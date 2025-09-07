‘I am not the Phillies Karen’: Cheryl Richardson-Wagner issues statement amid ball snatching row

On Friday, a video went viral across social media platforms showing a female Philadelphia Phillies fan confronting a father and his young son over a home run ball, allegedly snatching it away from them. The incident, which took place during a Major League Baseball (MLB) game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot Park in Miami, quickly drew widespread criticism online. Phillies Karen is accused of snatching home run ball from a man and his son.(X)

Internet users swiftly dubbed the woman “Phillies Karen” and launched efforts to uncover her identity. By Friday evening, several names were circulating, including that of Cheryl Richardson-Wagner.

However, Richardson-Wagner publicly denied any involvement in the incident. Taking to Facebook, she wrote, OK everyone...I'm NOT the crazy Philly Mom (but I sure would love to be as thin as she is and move as fast)... and I'm a Red Sox fan,” she wrote on Facebook.

In a comment under the post, she added, “Apparently I am trending on Twitter. I wonder if I will get apologies from all of these people when the real culprit is discovered.”

School district responds to false claims

In addition to the mistaken identity, rumors also spread online that the woman in the video was employed by the Hammonton School District in New Jersey and had been fired as a result of the backlash. The district quickly responded to these claims with a statement on X (formerly Twitter).

"The woman identified on social media as "Phillies Karen" is not, and has never been an employee of the Hammonton Public Schools located in Hammonton, New Jersey. Social media and news reports indicating that she is, are incorrect," the school district said. "Anyone who works for our school district, attended as a student or lives in our community would obviously have caught the ball bare- handed in the first place, avoiding this entire situation."

Ht.com has not independently verified the identity of the woman featured in the viral video. Any names circulating online remain speculative.