Are Olivia Miles and Maddie Westbeld still together? Latest on the WNBA duo's off-court relationship rumors

The relationship rumors gained attention in June 2025 after Olivia Miles shared an Instagram carousel post that featured moments with Westbeld and their cat, Bean. Multiple outlets described the post as the pair “hard launching” their relationship online.

Miles and Westbeld first became connected during their time together at University of Notre Dame, where they played for the Fighting Irish women’s basketball team. Their bond reportedly grew during their years as teammates.

Olivia Miles ’ personal life has become a talking point soon after the WNBA draft 2026. Many are asking the same question: Is the Minnesota Lynx star still dating the former Fighting Irish teammate Maddie Westbeld? Public reports and social media activity suggest Miles is still dating the Chicago Sky forward.

Fans and friends reacted in the comments section. The Instagram account they started for their adopted cat Bean Miles-Westbeld, further fueled the speculation.

While neither player has directly spoken about their relationship in interviews, Miles made headlines before the 2026 WNBA d raft when she openly celebrated LGBTQ+ representation in basketball. “I’m rooting for the lesbians,” Miles said in an interview cited by Outsports ahead of the draft.

Olivia Miles was selected second overall by the Minnesota Lynx in the 2026 WNBA draft after standout college careers at Notre Dame and later Texas Christian University. She earned multiple All-American honors and was named Big 12 Player of the Year in 2026. Miles is having her best season with the best career average of 19.4 points

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Meanwhile, Maddy Westbeld entered the WNBA a year earlier after being drafted by the Chicago Sky in 2025. The former Notre Dame forward earned ACC Rookie of the Year honors during college and later became one of the Fighting Irish’s consistent frontcourt performers.

Miles currently plays for the Minnesota Lynx, while Westbeld is with the Chicago Sky.

However, reports indicate they have continued supporting each other publicly even after leaving Notre Dame. Miles attended Sky preseason games involving Westbeld, while Westbeld also shared supportive posts around Miles’ 2026 WNBA draft journey.