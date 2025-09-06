'She caught it': Fans defend Phillies Karen after viral ball snatching during Marlins game

The drama surrounding the home run ball in a Philadelphia Phillies vs the Miami Marlins game has taken a new turn. The match made headlines not for the Phillies' 9-3 win, but due to a female Phillies fan’s confrontation with a father-son duo regarding who caught a home run ball in the bleachers. Now, a section of social media is defending the woman for her stance. The viral moment happened when Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Harrison Bader hit a home run.(AP)

What happened in the Phillies vs Marlins game?

The incident occurred at LoanDepot Park on Friday when Harrison Bader hit a home run against the Marlins. Fans rushed to retrieve the ball from the bleachers, with one father emerging victorious and giving the ball to his son, Lincoln, who was celebrating his birthday, the NY Post reported.

Moments later, an angry Phillies fan, dubbed ‘Karen’ by social media, berated the father over the ball. The term Karen has been used in recent years as a meme to refer to a middle-class white woman who exhibits privileged behavior, as per a BBC report.

“You took it from me. It was in my hand,” the grey-haired woman could be heard saying in footage recorded from the venue, the outlet said.

In a shocking moment, caught on camera, the father took the ball from his boy and gave it to the woman. The clip sparked outrage on social media, with many users slamming the woman for taking the ball away from the kid. Notably, her identity is still not public. Now, a section of X users has come out in defense of the woman.

Users defend Karen in Phillies’ home run ball drama

One user claimed the lady had done nothing wrong. “The father DID NOT catch the ball. It was her ball and he removed it from her hands and ran seats away to give to son!”

Another wrote, “No the father did not catch it, she is an older lady, &was almost going to pick it up & he opportunistically took advantage of her limited agility her when he should’ve had some decency. Why do you people love to vilify women so much? That was her ball.”

Some users blamed the man for snatching the ball. “She did act crazy after but it appears the man came over to her seating and grabbed the ball. He ran over 10 seats to her section. Still doesn’t excuse her acting like this with the little boy there.”

What happened after the match?

The moment of the woman’s confrontation with the man took the spotlight away from the game. Later, the Marlins gifted a goodie bag to Lincoln. Phillies star Harrison Bader also met with the boy and gave him a signed bat.

