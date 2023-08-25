Top 10 handheld vacuum cleaners for effortless cleaning

Living in a fast-paced city is exciting as your surroundings are consistently developing. With new infrastructure rising in every corner, the amount of dust and impurities also rise. This makes it difficult to keep your home clean. Handheld vacuum cleaners provide quick and efficient cleaning solutions for various surfaces.(Pexels)

Handheld vacuum cleaners have emerged as game-changers, offering a compact yet efficient way to keep our spaces tidy with minimal effort. These devices are not only handy for on-the-spot clean-ups, but also versatile enough to tackle various surfaces, from upholstery to hard floors. In this article, we delve into the realm of handheld vacuum cleaners, exploring their features, specifications, and user-favourite models.

Whether you're a busy parent juggling household chores or a pet owner dealing with persistent fur, our curated list of the top 10 handheld vacuum cleaners will help you find the perfect tool to make cleaning an effortless and even enjoyable task. Say goodbye to lugging around heavy vacuum cleaners and embrace the convenience of these compact cleaning companions.

1. FYA Handheld Vacuum Cleaner Cordless

The FYA Handheld Vacuum Cleaner Cordless offers a powerful cleaning solution in a compact design. With its built-in cyclone technology, it provides an impressive 5200pa continuous suction, effectively capturing dust, debris, and even small rubble. The dual function of suction and blowing makes it versatile for various cleaning tasks, from car interiors to keyboard crevices. This vacuum comes with essential accessories including crevice, soft hose, and brush nozzles, ensuring thorough cleaning. Its lightweight construction of only 950 grams ensures comfortable usage, and the included storage bag adds to its convenience. The 20 to 25 minutes of continuous usage on a full charge is a commendable feature, making it suitable for quick cleaning sessions.

Specifications:

Suction Power: 5200pa

Battery Life: 20–25 minutes

Accessories: Crevice nozzle, soft hose nozzle, brush nozzle

Weight: 950 grams

Pros Cons Strong suction for effective cleaning Not suitable for heavy-duty cleaning tasks Dual function for suction and blowing

B09XTQFFCG

2. AGARO Regal 800 Watts Handheld Vacuum Cleaner

The AGARO Regal 800 Watts Handheld Vacuum Cleaner is a practical home cleaning solution. Its efficient 800W motor provides a powerful 6.5 kPa suction, ensuring thorough dust removal. The durable ABS body and compact design enhance its longevity and portability. Equipped with a crevice nozzle and multiple cleaning brushes, it effectively tackles hard-to-reach areas and various surfaces. With a 0.8-litre dust collecting capacity, it minimizes the need for frequent emptying. The 5-meter-long cord allows uninterrupted cleaning across larger spaces.

Specifications:

Motor Power: 800W

Suction Power: 6.5 kPa

Body Material: ABS

Dust Collecting Capacity: 0.8 litres

Cord Length: 5 meters

Pros Cons Efficient motor and strong suction power Smaller dust collecting capacity may require frequent emptying Crevice nozzle for hard-to-reach areas

B07SRM58TP

3. Eureka Forbes Atom 600 Watts Corded Handheld Vacuum Cleaner

The Eureka Forbes Atom 600 Watts Corded Handheld Vacuum Cleaner is a practical cleaning companion for your home. Its compact and lightweight design makes it easy to manoeuvre and store, ensuring convenience in usage. Powered by Cyclonic Technology, it maintains strong suction even when the dust bag is full, providing uninterrupted cleaning performance. With a range of 7 accessories, cleaning becomes effortless and thorough. The easy dust disposal feature prevents mess while emptying the dirt tank.

Specifications:

Motor Power: 600W

Cyclonic Technology: Yes

Accessories: 7

Warranty: 1 Year on manufacturing defects

Pros Cons Easy dust disposal for a mess-free experience Corded design limits mobility to the length of the cord Uninterrupted cleaning with Cyclonic Technology

B0BJC87G84

4. INALSA Vaccum Cleaner Handheld 800W High Powerful Motor

The INALSA Vaccum Cleaner Handheld is a powerful and efficient cleaning solution for your home and car. With an ultra-high 800W motor and 16KPa suction, it ensures thorough cleaning of every nook and cranny, leaving no dust or debris behind. The improved HEPA filter captures even the smallest particles, maintaining optimal suction performance. This vacuum cleaner comes with multiple attachments, making it versatile for various cleaning tasks. Its lightweight and ergonomic design provide a comfortable cleaning experience, while the low noise operation adds convenience. With the press of a button, the dirt container can be emptied easily.

