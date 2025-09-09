‘Phillies Karen’ row: Camping World CEO offers to send Feltwell family to MLB World Series, says they ‘just won an RV’

Camping World CEO Marcus Lemonis has offered to send the Feltwell family to the MLB World Series days after the ‘Phillies Karen’ incident went viral. Drew Feltwell was berated by a woman during Friday's Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins game at LoanDepot Park in Miami after he retrieved the home run ball for his son, Lincoln. ‘Phillies Karen’ row: Camping World CEO offers to send Feltwell family to MLB World Series (X)

The woman, now known as ‘Phillies Karen,’ approached Feltwell and claimed that the ball was “in her hands first” and asked him to hand it back to her. The woman argued with Feltwell, grabbing his arm and demanding that he give her the ball. Feltwell eventually took the ball from his son and gave it to the woman.

Marcus Lemonis speaks out

Sharing a video of the viral incident, Lemonis, a businessman, TV personality, and philanthropist, wrote on X, “I’ll send this young man and his family to the @MLB World Series on me. Oh and you just won an RV as well.” Lemonis hailed Feltwell by using the hashtag “#DadofYearWinsThatone”.

Netizens weighed in on the incident in the comment section, with one writing, “Well deserved. That kid learned a valuable lesson tonight (even if no one had seen the dad give the ball back), and that is that some things just aren't worth the trouble. The "Karen" also learned a valuable lesson...And that is, in time, God will judge (sometimes sooner rather than later). “So cool of you. Well done,” wrote one user, while another said, “WOW, great job by this kid's dad! What a wonderful lesson he learned today”.

Feltwell told NBC10 after the incident that he “pretty much just wanted her to go away.” “She was in the seat behind,” Feltwell said of the woman. “I don’t know if she was standing up. Maybe? But I was watching the ball from almost the bat to where it went into that seat and kind of jumbled around and I was already going in and coincidentally, as soon as I was going in, it stopped in one spot and I just picked it up.”

Lincoln, too, expressed his disappointment about handing the ball to the woman. “I wasn’t very happy that we had to give it to her, but we can’t win,” he said.