Who are the WNBA's highest-paid players in 2026? Check top 10 player salaries paid by teams
A’ja Wilson, Napheesa Collier and Kelsey Mitchell top the list of the highest-paid WNBA players in 2026 amid rising salaries.
The WNBA’s financial landscape has changed dramatically ahead of the 2026 season. Many players crossed the million-dollar salary mark following the league’s new collective bargaining agreement (CBA) discussions.
Thanks to the league's expanding revenues, players got new offers that begin at $270000 and goes up to a maximum of $1.4 million.
Highest-paid players of WNBA 2026
Las Vegas' A'ja Wilson, Minnesota's Napheesa Collier, and Indiana's Kelsey Mitchell emerged as the highest-paid players in WNBA history after reportedly agreeing to a multi-million-dollar contract recently.
Also read: Are Olivia Miles and Maddie Westbeld still together? Latest on the WNBA duo's off-court relationship rumors
All three continued to play key roles for their franchises during the 2025 season. Wilson led the Las Vegas Aces to another title and secured her fourth MVP award. Many more players earned a $1 million contract.
Collier, moreover, finished second in MVP voting for the second straight year, while Mitchell earned her second All-Star selection after stepping up during Caitlin Clark’s absence.
According to salary trackers and reports, several stars signed deals worth more than $1 million annually during the 2026 offseason. .
Also read: Report: WNBA players divided in CBA approach during 'spirited' meeting
Top 10 highest-paid WNBA players in 2026
1. Napheesa Collier - Minnesota Lynx - $1.4 million
1. A'ja Wilson - Las Vegas Aces - $1.4 million
1. Kelsey Mitchell - Indiana Fever - $1.4 million
4. Ezi Magbegor - Seattle Storm - $1.25 million
5. Kahleah Copper - Phoenix Mercury - $1.2 million
5. Marina Mabrey - Toronto Tempo - $1.2 million
5 Alyssa Thomas - Phoenix Mercury - $1.2 million
8 Shakira Austin - Washington Mystics - $1.19 million
8 Bridget Carleton - Golden State Valkyries - $1.19 million
8 Allisha Gray - Atlanta Dream - $1.19 million
8 Brittney Griner - Connecticut Sun - $1.19 million
8 Sabrina Ionescu - New York Liberty - $1.19 million
8 Jonquel Jones - New York Liberty - $1.19 million
8 Kayla McBride - Minnesota Lynx - $1.19 million
8 Arike Ogunbowale - Dallas Wings - $1.19 million
8 Alanna Smith - Dallas Wings - $1.19 million
8 Breanna Stewart - New York Liberty - $1.19 million
8 Brittney Sykes - Toronto Tempo - $1.19 million
8 Courtney Williams - Minnesota Lynx - $1.19 million
8 Gabby Williams - Golden State Valkyries - $1.19 million
8 Jackie Young - Las Vegas Aces - $1.19 million
9: Aliyah Boston emerged as the highest-paid player in the history of the WNBA with a total $6.3 million four-year contract. But her annual salary is $1 million.
Kelsy Plum: Four-time All-Star guard Kelsey Plum is earning $999,999 this season, making her the league’s top-paid player under $1 million.