Who is Lincoln? Harrison Bader meets young Phillies fan after controversial home run ball incident at MLB Game

A furious Phillies fan spurred uproar after being seen on camera coercing a father into giving up a home run ball he had handed over to his young kid, who was celebrating his birthday. Harrison Bader meets Lincoln

During Friday's game against the Marlins at LoanDepot Park, Phillies outfielder Harrison Bader hit a home ball into the left field seats, sparking a furious altercation that was captured on camera.

After at least six spectators rushed into an empty row of the blue seats in an attempt to catch the ball, the father, sporting a red Phillies t-shirt, dashed to the scene and grabbed the valuable memento, NY Post reported.

The father then made his way back to the family's seats, some five seats away, and gave the ball to his delighted kid, Lincoln as the Phillies call him.

Also Read: What is Kawhi Leonard net worth? NBA superstar accused of signing $28mn ‘no-show job’ with Clippers owner Steve Ballmer

Woman argues with young fan's dad

However, a gray-haired Phillies fan was determined not to let the opportunity pass her by when she missed the ball in front of her seat.

Shortly after the father handed the ball to his son, the woman seized the shocked father's shoulder and scolded him in an attempt to claim it.

“You took it from me. It was in my hand,” the woman stated in a video captured by another fan.

The two fans spoke to each other pointing to the spot from where the ball was picked up.

Following a brief exchange of words, the father unexpectedly took the ball out of his son's glove and gave it to the woman, who angrily went back to her chair.

Lincoln gets support from Phillies and Marlins

However, after the regrettable meeting, Lincoln earned support from the Phillies and Marlins.

After expressing regret, a Marlins official gave the youngster a prize bag that included baseballs for him and his sister, who was sitting next to him at the game.

Lincoln receives goodies, meets with Harrison Bader

According to a video posted on X, the representative handed Lincoln a plastic bag filled with numerous items and said, “We brought you a cool little goodie bag.”

Harrison Bader asked Lincoln to meet up with him after the game, and the team disclosed that Friday was the boy's birthday. Bader also gifted him a signed bat.

With pictures of Bader signing a bat for Lincoln, the Phillies posted on X, “Going home with a signed bat from Bader.”

Social media users flooded in to defend Lincoln after the unexpected fan fight.

“This was amazing,” one wrote after Bader's meeting with the kid.

“That kid got a great lesson from his excellent dad today, even when you’re right sometimes you don’t fight with the moron,” another said.