Specifications:

Motor Power: 800W

Suction Power: 16KPa

HEPA Filter: Yes

Attachments: Crevice nozzle, dusting round brush, hose pipe

Warranty: 1 Year

Pros Cons Improved HEPA filter captures 99.97% debris Corded design may limit mobility Multiple attachments for versatile cleaning

B09SDDQQKP

5. Inalsa Handheld Vacuum Cleaner for Home & Car

The INALSA Handheld Vacuum Cleaner is a powerful cleaning tool for both your home and car. Its 700W motor delivers a strong suction of 14KPa, ensuring a thorough clean in every corner. The improved design minimizes heating issues that are common in many handheld vacuums. With washable HEPA filters, it captures 99.97% of debris, extending the appliance's lifetime. The vacuum comes with versatile attachments for various surfaces, making cleaning effortless. Its lightweight and ergonomic design ensure user comfort, while the 800ml dust cup is easy to empty.

Specifications:

Motor Power: 700W

Suction Power: 14KPa

HEPA Filter: Yes

Attachments: Crevice nozzle

Pros Cons Washable HEPA filter for extended performance Dust cup may require frequent cleaning Minimized heating issue in the design

B0C5DR18XH

6. Black + Decker Wet and Dry Cordless Dustbuster Handheld Vacuum Cleaner

The Black + Decker Handheld Vacuum Cleaner is a versatile cleaning solution for quick clean-ups. Its lightweight and cordless design allows for effortless handling and mobility. This vacuum combines both wet and dry cleaning capabilities, making it suitable for tackling spills and crumbs with ease. The wide mouth ensures efficient pick-up of larger debris, and the quick-release bowl feature facilitates easy emptying. The added convenience of a wall-mountable charging docking station ensures it's always ready for use. With a 1-year warranty, this vacuum offers practicality and efficiency in one package.

Specifications:

Brand: Black + Decker

Special Feature: Wet/Dry, Lightweight

Filter Type: Cloth

Cordless: Yes

Capacity: 0.39 litres

Wattage: 10.8 Watts

Charging Time: 10 Hours

Pros Cons Cordless and lightweight design for easy handling Longer charging time of 10 hours Wide mouth for effective debris pick-up

B08GQCZMX2

7. INALSA Dura Clean Plus Upright Vacuum Cleaner

The INALSA Dura Clean Plus Upright Vacuum Cleaner is a versatile cleaning solution for both home and office use. With its 2-in-1 design, it easily transitions from an upright stick vacuum to a handheld vacuum, making it suitable for a variety of cleaning tasks. The powerful cyclonic suction, driven by an 800W motor, ensures efficient removal of dirt and debris from various surfaces. Enhanced HEPA filters capture even the smallest particles, maintaining optimal suction and providing a hygienic environment. This vacuum's low noise operation, multipurpose attachments, and ergonomic design make cleaning hassle-free.

Specifications:

Brand: Inalsa

Special Feature: 16KPA Suction, Vertical Parking & Cord Storage, Lightweight and Portable, HEPA Filtration

Filter Type: HEPA Filter

Cordless: No

Capacity: 0.8 litres

Wattage: 800 Watts

Recommended Uses: Indoor/Outdoor

Form Factor: Handheld

Pros Cons 2-in-1 design for versatile cleaning Corded design may limit mobility Improved HEPA filters for efficient dust capture Will require frequent emptying

B0B1MDZV9C

8. Agaro HVC1081 Cordless Rechargeable Vacuum Cleaner

The AGARO HVC1081 Cordless Rechargeable Car Vacuum Cleaner is a powerful and convenient solution for maintaining a clean car interior. With its strong motor and 5.5KPA suction capacity, it effectively removes dirt and debris from your car. The 2800mAh rechargeable battery provides up to 30 minutes of cordless use, making it ideal for thorough cleaning sessions. The included steel filter ensures efficient dust particle filtration, preventing leakage. The package comes with various attachments, including a flexible hose pipe, crevice nozzle, and multipurpose brush, allowing you to clean all corners of your car.

