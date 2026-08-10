You can’t stay in India and insult its symbols, national anthem, song: Yogi Adityanath

Adityanath said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had ensured the highest respect for national symbols by including insult to the national anthem and national song in the list of cognizable offences.

“The Tiranga represents simplicity, development, heritage and India’s pride. The ‘Nation First’ mantra given by PM Narendra Modi is an inspiration for every youth of India,” he said.

He made the remark while launching the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign in Lucknow and leading a Tiranga Yatra from his official residence at 5 Kalidas Marg to Vidhan Bhavan.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday that people living in India cannot insult the country’s symbols, its great personalities, the national anthem, and the national song.

“It cannot happen that you live in India but insult its symbols, great personalities, national anthem and national song,” he said, adding that earlier people had to go to court to hoist the flag at home, but now the prime minister has given 140 crore Indians the freedom to do so.

The chief minister was joined by State BJP president and Union minister of state for finance Pankaj Chaudhary, deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, State BJP general secretary (Organisation) Dharampal Singh and thousands of BJP leaders, public representatives, youth, women and artists. Organisers said 25-30,000 youth participated in the march.

Addressing a gathering, the chief minister said the BJP has launched Tiranga Yatras across the country to express gratitude to revolutionaries and freedom fighters. He also said the youth have the strength to face every challenge facing the country and need the right platform to channel their energy.

At the launch venue, he took a selfie with children hoisting the Tiranga and joined in the collective singing of ‘Vande Mataram’.

At Vidhan Bhavan, he released balloons to mark the culmination of the yatra. The chief minister appealed to people to hoist the national flag at their homes ahead of Independence Day and said the campaign would continue till August 15.

Prominent among the others present on the occasion included ministers Suresh Khanna, Swatantra Dev Singh, JPS Rathore, Dayashankar Singh, mayor Sushma Kharkwal, Rajya Sabha MPs Dinesh Sharma, Brijlal and Sanjay Seth, MLAs Neeraj Bora, Rajeshwar Singh and OP Srivastava and MLCs Ramchandra Pradhan and Mukesh Sharma.

City roads come alive with tricolour, patriotic songs

As the procession moved out from 5 Kalidas Marg, the city roads came alive with tricolour, patriotic songs and flower petals showered by citizens. Two girl students of Bharat Scouts and Guides walked alongside the CM on both sides, carrying the national flag. A large number of students from private schools participated in the event. In another highlight, students of a private defence academy formed a human chain with a 2,000-feet Tiranga from Vidhan Bhavan to Hazratganj crossing. Adityanath also paid tribute to Dr Rajendra Prasad, Dr BR Ambedkar, and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, whom he described as the architect of India’s unity.