What is Kawhi Leonard net worth? NBA superstar accused of signing $28mn ‘no-show job’ with Clippers owner Steve Ballmer

The Los Angeles Clippers and owner Steve Ballmer reportedly paid star Kawhi Leonard $28 million for a “no-show job” in order to get around the NBA salary cap, as per Pablo Torre. Los Angeles Clippers' Kawhi Leonard, in yellow, sits on the bench (AP)

On his Wednesday show, "Pablo Torre Finds Out," Torre detailed the purported controversy. The show, which includes numerous direct quotes from court records, argued that Leonard received $28 million for doing virtually nothing through a Ballmer-owned firm.

Ballmer is said to have violated NBA regulations by using the arrangement to pay Leonard more than his contract.

The entire issue centers on Aspiration, a now-defunct business that Ballmer financed to plant trees. Aspiration signed a $28 million contract with Leonard's company, KL2 Aspire, LLC.

The agreement between Aspiration and KL2 Aspire LLC had a clause that allowed Leonard to "decline to proceed with any action desired by the Company," which effectively allowed Leonard to receive payment without taking any action. According to another condition, Leonard would only receive payment if he continued to play for the Clippers.

Aspiration employee claims it was salary cap circumvention

Torre discussed the matter with a few former Aspiration workers, one of whom consented to participate in a voice modifier interview. According to that employee, Aspiration and Leonard's arrangement was made in order to "circumvent the salary cap."

“The single largest payment to an individual for marketing that Aspiration ever made has completely evaded all press. ... He didn't have to do anything.”

Also Read: G FUEL shutdown rumors: Brand's viral ‘end of era’ post sparks confusion; what's really happening?

Clippers issued statement

Torre's show provided a succinct four-and-a-half-minute video summary of the entire purported scandal.

The Clippers sent Torre the following statement in response to the accusations. “Neither Mr. Ballmer nor the Clippers circumvented the salary cap or engaged in any misconduct related to Aspiration. Any contrary assertion is provably false.”

What is Kawhi Leonard net worth?

Kawhi Leonard has an estimated net worth of $120 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Kawhi's NBA salary for his first ten years was $150 million.

Leonard agreed to a five-year, $90 million deal with the Spurs in 2015. Kawhi's yearly compensation increased from $3 million to $16 million to $17 million as a result of this contract. Kawhi signed a three-year, fully guaranteed contract for $103,137,300 with the Los Angeles Clippers in 2019. Leonard was supposed to receive a basic salary of $52 million beginning in the 2024–2025 season.