can handle different floor types and debris. The Alpha uses intelligent navigation to ensure thorough coverage and avoid obstacles. With a large dustbin and extended battery life, it minimizes interruptions during cleaning sessions. The vacuum cleaner is easy to control via app and voice assistants, allowing for convenient scheduling and real-time monitoring. Its compact design enables it to clean under furniture and tight spaces effectively.

Specifications of AGARO Alpha Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Dimensions: 13.4 x 13.4 x 3.6 inches

Weight: 7.1 pounds

Battery Life: 130 minutes

Charging Time: 3-4 hours

Cleaning Modes: Auto, Spot, Edge, Max

Navigation: Intelligent Navigation System

Dustbin Capacity: 0.5L

Noise Level: 63dB

Warranty: 1 year

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful suction power Slightly heavier Intelligent navigation system Higher noise level Large dustbin capacity Limited mopping functionality App and voice assistant control Initial setup may be complex

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the AGARO Alpha for its powerful suction, intelligent navigation, and ease of use with app and voice control. Some mention its weight and noise level as potential drawbacks.

Why choose this product? Choose the AGARO Alpha for its strong suction, smart features, and ease of control, making it perfect for efficient and convenient home cleaning.

The Haier Robot Vacuum Cleaner is a sleek, efficient device designed to keep your floors spotless with minimal effort. It offers powerful suction and multiple cleaning modes to handle various floor types and debris. The vacuum features smart navigation for efficient cleaning paths and obstacle avoidance. With a large dustbin and long battery life, it ensures extended cleaning sessions without frequent interruptions. The Haier Robot Vacuum Cleaner is easy to control via app and remote, allowing for customizable schedules and real-time monitoring. Its low-profile design enables it to clean under furniture and in tight spaces, making it a versatile addition to any household.

Specifications of Haier Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Dimensions: 12.8 x 12.8 x 3.5 inches

Weight: 6.8 pounds

Battery Life: 120 minutes

Charging Time: 4-5 hours

Cleaning Modes: Auto, Spot, Edge, Max

Navigation: Smart Navigation System

Dustbin Capacity: 0.55L

Noise Level: 60dB

Warranty: 1 year

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful suction power Longer charging time Smart navigation system No voice assistant compatibility Large dustbin capacity Limited mopping functionality App and remote control Setup may require some tech know-how

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate the Haier Robot Vacuum Cleaner for its powerful suction, efficient navigation, and ease of control. Some note the longer charging time and lack of voice assistant compatibility.

Why choose this product? Choose the Haier Robot Vacuum Cleaner for its powerful cleaning, smart navigation, and convenient control options, making it ideal for maintaining a spotless home with ease.

Top three features of robot vacuum cleaner:

Robot Vacuum Cleaners Weight (kg) Battery Life (minutes) Charging Time (hours) ILIFE V3x Robotic Vacuum Cleaner 2.2 120 4-5 ECOVACS DEEBOT U2 PRO 2-in-1 2.85 110 4-5 dreame D9 Max Robotic Vacuum Cleaner 3.8 150 5-6 Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner 3.6 150 3.5-4 iRobot Roomba i7 (i7156) 3.4 75 3 Eureka Forbes Lvac Voice Nuo 3 90 3-4 MILAGROW Seagull Prime Robot Vacuum Cleaner 2.8 120 4 ILIFE A20 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner 2.3 100 5 AGARO Alpha Robot Vacuum Cleaner 3.1 100 4-5 Haier Robot Vacuum Cleaner 3.3 90 4

What are the benefits of a robot vacuum cleaner?

Robot vacuum cleaners offer numerous benefits, making them an increasingly popular choice for modern households. Their primary advantage is convenience; they automate the tedious task of floor cleaning, saving time and effort. Equipped with advanced navigation and mapping technology, they can thoroughly clean all areas of a home, including under furniture and in corners, without supervision. These devices are designed to handle various floor types and effectively remove dust, dirt, and pet hair, enhancing indoor air quality. Smart features like app control, voice assistant integration, and programmable schedules add to their user-friendly nature, allowing for customized cleaning routines.

What features should I consider when buying a robot vacuum cleaner?

When buying a robot vacuum cleaner, consider features such as suction power, battery life, navigation and mapping technology, floor type compatibility, dustbin capacity, noise level, and smart connectivity options like app control and voice assistant integration. Additionally, look for extras like mopping capabilities, scheduled cleaning, and self-emptying dustbins.

