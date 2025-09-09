Savannah Bananas troll ‘Phillies Karen’ with hilarious reenactment at Petco Park: Watch

Baseball always has its share of drama, but recently, a viral moment at a Miami Marlins game turned one Phillies fan, ‘Phillies Karen’, into one of the most disliked ones. A Phillies fan's attempt to steal a home run ball from a child at a Marlins game went viral, dubbing her 'Phillies Karen.'(X)

The controversy began at LoanDepot Park when Harrison Bader hit a home run. Then a father caught the ball and appeared ready to hand it to his 10-year-old son. That’s when a woman in a white Phillies hoodie swooped in and tried to keep the souvenir for herself. Cameras caught everything, and almost instantly, the clip spread across social media. Within hours, the unnamed fan was being labelled the internet’s latest sports villain.

Weeks later, the Savannah Bananas, during their debut at Petco Park in San Diego, with 40,000 fans in attendance, staged a hilarious reenactment on the jumbotron. An actor dressed as the Grinch took on the role of “baseball Karen,” while a player tossed a ball into the stands. A fan let it fall, and the Bananas’ Dad Bod Cheerleading Squad played the father-and-son duo. The crowd erupted in laughter, and the video went viral almost immediately.

Netizens applauds Savannah Bananas' hillarious roast

“Great work. Nice to see American's uniting against Karen's,” one commented on Bananas' X post.

“HO HO HO Santa gonna have to get that ball back for the Bananas,” another wrote.

“After this display of mockery I actually like u even more. Your entertainment comes with a lesson plan. Let’s hope Philadelphia Karen not likely that she learns something from this! Well played!” one angry fan wrote.

However, the hunt to unmask ‘Phillies Karen’ quickly turned into a digital witch hunt, with several innocent women being wrongly accused and forced to publicly clarify, “That’s not me.”

Fortunately, the young boy at the centre of it all didn’t leave disappointed. The Phillies stepped in, giving him a signed bat from Harrison Bader in their dressing room.