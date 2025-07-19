Philadelphia Phillies debut ‘Coldplay kiss cam’ amid Andy Byron-Kristin Cabot fiasco - Watch

The Philadelphia Phillies had their own version of the Coldplay ‘kiss cam’ amid the ongoing Andy Byron-Kristin Cabot fiasco that broke at a Boston concert on Wednesday. The Jumbotron at Citizens Bank Park on Friday captured a couple of fans holding banners reading: ‘No one is cheating on their wives here’. A couple at the stadium also kissed, to further push the virality of the alleged ‘cheating’ row. The Philadelphia Phillies debuted their version of the 'Coldplay kiss cam' on Friday(X)

The Phillies were hosting the Los Angeles Angels on Friday.

Reacting to the Phillies' ‘kiss cam’, one fan tweeted: "The "Coldplay Kiss Cam" has made it's debut at Citizens Bank Park 😂"

“The Phillies did their own kiss cam & played Coldplay… with a phanatic affair. 😭🤣,” another one added on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“The Phillies had a kiss cam and had the Phillie Phanatic re-enact the Coldplay affair😂,” a third fan wrote.

This comes days after Coldplay's recent concert in Boston became the talk of the town. One viral clip from the gig showed frontman Chris Martin unintentionally putting a spotlight on a man and woman, who were seen on the jumbotron, standing draped in each other's arms.

The man and woman were soon identified as Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR Chief Kristin Cabot, respectively. When the camera focused on them, they ducked and attempted to hide their faces.

Chris Martin quipped, “Oh look at these two... either they're having an affair or they're very shy.”

As the Astronomer execs faced flak on social media, it was revealed that Byron is married to Megan Kerrigan Byron, and the couple resides in New York.

Earlier on Friday, SportsCenter anchors, Gary Striewski and Randy Scott, enacted the infamous moment from the Coldplay concert. Scott wrapped his arms around Striewski’s waist and the two swayed for a couple of seconds before Striewski covered his face and turned away.

“Uh, it’s time to ‘Kiss It Goodbye’,” Scott said. "Baseball’s probably not the only thing you could say that about recently.”