How do robot vacuum cleaners navigate around the house?

Robot vacuum cleaners use a combination of sensors, cameras, and sometimes laser technology to navigate around your home. These systems help the vacuum detect obstacles, map out cleaning paths, avoid stairs and falls, and efficiently cover the entire floor area.

Are robot vacuum cleaners easy to maintain?

Yes, robot vacuum cleaners are generally easy to maintain. Regular maintenance includes emptying the dustbin, cleaning the filters, and checking for tangled hair or debris in the brushes. Some models with self-cleaning or self-emptying features require even less maintenance.

Can robot vacuum cleaners handle pet hair?

Yes, many robot vacuum cleaners are designed to handle pet hair effectively. Look for models with strong suction power, brushes designed to pick up pet hair, and HEPA filters to trap allergens. Reviews and specifications can indicate how well a particular model performs with pet hair.

Also Read: Keen on buying robotic vacuum cleaner? Check out our list of top 10 options

Best value for money Robot Vacuum Cleaners on Amazon

Among the best value-for-money robot vacuum cleaners on Amazon, the iRobot Roomba i7 (i7156) Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum stands out. This top-tier model features advanced mapping and navigation technology, allowing it to learn and adapt to your home's layout for highly efficient cleaning. Its powerful suction and premium three-stage cleaning system ensure thorough dirt and debris removal from various floor types. Additionally, the Roomba i7 offers smart connectivity, enabling control via a smartphone app or voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant. Its ability to empty its bin automatically makes it a convenient and superior choice for maintaining a clean home effortlessly.

Best overall Robot Vacuum Cleaner on Amazon

The ILIFE V3x Robotic Vacuum Cleaner is widely regarded as the best overall robot vacuum cleaner on Amazon. It's a budget-friendly option that efficiently cleans various floor types and features multiple cleaning modes. Its compact design allows it to navigate tight spaces and under furniture easily. Equipped with smart sensors, the ILIFE V3x avoids collisions and falls, providing safe operation in any environment. Despite its affordable price, this vacuum delivers reliable suction power, effectively capturing dust, dirt, and pet hair from various floor types.

How to find the Best Robot Vacuum Cleaners

Finding the best robot vacuum cleaners involves considering several key factors to ensure the device meets your cleaning needs and preferences. Start by identifying your budget, as this will narrow down your options. Next, evaluate the features offered by different models, such as suction power, battery life, navigation technology, and whether the vacuum also has a mopping function. Consider the layout and flooring types in your home to ensure the robot can navigate and clean effectively. User reviews and ratings on platforms like Amazon can provide insights into real-world performance and reliability. Additionally, check for smart features such as app control, voice assistant compatibility, and programmable schedules, which can enhance convenience. Lastly, consider the brand's reputation and customer service quality, as these can impact your overall experience. By carefully assessing these aspects, you can find a robot vacuum cleaner that offers the best balance of performance, features, and value for your specific needs.

FAQ on Best Robot Vacuum Cleaners

Q1. What should I look for in a robot vacuum cleaner?

A1. Look for features like strong suction power, long battery life, advanced navigation, the ability to handle various floor types, and smart connectivity options. Consider additional features like mopping capabilities and automatic dirt disposal.

Q2.Are robot vacuum cleaners worth the investment?

A2. Yes, they can significantly reduce the time and effort required to keep your home clean, especially if you have pets or a busy lifestyle. They offer convenience and efficiency, often with programmable schedules and smart home integration.

Q3. How often do I need to empty the dustbin?

A3. It depends on the model and the amount of dirt and debris it collects. Some advanced models have self-emptying bins, while others require manual emptying after each use or every few days.

Q4. Can a robot vacuum cleaner replace a traditional vacuum?

A4. For most daily cleaning tasks, a robot vacuum can be very effective. However, for deep cleaning or specific tasks like cleaning upholstery or stairs, a traditional vacuum might still be necessary.

Q5.Do robot vacuums work on all floor types?

A5. Most robot vacuums are designed to work on a variety of floor types, including hardwood, tile, and low-pile carpet. However, performance can vary, so it's important to check the specifications and reviews for the model you're considering.

Similar articles for you:

Best Eureka Forbes vacuum cleaners: Top 10 options for clean homes and offices

Best cordless vacuum cleaners: Top 8 options to streamline home cleaning like never before

Vacuum cleaner for car: 10 best options to consider before purchase

Best cordless vacuum cleaners (April 2024): 8 picks for a cleaner home

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.