G FUEL shutdown rumors: Brand's viral ‘end of era’ post sparks confusion; what's really happening?

G FUEL, the energy drink that has come to represent late-night gaming marathons and content creator partnerships, has taken fans by surprise with its latest mysterious social media statement. Earlier this year, G FUEL had already hinted to a "fresh new look" in a blog post related to PewDiePie's Collector's Box launch.

Taking to X (previously Twitter) on September 2, 2025, the firm called the moment the “end of an era”, stating that it was “logging out.” The post promptly sparked online rumors, leaving fans to question if G FUEL was closing or just getting ready for something new.

The post, which mentioned everything from "late nights" to “impossible comebacks,” thanked supporters for their years of support. Many people interpreted the note as a farewell, as if G FUEL was closing its doors completely.

“An unforgettable run. Thank you for the love, the grind, and the memories. ❤️,” the caption of the post said.

Netizens react to G FUEL post

In a matter of hours, the post received millions of views. As seasoned fans recalled about their favorite flavors and deals, comment sections were flooded with images of tubs, shakers, and collectors' boxes.

Reacting to the post, one X user expressed shock, writing: “Wait… are they shutting down or this is just a click bait?”

“Can’t be real? Right?” another said.

“They’re just rebranding,” a third user suggested.

Is G FUEL really shutting its doors?

Meanwhile, screenshots of purported community notes said G FUEL was planning a significant rebranding rather than shutting down.

Moreover, online rumors of a “Formula 2.0” with revised ingredients, a new logo, and a redesigned website immediately went viral.

There were rumors that the September 2 announcement was the culmination of months of anticipation after the corporation declared at the time that it was "ushering in a whole new era."

Despite the lack of public information, industry observers think G FUEL is reinventing itself in the fiercely competitive energy drink sector.