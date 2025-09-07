Who is 'Phillies Karen’ and what did she do? Viral home run ball incident explained

Internet sleuths are working overtime to identify the woman now known as ‘Phillies Karen’, following a viral confrontation during Friday's Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins game at LoanDepot Park in Miami. 'Phillies Karen’ has gone viral over home run ball dispute.(X/ Philadelphia Phillies and X)

What happened during the game?

During the matchup, Phillies outfielder Harrison Bader launched a home run into the left-field stands. A man in Phillies gear retrieved the ball from the ground and handed it to his young son, Lincoln, as a birthday gift.

However, another fan, a woman also wearing Phillies attire, confronted the father, insisting the ball was “in her hands first.” She demanded he give it to her.

Video footage shows the woman, now dubbed ‘Phillies Karen’, arguing aggressively, grabbing the father's arm, and pressuring him to hand over the ball. Ultimately, the man reluctantly took the ball from his son and gave it to her.

The situation quickly escalated. A nearby fan heckled the woman over her behavior. In response, she flipped off the entire section, further fueling the outrage.

Stadium staff soon got involved. Seeing what had happened, Marlins employees approached the boy and offered him a ballpark goodie bag. Later, he met Harrison Bader, who signed a bat and posed for photos. The Phillies later posted the moment on social media with the caption, "Going home with a signed bat from Bader."

‘Phillies Karen’ identified?

Videos of the incident quickly spread across social media, prompting amateur investigators to try and identify the woman. Several names began circulating, including Cheryl Richardson-Wagner.

However, Richardson-Wagner publicly denied any connection to the incident. On Facebook, she wrote, “OK everyone...I'm NOT the crazy Philly Mom (but I sure would love to be as thin as she is and move as fast)... and I'm a Red Sox fan.”

School district issues statement

Another name linked to the incident was Leslie-Ann Kravitz, with social media users falsely claiming she was a school administrator in Hammonton, New Jersey, and had been fired over the incident.

The Hammonton Public School District quickly addressed the misinformation, issuing a statement on X (formerly Twitter).

"The woman identified on social media as "Phillies Karen" is not, and has never been an employee of the Hammonton Public Schools located in Hammonton, New Jersey. Social media and news reports indicating that she is, are incorrect," the school district said. "Anyone who works for our school district, attended as a student or lives in our community would obviously have caught the ball bare- handed in the first place, avoiding this entire situation."

As of now, ht.com has not independently verified the woman’s identity. Any names circulating online remain speculative, and no official identification has been confirmed.