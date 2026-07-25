‘Gen Z, ye kya kar diya tumne?’: Anupam Mittal reacts as Dharmendra Pradhan resigns

Prominent Indian entrepreneurs have reacted to Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation as Union Education Minister following weeks of youth-led protests over examination paper leaks and wider concerns surrounding the country’s education system. Anupam Mittal responded to Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation, calling it an unexpected victory for Gen Z.

The resignation, announced on Saturday, July 25, came amid mounting pressure from students and the Cockroach Janta Party, an Abhijeet Dipke-led group that had been spearheading demonstrations at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar and in other parts of the country.

(Also read: Samay Raina, Vir Das react to Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation: 'More power to the students')

Anupam Mittal addresses Gen Z People Group and Shaadi.com founder and CEO Anupam Mittal responded to the development in a video shared on Instagram. Referring to the role of young protesters, Mittal said he had not expected the minister to step down.

“Gen Z, yeh kya kar diya tumne? Frankly, I had not expected this. Just landed in Kolkata and heard that the minister has also resigned, so you have now officially inherited this country. Good luck!” he said.

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