Specifications:

Brand: Agaro

Special Feature: Portable, Bag

Filter Type: Cloth

Cordless: Yes

Wattage: 110 Watts

Runtime: 30 Minutes

Charging Time: 4 Hours

Form Factor: Handheld

Pros Cons Strong motor with 5.5KPA suction for effective cleaning Suitable for dry use only Steel filter ensures efficient dust particle filtration

B09V7YQJPT

9. Balzano Tornado Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

The Balzano Tornado Cordless Vacuum Cleaner combines style and functionality for a luxurious cleaning experience. With a powerful 100 Air Watts suction, it effortlessly removes dust and debris in one go, thanks to its tornado-like cyclonic action. Weighing just 600 grams, its ultra-lightweight design allows easy manoeuvrability. This versatile vacuum cleaner is suitable for various surfaces and areas, offering both handheld and stick vacuum modes. Its long-lasting lithium-ion battery provides up to 30 minutes of cleaning time, making it an efficient choice for larger spaces.

Specifications:

Weight: 600 Grams

Battery Life: Up to 30 Minutes (clean mode), 15 Minutes (turbo mode)

2-in-1 Design: Handheld and Stick Vacuum

Powerful Suction: 100 Air Watts

Pros Cons Powerful suction with tornado-like cyclonic action Battery life can be better Versatile cleaning for various surfaces and areas

B0BKGQJHQW

10. Xech Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for Home

The Xech V-Shark Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is a compact and powerful solution for everyday cleaning needs. With its 80W motor and 6000pa suction, it effortlessly tackles pet hair, breadcrumbs, and more. The ergonomic design ensures comfortable handling, and the rechargeable lithium-ion battery offers 15–20 minutes of runtime. The washable HEPA filter captures 99.9% of particles, ensuring a deep clean. The set includes crevice and brush nozzles, making cleaning effortless. Its compact size and robust build quality make it suitable for homes, offices, and cars.

Specifications:

Power: 80W

Suction: 6000pa

Battery: Rechargeable Lithium-Ion (15–20 minutes runtime)

HEPA Filter: Washable

Accessories: Crevice and Brush Nozzles

Bin Capacity: 200ml

Warranty: 1 Year

Pros Cons Washable HEPA filter captures 99.9% particles Limited runtime on a single charge Suitable for various cleaning needs

B0B1Q4V6DH

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 FYA Handheld Vacuum Cleaner Cordless Powerful Suction 2-in-1 Design (Vacuum & Blower) Multiple Attachments AGARO Regal 800 Watts Handheld Vacuum Cleaner Efficient 800W motor, 6.5 kPa suction Durable ABS and compact body Crevice nozzle for hard-to-reach areas Eureka Forbes Atom 600 Watts Corded Handheld Cleaner Compact & Lightweight Cyclonic Technology Range of Accessories INALSA Vaccum Cleaner Handheld 800W High Powerful Powerful Cyclonic Suction Improved HEPA Filter Multipurpose Attachments Inalsa Handheld Vacuum Cleaner for Home & Car Powerful Suction Improved HEPA Filter Low Noise and Multipurpose Attachments Black + Decker Wet and Dry Cordless Dustbuster Cordless and Lightweight Wet and Dry Cleaning Wide Mouth for Large Debris INALSA Dura Clean Plus Upright Vacuum Cleaner 2-in-1 Handheld and Stick Vacuum Cleaner Powerful Cyclonic Suction Improved HEPA Filter Agaro HVC1081 Cordless Rechargeable Vacuum Cleaner Strong Motor with 5.5KPA Suction Rechargeable Battery with 30-min Run-time Stainless Steel Filter Balzano Tornado Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Powerful Suction Ergonomic Design Multi-Purpose Cleaning Xech Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for Home Compact and Lightweight Powerful Suction with 6000pa Washable HEPA Filter

Best value for money

The Inalsa Handheld Vacuum Cleaner offers a powerful 800W motor, 16Kpa suction power, and improved HEPA filtration at an affordable price point, making it an excellent value for money option.

Best overall product

The Inalsa Dura Clean Plus Upright Vacuum Cleaner stands out with its versatile 2-in-1 design, powerful cyclonic suction, and improved HEPA filter, making it the best overall choice.

How to find the right handheld vacuum cleaner?

When choosing a handheld vacuum cleaner, consider the following factors:

Suction power: Look for models with higher suction power for efficient cleaning.

Battery life: Opt for longer battery life to ensure thorough cleaning without interruptions.

Attachments: Check for versatile attachments like crevice tools and brushes for different cleaning tasks.

Filtration: Choose models with HEPA filters to capture fine particles and allergens.

Design: Consider lightweight and ergonomic designs for comfortable use.

Accessories: Prioritize models with multiple attachments for various surfaces and areas.

Brand reputation: Choose reputable brands known for quality and customer support

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.