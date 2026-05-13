Who are the WNBA's highest-paid players in 2026? Check top 10 player salaries paid by teams

Thanks to the league's expanding revenues, players got new offers that begin at $270000 and goes up to a maximum of $1.4 million.

The WNBA’s financial landscape has changed dramatically ahead of the 2026 season. Many players crossed the million-dollar salary mark following the league’s new collective bargaining agreement (CBA) discussions.

Highest-paid players of WNBA 2026 Las Vegas' A'ja Wilson, Minnesota's Napheesa Collier, and Indiana's Kelsey Mitchell emerged as the highest-paid players in WNBA history after reportedly agreeing to a multi-million-dollar contract recently.

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All three continued to play key roles for their franchises during the 2025 season. Wilson led the Las Vegas Aces to another title and secured her fourth MVP award. Many more players earned a $1 million contract.

Collier, moreover, finished second in MVP voting for the second straight year, while Mitchell earned her second All-Star selection after stepping up during Caitlin Clark’s absence.