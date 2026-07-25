NEET victims’ families seek reforms, say Pradhan’s resignation not enough

For many parents, who lost their children by suicide after National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2026 paper was cancelled, resignation of education minister Dharmendra Pradhan is not enough. Parents also expressed their anguish at the police for assaulting students in New Delhi and making Pradhan resign only after the pressure of students. (AFP)

Most of the parents said the government never understood pain of the students who appeared for NEET and their parents. They also expressed their anguish at the police for assaulting students in New Delhi and making Pradhan resign only after the pressure of students.

They called for structural changes in education so that no papers are cancelled in future due to leak or any other examination malpractice.

Father of a 21-year-old NEET aspirant of Uttar Pradesh’s Kheri district, who had died by suicide in May, lauded the peaceful protest by students despite “brutal” attack by the police on them and sought education reforms to prevent something similar in future.

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His son had appeared for NEET for the third time. On Saturday he accompanied his wife to a Lucknow hospital, who is in a trauma after their son’s death.

“ Compensation cannot bring back my son” “Any compensation cannot bring back my son to life. The void cannot be filled. I hope the protest will prevent such tragedies in future,” he said. He added if Pradhan would have resigned soon after the protest started, violence at Jantar Mandar could have been avoided.

Mother of 18-year-old NEET aspirant, who died by suicide in Nagpur on May 20, said those responsible for her death should be punished. “Resignation is fine but I would like to thank the children who fought for my child and faced police bullets and batons. I want that those responsible for paper leak and assaulting students should be severely punished,” she said.

“Justice was served today" Her father said, “Justice was served today. The resignation will not bring back my daughter, but it will at least give peace to her soul.” On compensation, he said, “After her death, my relatives helped me repay the debt taken for her education. If I receive compensation, I will use it to clear the remaining dues.” His wife participated in the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest in Nagpur.

Father of NEET aspirant from Rajasthan’s Kotputli-Behror district, said, “Governments must understand this pain that the students undergo while preparing for competitive exams and take strict measures to prevent such incidents.”

He added that the government was not willing to accept their mistake after so many children died. “It was only after so many students protested and faced police lathis and refused to leave Jantar Mantar that they agreed. Pradhan did not resign on his own. It was under pressure of these kids,” he said, adding that compensation cannot bring his daughter back.

“I hope that government would be serious on reforms in the examination system which must be completely transparent and fair.”

Mother of 23-year-old NEET aspirant from Dehradun said that Pradhan’s resignation showed that the government has accepted its mistake, although belatedly.

“My daughter died because of no fault of her. She was in severe depression as it was her last chance. The government cannot understand her and our pain. Compensation cannot bring her back but structural reforms can prevent such tragedies in future,” she said, holding the Central government directly responsible for death of NEET aspirants following examination cancellation.

Also Read:NEET aspirant dies by suicide in Dehradun; parents say ‘college topper’ showed no signs of depression

In Berhampur town, the mother of a 20-year-old NEET aspirant who died by suicide last week after failing to crack the Re-NEET exam said the resignation of Pradhan means nothing to her. “She was our only asset. How does it matter to us if Pradhan resigned? But as mother I would say only bright students should make it to NEET and not those who get through by unfair means,” she said.

Brother of a 19-year-old deceased NEET aspirant who died by suicide in Uttar Pradesh’s Maharajganj district, said the CJP protest has helped people to understand the pain of NEET aspirants as his sister’s suicide note saying ‘she will not be able to bear it anymore’ had gone viral during the protest. “Today, I can sleep as I feel that my sister has got some justice,” he said. Her younger sister died by suicide after appearing for NEET re-examination.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

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