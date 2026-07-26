The Savannah Bananas have become one of the biggest attractions in sports, filling baseball parks and even football stadiums across the United States. How much do Savannah Bananas players make? Salary, teams, roster, schedule. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

As the popularity of Banana Ball keeps growing, one question fans often ask is whether the players earn enough to make it a full-time career. Ahead of the 2026 season, Banana Ball commissioner Jesse Cole answered that question by releasing salary details for the first time.

The figures showed that players now earn a full-time living, while also receiving health benefits. As the league expands with more teams and tour stops, player salaries are also expected to keep rising.

Savannah Bananas salary For years, the Savannah Bananas did not publicly discuss player salaries. That changed before the 2026 season when Banana Ball commissioner Jesse Cole shared financial details about the league.

“We know we have no obligation to share these details. But we believe we have a responsibility to you to share who we are, what we stand for, and the ‘why’ behind our decisions.”

According to Banana Ball’s 2026 Fans First Report, released by commissioner Jesse Cole before the 2026 season, the average player salary is now more than $100,000 a year. Cole also said player salaries have increased every year and are expected to keep rising as the league reaches more fans and grows its revenue.

A 2025 report by The Sporting News, citing Forbes, also noted that player contracts include full health benefits, allowing many players to focus on Banana Ball without taking another job.

Salary details Information Average player salary More than $100,000 per year Health benefits Included in player contracts Salary trend Increased every year and expected to keep rising Employment Players are paid year-round

Also Read: Savannah Bananas announce 2026 tour: Full schedule, venues and more

Savannah Bananas roster 2026 The Savannah Bananas entered the 2026 season with a 31-player roster, up from 25 players a year earlier. While none of the current players have appeared in Major League Baseball, many have college or professional baseball experience and have built strong fan followings through Banana Ball.

Some of the best-known names include Jackson Olson, Bill LeRoy, Kyle Jackson, RobertAnthony Cruz, DR Meadows, Austin Drury, Kyle Luigs, Dakota Albritton, Alex Ziegler and Kelsie Whitmore, one of the league’s most recognised female players.

Player Position/Role Bill LeRoy Catcher Jackson Olson Infielder Kyle Jackson Utility player RobertAnthony Cruz Outfielder DR Meadows Centre fielder Alex Ziegler First baseman Austin Drury Left-handed pitcher Kyle Luigs Right-handed pitcher Dakota Albritton Pitcher Kelsie Whitmore Right-handed pitcher

Also Read: How much do the players earn? Details on salary and league revealed

Savannah Bananas teams, schedule and league growth The Savannah Bananas remain the flagship team of the Banana Ball Championship League, based in Savannah, Georgia, and playing home games at Grayson Stadium. Their nationwide tour has become a major draw, with games regularly selling out large venues.

The league added two new teams for the 2026 season, giving fans more games across the country. Strong ticket demand and national television deals have also helped the business grow rapidly. Forbes estimated in late 2025 that Banana Ball generates more than $100 million in annual revenue, with the organisation valued at about $500 million.

As more cities are added to the schedule each year, the league expects both its reach and player earnings to continue growing.